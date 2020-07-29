International Friendship Day 2020: Wishes, images, quotes and greetings to share with your friends

sex-and-relationships

International Friendship Day, celebrated on July 30, is the day people come together with their friends celebrate each other and the relationship that exists between them. No matter how old or young we are, friends are what keep us going. They are always around to lighten the mood when tensions are high or as an emotional sounding board when we need to rant about our life’s misgivings. One can always count on one’s friends, no matter what. And the biggest privilege in life is being the same for someone else.

Considering the pandemic, a lot of people are choosing to stay home and might not be able to meet their friends and wish them in person on this joyous day. Perhaps the best gift to give your friends during this time is ensuring their safety as well as yours by staying indoors. Here are some quotes and wishes you can share with them, to express your appreciation, from the comfort and safety of your home.

Quotes

“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.”

“A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.”

“True friendship isn’t about being inseparable, it’s being separated and nothing changes.”

“True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.”

“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.”

“One measure of friendship consists not in the number of things friends can discuss, but in the number of things they need no longer mention.”

“That’s when I realized what a true friend was. Someone who would always love you – the imperfect you, the confused you, the wrong you – because that is what people are supposed to do.”

“Friendship like ours doesn’t solve life challenges but because of our friendship I know the challenges are not mine alone.” - C Sampson

“The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand, not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship; it is the spiritual inspiration that comes to one when you discover that someone else believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

“You’re my bread when I’m hungry, you’re my shelter from troubled winds, you’re my anchor in life’s ocean, but most of all you’re my best friend” - Don Williams

Wishes

•There are just so many people around me but only one person that allows me to be myself is you. This special day is entirely for the person I call my best friend.

•I’m glad that you are in my life because your kind nature and sweet gestures have started to rub off on me too! So Happy Friendship Day!

•A friend does not walk before you so you can follow, he walks beside you so he can catch you before you fall. Happy Friendship Day 2020!

•You are everything that a true friend can be. You are the most precious gift from God. I wish that we remain best friends for the rest of our life. Wishing you a very happy friendship day!

•True friendship cannot be found, it has to be earned. Your friendship is the most valuable thing for me because I have earned it. Happy Friendship Day!

•I appreciate your love, kindness, and support! Thanks for being a part of my life my friend. Happy friendship day.

•Happy Friendship Day, my buddy! You are someone I can count on in every step of my life. May our beautiful friendship last forever!

•Friendship is the purest of all relation. If you ever find a friend who is true and honest, be thankful and don’t ever let him go. Happy Friendship Day to all!

•I have no words to describe how I feel to have a friend like you. Thank you for being my best friend in life. Happy Friendship Day!

•No matter what I wish for you on this special day, it will not be enough to express the feelings I have for you. you always have a very special place in my heart. Happy friendship day!

