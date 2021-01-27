Spacewalking astronauts venture out to improve European lab
A pair of astronauts went spacewalking Wednesday to install a high-speed data link outside the International Space Station’s European lab.
NASA’s Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover floated out early and headed straight to Columbus, one of the three high-tech labs at the orbiting outpost.
They hauled with them a fancy new antenna for Columbus that will provide faster communication with European researchers via satellites and ground stations. The boxy antenna is the size of a small refrigerator.
Danish astronaut Andreas Morgensen guided the spacewalkers from Mission Control in Houston.
The spacewalkers also needed to hook up power and data cables for an experiment platform for science research outside the European lab that's been awaiting activation for almost a year.
SpaceX delivered the platform named Bartolomeo to the space station last spring. The shelf was installed with the station’s robot arm, but had to wait until Wednesday's spacewalk to get hooked up and activated.
Airbus, which built and runs Bartolomeo, is selling space on the platform for private research projects. It’s Europe’s first commercial venture outside the station.
Hopkins and Glover will perform a second spacewalk on Monday to complete battery upgrades to the station’s solar power grid. The latest spacewalk was the third for Hopkins and first for Glover.
They are part of SpaceX’s second astronaut flight that launched in November.
