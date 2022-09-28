Watch | European astronaut practises ‘Garudasana’ pose on space station

Samantha Cristoforetti, an European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, was seen doing yoga while aboard the International Space Station that has taken people by surprise.

The video was shared by Cosmic Kids - an organisation that promotes the benefits of yoga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video - a collaboration between Cosmic Kids and the European Space Agency, the astronaut can be seen following the instructions of a yoga teacher to do ‘Garudasana’ or the ‘eagle yoga’ pose.

“What happens when you try to do yoga in #SPACE? Here's @AstroSamantha the astronaut doing #CosmicKids on the ISS! Watch the whole video here: https://bit.ly/3SzjgmH,” the Cosmic Kids tweeted thanking ESA for the opportunity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | What really excites Ratan Tata? Harsh Goenka shares video. Watch

Speaking about her experience, Cristoforetti wrote on Twitter doing yoga in space was a “bit tricky.”

“Yoga in weightlessness? Done! It’s a bit tricky, but with the right poses (thanks @CosmicKidsYoga!) and some creative freedom you can do it. Take a look!”

With yoga getting international attention in recent years, people are finally realising its value in bettering physical as well as mental health. Yoga Day is observed internationally on June 21 every year since 2015 - with the objective of “promoting global health, peace and harmony".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON