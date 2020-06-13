‘Second income must for an actor’

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:52 IST

Varanasi lad Siddharth Arora said actors should do other things as well, besides acting, so that they are not dependent on one income. “With this ongoing going crisis, I feel strongly for a second source of income. This has two advantages: an actor can choose a project which gives him satisfaction, while money can always be earned through the second option,” said the ‘Mukti Bandhan’ and ‘Singhasan Battisi’ actor.

An MBA from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), he opened a boutique hotel in his hometown last year. “Due to the lockdown that too is closed and we are in the process of opening it. But, having said that, a second income gives me the liberty to pick up projects of my choice,” he said over the phone.

He is also vocal about the payment system in the TV industry. “We are paid three months after the episode is aired. Sometimes that too defaults! I don’t agree with this payment system as it makes it tough for actors to survive. This should be brought down to a maximum of one month. With the current crisis, the situation is even tougher for actors and crew members,” he said.

Siddharth has been in Varanasi since Holi. “Vishwanath Baba ‘ke ashirwad se’ (blessings) I was about to go when things started turning bad. So, I stayed back with my parents, brother, his wife and their sweet daughter. We also have two dogs and pigeons. I spent time working out and after the lockdown. I went to BHU for a walk and run. Thankfully things are better here,” he said.

The actor was last seen in ‘Laado: Veerpur Ki Mardani’ opposite Avika Gaur and his show ‘Doli Armano Ki’ is having a re-run. “Before the lockdown I was working on a project. We have already shot 50% in Hyderabad. It’s a digital series but I am not allowed to disclose anything. Besides, I am in talks for some TV shows. I have already given my look test with the script and dialogue from Varanasi only,” he said.

The actor said the lockdown period has given time for good preparation. “Shooting has stopped but writers are doing their job, casting directors are working so are other departments. I feel this is good for pre-production which will help in the project.”

He is in no hurry to go to Mumbai. “I am waiting for clarity and feel that one should stay where they are. “Lockdown has opened but corona has not stopped and is in fact spreading. In Mumbai, I live near Goregaon. Earlier, buildings were getting sealed now floors are being sealed after detection of cases. I don’t think it’s practical to shoot, especially for actors as after make-up they can’t wear masks, gloves and social distancing is challenging.”

Recently, he made a film, ‘Tera Shukriya’ that got a good response. “I wrote a poem thanking God for sparing us from sufferings. It was after I was touched by the plight of the migrants and the needy during lockdown. I narrated the poem and took some clipping and stitched everything together.”