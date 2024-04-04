World's largest digital camera gets ready for its cosmic photoshoot

Scientists have developed the largest digital camera ever constructed on Earth, boasting an astonishing 3,200 megapixels. This groundbreaking creation, known as the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) camera, serves as the focal point of Chile's Vera Rubin Observatory and is poised to survey the southern skies. The camera weighs 2.8 metric tons. LSST camera

It is set to delve into various realms of astronomical inquiry, including the universe's composition, its expansion, solar system dynamics, and the enigmatic properties of dark energy and dark matter.

Measuring 5.1 feet in width, the optical lens of the camera will capture 15-second exposures of the sky at intervals of 20 seconds, employing automatic filter changes to observe light across a spectrum ranging from near-ultraviolet to near-infrared. Moreover, the camera will serve as a sentinel, detecting transient phenomena for further analysis by astronomers, facilitating real-time monitoring of dynamic celestial events in the southern hemisphere.

"The data collected by the LSST camera and Rubin will be really groundbreaking. It will enable really incisive studies of the expansion of the universe and dark energy," Aaron Roodman, SLAC professor and Rubin Observatory Deputy Director and Camera Program Lead, told Space.com.

“The LSST survey will allow us to see billions of galaxies, an estimated 17 billion stars in our own galaxy, the Milky Way and millions of solar system objects,” he added.

Commencing in early 2025, as the $800 million camera captures its inaugural images, it will systematically survey the sky every three days, enabling scientists to achieve unprecedented advancements in their exploration of the cosmos.

Bruno Dias, president of the Chilean Society of Astronomy (Sochias), said that researchers will transition from thoroughly studying individual stars to analyzing thousands of stars simultaneously.

The project reinforces Chile's leading role in astronomical observation. The South American nation hosts one-third of the world's most advanced telescopes and is renowned for its exceptionally clear skies.

(With AFP inputs)