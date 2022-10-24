Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru to witness solar eclipse for 45 minutes: Report

Bengaluru to witness solar eclipse for 45 minutes: Report

bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 02:47 PM IST

The report added that even in 1995, there was a solar eclipse that occurred on Deepavali.

Earlier, there was an eclipse that occurred on October 17, 1762, which happened to be the day of Deepavali.(File Photo)
Written by Aniruddha Dhar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The residents of Bengaluru will be able to experience the solar eclipse for about 45 minutes on Tuesday, reported The Hindu. Only 10 per cent of the eclipse will be visible when it occurs. The report added that even in 1995, there was a solar eclipse that occurred on Deepavali.

"It is common to see solar eclipses on Deepavali in India. Earlier, there was an eclipse that occurred on October 17, 1762, which happened to be the day of Deepavali. Even in 1995, there was a total solar eclipse on October 24 which also happened on the festival of lights and the path of totality passed over India at a favourable time of the day," RC Kapoor, former professor of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Kapoor said it is going to be a late afternoon eclipse this time. “On October 25, there is going to be a partial solar eclipse which will be visible in Bengaluru and other parts of India, except for a large area of the states in the north-east. The starting of the eclipse will be visible from India, but the Sun sets at most places before the eclipse is over,” he added.

