Watch | European astronaut practises ‘Garudasana’ pose on space station

Published on Sep 28, 2022 03:12 PM IST

The video was shared by Cosmic Kids - an organisation that promotes the benefits of yoga.(Twitter)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Samantha Cristoforetti, an European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, was seen doing yoga while aboard the International Space Station that has taken people by surprise.

In the video - a collaboration between Cosmic Kids and the European Space Agency, the astronaut can be seen following the instructions of a yoga teacher to do ‘Garudasana’ or the ‘eagle yoga’ pose.

“What happens when you try to do yoga in #SPACE? Here's @AstroSamantha the astronaut doing #CosmicKids on the ISS! Watch the whole video here: https://bit.ly/3SzjgmH,” the Cosmic Kids tweeted thanking ESA for the opportunity.

Speaking about her experience, Cristoforetti wrote on Twitter doing yoga in space was a “bit tricky.”

“Yoga in weightlessness? Done! It’s a bit tricky, but with the right poses (thanks @CosmicKidsYoga!) and some creative freedom you can do it. Take a look!”

With yoga getting international attention in recent years, people are finally realising its value in bettering physical as well as mental health. Yoga Day is observed internationally on June 21 every year since 2015 - with the objective of “promoting global health, peace and harmony".

