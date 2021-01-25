IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Scientists find mechanism behind irritable bowel syndrome
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.(ANI)
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.(ANI)
science

Scientists find mechanism behind irritable bowel syndrome

The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST

The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.

The finding paves the way for more efficient treatment of irritable bowel syndrome and other food intolerances.

The study, carried out in mice and humans, was published in Nature.

Up to 20 per cent of the world's population suffers from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which causes stomach pain or severe discomfort after eating. This affects their quality of life.

Gluten-free and other diets can provide some relief, but why this works is a mystery, since the patients are not allergic to the foods in question, nor do they have known conditions such as coeliac disease.

"Very often these patients are not taken seriously by physicians, and the lack of an allergic response is used as an argument that this is all in the mind, and that they don't have a problem with their gut physiology," said Professor Guy Boeckxstaens, a gastroenterologist at KU Leuven and lead author of the new research.

"With these new insights, we provide further evidence that we are dealing with a real disease," added Boeckxstaens.

His team's laboratory and clinical studies reveal a mechanism that connects certain foods with activation of the cells that release histamine (called mast cells), and subsequent pain and discomfort.

Earlier work by Professor Boeckxstaens and his colleagues showed that blocking histamine, an important component of the immune system, improves the condition of people with IBS.

In a healthy intestine, the immune system does not react to foods, so the first step was to find out what might cause this tolerance to breaking down. Since people with IBS often report that their symptoms began after a gastrointestinal infection, such as food poisoning, the researchers started with the idea that an infection, while a particular food is present in the gut, might sensitise the immune system to that food.

They infected mice with a stomach bug, and at the same time fed them ovalbumin, a protein found in egg white that is commonly used in experiments as a model food antigen. An antigen is any molecule that provokes an immune response.

Once the infection cleared, the mice were given ovalbumin again, to see if their immune systems had become sensitised to it. The results were affirmative: the ovalbumin on its own provoked mast cell activation, histamine release, and digestive intolerance with increased abdominal pain. This was not the case in mice that had not been infected with the bug and received ovalbumin.

The researchers were then able to unpick the series of events in the immune response that connected the ingestion of ovalbumin to activation of the mast cells. Significantly, this immune response only occurred in the part of the intestine infected by disruptive bacteria. It did not produce more general symptoms of a food allergy.

Professor Boeckxstaens speculates that this points to a spectrum of food-related immune diseases. "At one end of the spectrum, the immune response to a food antigen is very local, as in IBS. At the other end of the spectrum is food allergy, comprising a generalised condition of severe mast cell activation, with an impact on breathing, blood pressure, and so on."

The researchers then went on to see if people with IBS reacted in the same way. When food antigens associated with IBS (gluten, wheat, soy and cow milk) were injected into the intestine wall of 12 IBS patients, they produced localised immune reactions similar to that seen in the mice. No reaction was seen in healthy volunteers.

The relatively small number of people involved means this finding needs further confirmation, but it appears significant when considered alongside the earlier clinical trial showing improvement during treatment of IBS patients with antihistaminics.

"This is further proof that the mechanism we have unravelled has clinical relevance," Professor Boeckxstaens says. A larger clinical trial of the antihistamine treatment is currently underway.

"But knowing the mechanism that leads to mast cell activation is crucial, and will lead to novel therapies for these patients," he goes on.

"Mast cells release many more compounds and mediators than just histamine, so if you can block the activation of these cells, I believe you will have a much more efficient therapy."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
scientists bowel syndrome
app
Close
e-paper
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.(ANI)
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.(ANI)
science

Scientists find mechanism behind irritable bowel syndrome

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand of India at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Moscow, Russia.
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand of India at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Moscow, Russia.
science

Human brain may get beaten by AI in chess, but not in memory: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:20 PM IST
In the last decades, Artificial Intelligence has shown to be very good at achieving exceptional goals in several fields.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found that deep sleep has an ancient, restorative power to clear waste from the brain which potentially includes toxic proteins that may lead to neurodegenerative disease.(ANI)
A new study has found that deep sleep has an ancient, restorative power to clear waste from the brain which potentially includes toxic proteins that may lead to neurodegenerative disease.(ANI)
science

