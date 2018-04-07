Are you dating a narcissist? You are if they have any of these 6 habits

Think your partner is too self-obsessed? Feeling claustrophobic in your relationship because conversations between the two of you always revolves around the partner? Or, even worse, think your partner cannot handle criticism? You could be dating a narcissist.

Here are some red flags to look out for, according to The Independent:

1. They might make you feel bad about yourself: Don’t expect a narcissistic boyfriend or girlfriend to be genuinely happy for you. Instead, they will most likely be overly critical or attempt to downplay your accomplishments.

2. They only like to talk about themselves all the time: If you’re dating someone extremely self-absorbed, your date night conversation will most likely revolve around his or her achievements, success and interests.

3. Constant praise is what makes them happy: Narcissists always want to be the centre of attention and will expect their partner to acknowledge their achievements, talents, and appearance at all times.

4. They are demeaning towards other people: Egocentrics often obsess over the negative aspects of other people’s lives. Even their close friends and family members may not be spared from the judgment. Narcissists often think they can do a better job than others, which reinforces the belief that they are always right.

5. They are sensitive and also overreact: When a narcissist’s emotional needs aren’t met, their reaction is often grandiose. Many narcissistic people may appear extremely angry or cry until the other person apologises.

6. They lack empathy: Your partner may offer to come over when you are having a bad day, but their motivation is most likely self-serving.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more