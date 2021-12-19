Nearly 2,000 dogs in Amravati infected with Canine Parvovirus. What is it?

Nearly 2,000 pet and stray dogs in Maharashtra’s Amravati were infected with the Canine Parvovirus in November, according to several reports.

The WASA Conservation organisation in the city said the government clinic is getting reports of at least 20 dogs getting infected with the virus daily, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The organisation said as many as 17 infected stray dogs died in November, the report also said.

How does Canine Parvovirus spread?

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) says Canine Parvovirus is highly contagious and affects all dogs. However, unvaccinated dogs and puppies aged less than four months are the most at risk. Dogs ill with this virus are often said to have “parvo.”

“The virus affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated faeces (stool), environments, or people,” it said.

The Canine Parvovirus also contaminates food and water bowls, leashes, collars and the hands or clothing of humans who handle the infected dogs.

The Indian Express report, citing experts, said on Saturday the recent surge in cases of the virus in pets is due to Covid-19 as it forced owners to avoid timely vaccination of their dogs.

What are the signs of Canine Parvovirus?

The common signs of this virus include fever, loss of appetite, severe and bloody diarrhoea, abdominal pain.

How to treat the virus?

Currently, there is no specific drug available to kill the Canine Parvovirus in infected dogs, the AVMA has said, adding the treatment is intended to support the dog’s body systems until its immune system can fight off the infection.

The treatment should commence immediately and it comprises efforts to fight dehydration by replacing electrolyte, protein and fluid losses, controlling vomiting and diarrhoea, and preventing secondary infections, it added.

Since the virus is highly contagious, it becomes extremely important to isolate the infected dogs to minimise the spread. The prevention of the virus spreading also requires proper cleaning and sanitisation of contaminated objects and areas.

