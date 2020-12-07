Genelia D’Souza wishes mom Jeanette happy birthday with heartwarming post

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:25 IST

Actor and producer Genelia D’Souza has her social media game on-point. The mother-of-two keeps her fans updated with the current happenings in her life as she shares adorable pictures with husband Riteish Deshmukh and heartwarming snippets of her children.

She recently shared another set of pictures with her mother and wished her happy birthday in a long heartfelt note. Genelia wrote about her mother being a constant support in the actor’s life. She went down the memory lane reminiscing the time she started acting.

Genelia also wrote about what a great grandmother her mom has been to her children and how hands-on she is. The actor also gave the credit of her success to her mother on her special day.

Genelia wrote, “My Mother. When I think of my life till now, I sometimes wonder how so much happened. When I think of my profession, it wasn’t even a distant dream, I came from a middle class family but when offered a role, I had a mum who looked at it as an opportunity, gave up her job to be with me on sets and looked after my career without even knowing too much about it (sic).”

She added, “Most of the roles offered was when I was in college and as much as my mum encouraged me to look at opportunities, she also was pretty firm that I couldn’t leave my studies and had to complete my graduation and today I thank her for it. Where having children are concerned, there’s no one in this world I trust more than my mum and there’s no one who is so hands on like her (sic).”

Talking about how great her mother is, Genelia wrote, “So when I actually think of all the things, I think I have excelled in, I realise I could do it because I had the World’s Greatest Lady telling me, I’m here with you, take the step, Il hold you if you fall. I Love you Ma. We laugh, We cry, we make time fly. We are the best of friends- My Mother and I. Happy Birthday Mama (sic).”

On the work front, Genelia D’Souza was recently seen in the film It’s My Life. The film that was originally made in 2008 was released on November 29, 2020 on the OTT platform Zee Cinema. The film also stars Harman Baweja in the lead role.