Safe to watch solar eclipse with sunglasses? Here's what NASA says

Certain parts of the world - including India - will witness the year’s last solar eclipse on Tuesday. Most of the cities will be able to see the eclipse which is expected to begin in Iceland at around 14:29 hours IST and will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 16:30 hours (IST) and will end at around 18:32 hours (IST) over the Arabian Sea.

What makes a solar eclipse possible?

Astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari explains what makes this phenomenon possible. “During the new moon (Amavasya) the Sun, Moon and Earth almost come in a linear configuration, whereby from earth we can see the moon without any sunlight falling on it. But at times, as on Tuesday, the Sun, Moon and Earth will almost be on the same plane resulting in the moon appearing to cover the Sun partially for a period of time causing a partial Solar Eclipse,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Why should one never look at an eclipse with naked eyes? 5 points

1. NASA says that other than when the moon completely blocks the Sun in a total eclipse, it can be dangerous to look directly at the Sun and recommends using specialised eye protection for solar viewing.

2. It explains that viewing any part of the Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a solar filter secured at the front of the device will instantly cause severe eye injury.

3. Safe solar viewing glasses - ‘eclipse glasses’ are not the same as regular sunglasses which, no matter how dark, cannot be a substitute for them as eclipse glasses are thousand times darker, NASA explains.

4. It is to be noted that eclipse glasses should not be worn while attempting to look at the Sun using a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope because the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause severe damage to eyes.

5. These devices when equipped with standard solar filters provide sufficient protection to eyes. Hence, there is also no need to wear ‘eclipse glasses’ in addition to using solar filtered devices while looking at the eclipse.