Neurodegenerative diseases can be prevented by deep sleep

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:44 PM IST
A new study has found that deep sleep has an ancient, restorative power to clear waste from the brain which potentially includes toxic proteins that may lead to neurodegenerative disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
health

Gene editing techniques helpful in retinal degeneration treatment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 AM IST
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers prepare to administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith(REUTERS)
Health workers prepare to administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith(REUTERS)
science

Dramatic changes to radiotherapy treatments in England due to Covid-19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The new research, led by the University of Leeds, with Public Health England and the Royal College of Radiologists, reveals that there was a decrease in radiotherapy treatment courses of 19.9% in April, 6.2% in May, and 11.6% in June 2020, compared with the same months the previous year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
health

Indian-origin expert leads UK study on cancer survival chances

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:06 PM IST
﻿An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spinal cord injuries in humans, often caused by sports or traffic accidents, leave them paralyzed because not all of the nerve fibers that carry information between muscles and the brain are able to grow back.(Unsplash)
Spinal cord injuries in humans, often caused by sports or traffic accidents, leave them paralyzed because not all of the nerve fibers that carry information between muscles and the brain are able to grow back.(Unsplash)
science

German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Reuters, Germany
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:19 PM IST
German researchers have enabled mice paralyzed after spinal cord injuries to walk again, re-establishing a neural link hitherto considered irreparable in mammals by using a designer protein injected into the brain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT llustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
(HT llustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
science

In her element: Talking to theoretical physicist Rohini M Godbole

By Snehal Fernandes
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Godbole, who recently received the Order of Merit from France, has dedicated her life to the pure sciences, and to bringing more women into the field. Why is that so crucial? Because what you study is partly defined by who you are, she says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample(REUTERS)
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample(REUTERS)
science

Study sheds light on role played by immune system's T-cells against coronavirus

PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:45 PM IST
In particular, they said "memory" CD8 T cells are important for protecting the body from reinfection against many viruses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.(ANI)
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.(ANI)
science

Direct current stimulation over brain's Wernicke area can help learning words

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:02 PM IST
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists know that SARS-CoV-2 binds the ACE2 receptor on the surface of human cells, after which it enters the cell through a process known as endocytosis.(AFP)
Scientists know that SARS-CoV-2 binds the ACE2 receptor on the surface of human cells, after which it enters the cell through a process known as endocytosis.(AFP)
science

New study explains how SARS-CoV-2 may seize human cells

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:03 AM IST
The findings also highlight that the possibilities could potentially serve as targets for new therapies for patients with Covid-19, although validation in cells and animal models is needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
science

Behind those dancing robots, scientists had to bust a move

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Behind those dancing robots, scientists had to bust a move
READ FULL STORY
Close
A KAIST team's mathematical modelling has revealed that efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously by showing that the topographic tiling of cortical maps originates from bottom-up projections from the periphery.(ANI)
A KAIST team's mathematical modelling has revealed that efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously by showing that the topographic tiling of cortical maps originates from bottom-up projections from the periphery.(ANI)
science

Study reveals how efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:20 PM IST
A KAIST team's mathematical modelling has revealed that efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously by showing that the topographic tiling of cortical maps originates from bottom-up projections from the periphery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it. (Representative Image)(ANI)
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it. (Representative Image)(ANI)
science

Researchers find how cancer can be killed by body's own immune system

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:12 PM IST
In a previous study, scientists at the Cancer Research Center and the University of Missouri developed a genetically distinct and non-toxic strain of salmonella called CRC2631 to select and kill cancer cells.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.(AFP)
Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.(AFP)
science

NASA test of mega Moon rocket engines cut short

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Despite being cut short, NASA said the test of the RS-25 engines had provided valuable information for the planned missions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP