e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Here’s why young adult women report more pain if abused as child

Maltreatment included physical, emotional and sexual abuse, as well as neglect and was substantiated by child welfare records.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:48 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington DC
Maltreatment included physical, emotional and sexual abuse, as well as neglect and was substantiated by child welfare records.
Maltreatment included physical, emotional and sexual abuse, as well as neglect and was substantiated by child welfare records.(Unsplash)
         

Young women who were maltreated as a child may feel more pain compared to those who haven’t had any such history, says a study.

As adults, these young women, who averaged nearly 25 years of age, reported high intensity of pain, a greater number of locations of pain, and a greater likelihood to have experienced pain in the week prior to being surveyed than adults not maltreated during childhood.

Maltreatment included physical, emotional and sexual abuse, as well as neglect and was substantiated by child welfare records.

“Child maltreatment and post-traumatic stress symptoms in adolescence work together to increase risk of pain in young adulthood,” said Sarah Beal, PhD, a developmental psychologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Centre and lead author of the study.

“The link isn’t simple and could be due to an increase in inflammation, maintaining a state of high-alert in activating stress responses, or a number of other psychological or behavioral mechanisms,” added Dr Beal.

The study is published online in the journal -- Pain.

The researchers recruited 477 teen women between the ages of 14 and 17 and followed them annually up to age 19. Of these women, 57 per cent had experienced maltreatment.

Post-traumatic stress was assessed in adolescence. Five years later, study participants were recontacted, and 383 responded. The researchers then surveyed them about their pain experiences.

“By intervening to address stress symptoms and poor coping following maltreatment, we may be able to reduce the impact of maltreatment on young adult health sequelae -- at least for pain,” said Dr Beal.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:42 IST

tags
top news
Haryana’s Dushyant Chautala says ‘still have key to a stable government’
Haryana’s Dushyant Chautala says ‘still have key to a stable government’
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘If you show arrogance...’: Sena after BJP’s vote share dips in Maharashtra
‘If you show arrogance...’: Sena after BJP’s vote share dips in Maharashtra
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Sex and Relationships