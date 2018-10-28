5 pocket friendly and creative ideas for a romantic date

There are times when you want to take your partner out and visit all the happening joints in the city, but your wallet smiles back at you as if saying, “Better luck next time!” Worry not. You can still have a great time without spending a lot of money.

At the same time, your partner shall appreciate the fact that you can get so creative with how you want to spend time with them. Here are a list of five things you can do on a date without making your wallet light:

Long drives

We’re assuming you know your partner’s favourite songs and their choice in music. Curate a playlist for them and play it while you drive to a nice spot outside the city, or maybe somewhere quiet and romantic within the city itself.

Movie marathon

Take a bowl and fill it up with the names with some of your favourite movies along with theirs. Pick a chit and kick off your movie marathon!

Keep some beers to chill in the fridge and make a nice home made pizza and you’re all set for the night!

Picnic time

When was the last time you went for a picnic to the nearby park? Make some snacks at home, pack the drinks and carry your badminton rackets or a frisbee. Not only does this cost no money, at the same time you get to go outdoors and play some sports.

Puzzles

The last time you solved a puzzle was probably way back in junior school. Well, somethings never go out of fashion.

Once you’re done solving it, it’s not a bad idea to even stick it up on the wall as a reminder of the time you spent together doing this activity!

Special offers

You can still go out for a movie and have a wholesome dinner at a restaurant without spending lots of money. Confused? Well, there are always special offers on various websites which you can check out.

Certain movie theatres sell tickets at half the price or even less on specific days of the week. Similarly, many restaurants all over the city have discounts or a special offer going on which you could avail of.

