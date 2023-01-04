Watch Venus crossing paths with Saturn, other astronomical events lined up in January

American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared the full list of all important astronomical events lined up in January, with interesting space observations to look forward to.

A comet, Venus crossing paths with Saturn, the Moon and Jupiter merely a degree apart are among the celestial delights expected to be visible in the sky.

Check the full list of astronomical events:

All month: NASA said the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), first sighted in March last year, is observable with binoculars or a small telescope throughout the month; the recently discovered comet will be closest to the Sun on January 12. The Comet will pass its closest to Earth on February 2. Other than that, the space agency also said that Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus will be visible throughout the month without the aid of binoculars or a telescope.

January 2: The Moon and Mars will be high in the southeast, in a lovely grouping with the stars clusters Pleiades and Aldebaran.

January 6: Full moon

January 18-24: One can watch Venus crossing paths with Saturn after sunset. On January 23, they will just be a degree apart in the sky with the crescent moon hanging just above them. To look for them, NASA explained “the trio will lie low in the southwest about 45 minutes after the Sun dips below the horizon”.

January 21: New Moon

January 25: The moon and Jupiter will only be a degree apart, about halfway up in the sky.

