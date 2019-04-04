Adira is growing up aware that her parents work says Rani Mukerji

Actor Rani Mukerji, who is currently filming for the sequel to her 2014 hit film Mardaani, knows how to juggle her personal and professional commitments. And on top of her priority list is her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Adira with filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

Asked if it gets difficult at times, Rani says, “No, it doesn’t. That’s because I love doing my work and I love taking care of Adira. And whenever you love something, it doesn’t seem difficult at all! However, it might look taxing to a person who is watching me from a distance. But for me, there is a lot of happiness involved in both the things.”

Is that the reason why Rani prefers that Adira travels with her to her work commitments? The Hichki (2018) actor shares, “When there’s happiness in your life, no time management or no trying to juggle between two things seems like an impossible task! I love Adira being a part of my work schedule when I am travelling.”

Clearly, Rani is a hands-on mother who has chosen to attune and familiarise her child from a very early stage to the fact that her parents are busy people. “I like the fact that she is growing up to know she has a working mother, which I guess is very important for her to know, as I will continue working in films. She is now aware that both her parents work. They become comfortable with what we make them comfortable with, so they need to be aware,” Rani concludes.



First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:11 IST