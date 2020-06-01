Global Day of Parents 2020: Significance, best wishes, quotes to share with your parents

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:37 IST

According to the United Nations observances, June 1 is observed as the Global Day for Parents and emphasizes the critical role that parents play in nurturing and rearing their children. The United Nations established this day to recognize “the critical role of parents in the rearing of children, the Global Day of Parents recognizes that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children. For the full and harmonious development of their personality, children should grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding.”

The Global Day of Parents was designated by the General Assembly in 2012, and gives and opportunity to us all to appreciate our parents and their “selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship.”

We all know the important role our parents play in our lives, without them we would not only not exist, but also not grow up to be the individuals we are. From providing mental, emotional and financial stabilty, our parents strive and do their best to make sure that their kids do not lack anything in life, and this day allows us to appreciate the efforts.

Here are some wishes, quotes, Facebook statuses, Images, to share with your parents on this occasion. Read on:

We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. – Henry Ward Beecher

Happy Global Parents Day to you, Mom and Dad. You two are the coolest parents I have ever seen and thank God you are mine.

The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents’ Day!

When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth. – Mitch Albom

I was born lucky because I was born to the most adorable parents in the world. Thanks for making my world so beautiful. Happy Global Day of Parents.

Love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark to have been loved so deeply .. will give us some protection forever. – J.K. Rowling

A day in a year is not enough to be thankful for the sacrifices our parents make 365 days a year. Happy Parents’ Day!

“First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life.” ― Chuck Palahniuk. Happy Global Parents’ Day Mom and Dad!

The most beautiful thing in this world is to see your parents smiling and knowing that you are the reason behind their smile. Happy Parents’ Day

Your parents may not be perfect but they are the most precious gift God has ever given you. Thank you for the greatest gift of all, unconditional love. Happy Parents’ Day.

