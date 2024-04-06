 This dangerous solar storm scarred trees on Earth - check out the Carrington event impact - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

This dangerous solar storm scarred trees on Earth - check out the Carrington event impact

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 05:51 PM IST

A most dangerous solar storm, known as the Carrington event, caused fires to break out in telegraph offices.

The Sun is life giver supreme, but it also has its negative side - it generates solar storms of such high intensity that they threaten the Earth, increasingly so after the dawn of the digital age. This is the reason why, astronomers have to keep a constant eye on what is going on there and to quickly find out if there has been some extra volatility that may have an impact on Earth. Notably, a powerful solar storm can knock out the power grid, cause radio blackouts and in extreme cases bring down Internet, GPS, satellites and even affect aviation. That is why US space agency NASA has made sure there is an early warning system in place. This is the current situation. Now, cast your eyes back to 1859, when a solar storm of such great magnitude struck Earth that it caused spontaneous fires to break out in telegraph equipment and operators received electric shocks. This solar storm has even been given a name - the Carrington event.

Carrington event: This solar storm is known as one of the strongest to ever hit Earth.(Photo credit: Pexels)
Carrington event: This solar storm is known as one of the strongest to ever hit Earth.(Photo credit: Pexels)

Read More: The Devil Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks and the Total Solar Eclipse-what you should know

Much has been written about it, and now, the scientific community has found a new way to find out the extent of impact. The solar storm left an indelible mark on trees and these are providing new clues about the event that happened 165 years ago. The learnings are important simply because this solar storm caused so much damage to electric infrastructure in those days and now, when the digital age is at a high, such a storm can truly acquire much more menacing overtones.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read More: 4 asteroids set to get very close to Earth, says NASA; know how big they are

In this huge breakthrough, scientists have been able to analyze the impact of solar storms by studying tree rings and figuring out the radio carbon concentration there. The study revealed a massive jump in radiocarbon concentration after the Carrington solar storm.

Read More: Solar Eclipse 2024: Moon set to shade the Sun; know all about this awesome event

What this will throw up is likely allow researchers to figure out the severity of solar storms and their ability to affect technology on Earth.

The study was done through a collaboration between the University of Helsinki and the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) and the University of Oulu.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Science / This dangerous solar storm scarred trees on Earth - check out the Carrington event impact
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On