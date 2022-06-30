WATCH | ISRO launched PSLV-C53 mission with three Singapore satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday evening launched three satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The satellites - all are from Singapore - were launched on the PSLV-C53; PSLV stands for Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

ISRO earlier said this would be the second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm, the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and the 55th involving India's space workhorse - the PSLV.

The three satellites are - DS-EO and NeuSAR (both belonging to Singapore and built by the Republic of Korea's Starec Initiative) and the 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU), news agency PTI said.

The DS-EO carries an electro-optic, multi-spectral payload with 0.5 m resolution imaging capability, while the NeuSAR is Singapore's first small commercial satellite carrying a SAR payload that is capable of providing images 24 hours a day and in all weather conditions.

The SCOOB-I satellite is the first in the Student Satellite Series (S3-I) - a hands-on student training program from the the NTU's Satellite Research Centre (SaRC).

It accompanies the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) orbiting the earth as a stabilised platform, ISRO tweeted. The POEM uses the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform, ISRO said, noting this is the first time it will orbit the earth as a stabilised platform.

This will be the second PSLV mission of the year; in February ISRO launched PSLV-C52 with the Earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two smaller satellites.

That was ISRO's first space mission of 2022.

With input from PTI

