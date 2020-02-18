e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Sex and Relationship / Here’s how love between parents helps shape a child’s future

Here’s how love between parents helps shape a child’s future

A detailed study conducted by the researchers found that the children of parents who reported they loved each other either “some” or “very much” stayed in school longer and married later.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:48 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C. [USA]
A detailed study conducted by the researchers found that the children of parents who reported they loved each other either “some” or “very much” stayed in school longer and married later.
A detailed study conducted by the researchers found that the children of parents who reported they loved each other either “some” or “very much” stayed in school longer and married later.(UNSPLASH)
         

A new study has found that the emotional connection shared by parents has the potential to shape their children’s future. Published in the journal Demography, co-authored by researchers at the University of Michigan and McGill University in Quebec, the study collected unique data from families in Nepal to provide evidence. William Axinn, co-author and U-M Institute for Social Research researcher said: “In this study, we saw that parents’ emotional connection to each other affects child-rearing so much that it shapes their children’s future.”

“The fact that we found these kinds of things in Nepal moves us to step closer to evidence that these things are universal,” William added.

A detailed study conducted by the researchers found that the children of parents who reported they loved each other either “some” or “very much” stayed in school longer and married later.

Lead author Sarah Brauner-Otto, director of the Centre on Population Dynamics at McGill University said: “Demonstrating and providing evidence that love, this emotional component of family, also has this long impact on children’s lives is really important for understanding the depth of family influence on children.”

On why parental love impacts children in this way, researchers speculate that when parents love each other, they tend to invest more in their children, leading to children remaining in education longer.

The children’s home environments may also be happier when parents report loving each other, so the children may be less likely to escape into their own marriages. Children may also view their parents as role models, and take longer to seek similar marriages.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In fresh Elgar Parishad barb, Sharad Pawar red-flags a leak by Pune Police
In fresh Elgar Parishad barb, Sharad Pawar red-flags a leak by Pune Police
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘This will seal my fate’: Devendra Fadnavis to SC on plea to review verdict on affidavit
‘This will seal my fate’: Devendra Fadnavis to SC on plea to review verdict on affidavit
‘Can trade onion, tomatoes but can’t play cricket’:Akhtar on IND-PAK series
‘Can trade onion, tomatoes but can’t play cricket’:Akhtar on IND-PAK series
New Ignis from Maruti Suzuki launched, prices start at Rs4.83 lakh
New Ignis from Maruti Suzuki launched, prices start at Rs4.83 lakh
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
T20, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031
T20, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Sex and Relationships