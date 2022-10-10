Home / Science / What happens to Earth in 200 million years? A new supercontinent forms, say scientists

What happens to Earth in 200 million years? A new supercontinent forms, say scientists

science
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 12:15 PM IST

Scientists have predicted the possibility of the closure of Pacific Ocean and the collision of Asia with the Americas to create a supercontinent called 'Amasia'.

High-definition views of Earth at night.(NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens)
High-definition views of Earth at night.(NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Over the next 200 to 300 million years – as the Pacific Ocean shrinks – Asia will collide with the Americas to form a new landmass – a supercontinent that scientists have dubbed 'Amasia'.

Researchers at Australia's Curtin University and those in Peking University in China used a supercomputer to model the future land formations and discovered that the shift in tectonic plates could eventually result in the collision of Asia with the Americas.

"Over the past two billion years, Earth's continents have collided together to form a supercontinent every 600 million years, known as the supercontinent cycle. This means that the current continents are due to come together again in a couple of hundred million years," said Dr Chuan Huang, the lead author of the paper published in the National Science Review.

"Our results preclude the possibility of assembling the future supercontinent Amasia through either introversion by closing the Atlantic and Indian oceans, or orthoversion by closing Arctic and Caribbean seas. Instead, Amasia could only have an extroversion assembly through the closure of the Pacific Ocean due to the weaking of the oceanic lithosphere with time."

"…some believe the Pacific Ocean will close (as opposed to the Atlantic and Indian) when America collides with Asia. Australia is also expected to play a role in this important Earth event, first colliding with Asia and then connecting America and Asia once the Pacific Ocean closes,” Huang added.

Scientists said the new supercontinent will form first in the northern hemisphere and then slowly move south toward the equator. If this does happen, it means that Antarctica will still remain secluded at the southern pole.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pacific ocean earth
pacific ocean earth

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out