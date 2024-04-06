 The Devil Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks and the Total Solar Eclipse - what you should know - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

The Devil Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks and the Total Solar Eclipse - what you should know

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 05:11 PM IST

The Devil Comet is heading toward the Sun and as the total solar eclipse is coming soon too, know what you can do vis a vis both.

The Devil Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is an extremely bright comet that keeps coming around every 71 years. Given a chance, you should watch it, right? What if we say that you can focus on the total solar eclipse that is happening on April 8 and instead of trying to divert your attention the comet, just keep your focus on what our Moon is doing in front of the Sun? Well, the opportunity will very much be there and the call is entirely yours.

The Devil Comet or the total solar eclipse? Two of the most beautiful spectacles will be on view. (REUTERS)
The Devil Comet or the total solar eclipse? Two of the most beautiful spectacles will be on view. (REUTERS)

Read More: 4 asteroids set to get very close to Earth, says NASA; know how big they are

Notably, the Devil Comet, actual name Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, got its nickname from some weird projections that suddenly sprung up from its body. The looked exactly like the Devil’s horns and hence, the nickname. This brought mass attention on the comet, which generally was the focus of only astronomers.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Right now, with the total solar eclipse approaching, it is flying toward the Sun. And it can be viewed through a telescope or even binoculars out towards the Northern Hemisphere. The time to watch it best is after the Sun drops below the horizon.

Read More: Solar Eclipse 2024: Moon set to shade the Sun; know all about this awesome event

So, will you be able to watch it during the solar eclipse? NASA says it is very much possible if the Comet stays at magnitude 5 brightness. What dos that mean? To put things in perspective, the brightest stars are a magnitude 1, the faintest are a magnitude 6. However, whether the comet will be at magnitude 5 is unknown.

Also, do note that, even if it was at magnitude 5, during the solar eclipse totality, it would be visible in binoculars for a few minutes.

Ideally, therefore, the focus of sky gazers should be the total solar eclipse and the Devil Comet should be given pass.

Read More: Key to solar storms found? NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Flies into a dangerous CME

Do note that the comet will come back after 71 years while the next total solar eclipse is slated to pass over United States will be on August 23, 2044.

The total solar eclipse will cross Mexico, the United States, and Canada on April 8, 2024.

What is an eclipse?

In simple terms, during an eclipse, the appearance of both the Sun and the Moon changes totally for a few minutes. The result is simply amazing as the small Moon comes directly in front of the gigantic Sun and virtually turns day into night on Earth.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Science / The Devil Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks and the Total Solar Eclipse - what you should know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On