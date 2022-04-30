Pfizer’s Covid drug fails test for preventing infections

Pfizer Inc. slid in extended trading after its Covid-19 treatment failed a late-stage study testing it as a way to prevent infections.

The drug, Paxlovid, failed to meet its primary goal of significantly reducing the risk of Covid-19 infection in adults exposed to the virus through a household contact, Pfizer said in a statement Friday. The drug reduced risks by about a third compared with a placebo, which didn’t meet the threshold for statistical significance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said he was “disappointed” by the study results. Expanding Paxlovid’s use to people who hadn’t yet tested positive for Covid-19 but have had close contact with an infected person would have opened up a large potential new market for the drug. Paxlovid is already one of the fastest sellers of all-time in the pharmaceutical industry, with projected sales of almost $24 billion in 2022, according to a forecast from analytics group Airfinity Ltd.

Shares of New York-based Pfizer fell as much as 3.9% in extended trading before paring declines.

If it had succeeded, Paxlovid would have competed with AstraZeneca Plc’s Evusheld, a pre-exposure prevention treatment for the immunocompromised and other people who respond poorly to vaccines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}