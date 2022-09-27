Home / Science / Watch | Moments before Dart spacecraft strikes asteroid in NASA defence test

Watch | Moments before Dart spacecraft strikes asteroid in NASA defence test

science
Published on Sep 27, 2022 07:32 AM IST

Scientists expected the impact of collision with the asteroid - located 9.6 million kilometres - away "will carve out a crater, and alter the asteroid's orbit".

The target ‘Dimorphos’ is a moonlet of Didymos, Greek for twin, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger that flung off the material that formed the junior partner.(NASA)
The target ‘Dimorphos’ is a moonlet of Didymos, Greek for twin, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger that flung off the material that formed the junior partner.(NASA)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Swati Bhasin

NASA’s Dart spacecraft on Monday completed its mission after deliberately colliding with an asteroid - Dimporphos - in a defense test against cosmic objects. The video recorded by Dart’s on-board camera and uploaded by the US space agency shows the spacecraft approaching the target asteroid, moments before the collision. The spectacular view as Dart speeds at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph) towards the harmless asteroid is humanity’s first attempt to shift the position of any other natural object in space.

A lowdown on collision in five points:

Scientists expected the impact of collision with the asteroid - located 9.6 million kilometres - away "will carve out a crater, and alter the asteroid's orbit". They said that it will be some time before it is revealed how much the asteroid’s path was changed.

The mission cost $325 million to hit a 525-foot (160-metre) asteroid named ‘Dimorphos’. It's a moonlet of Didymos, Greek for twin, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger that flung off the material that formed the junior partner.

The collision happened 10 months after Dart (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft - of the size of a vending machine - navigated to its target using technology created by Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory.

Also Read | On Satish Dhawan's birth anniversary, his 5 contributions to India's space tech

After the collision, within minutes, Dimorphos was alone in the pictures with boulders and rubble on the surface. The last image froze on the screen as the radio transmission ended. The photos of the impact were captured by a mini satellite - Italian Cubesat- released from Dart two weeks ago.

As per data, less than half of the estimated 25,000 near-Earth objects in the deadly 460-foot (140-metre) range have been discovered, according to NASA. And fewer than 1 per cent of the millions of smaller asteroids, capable of widespread injuries, are known to human beings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
nasa
nasa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out