Kindle your heart and soul this Valentine’s Day without burning a hole in your pocket.

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:14 IST

With all the glitzy-glamour, champagne-soaked ideas that usually sum up as the perfect Valentine’s day, it can be hard to come up with a new idea on how to celebrate the day without breaking the bank, and yet make it meaningful. Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate the everlasting bond between you and your loved one. While one might have many plans in store like heading out to the movies, going dancing or even a staycation, this year, why not make it all about bonding, reconnecting and spending quality time together from the comfort of your home? Eating together makes room for deep conversations, oodles of laughter and hours of reminiscing.

Even though there is a popular saying that ‘every day is beautiful with you by my side’ but when V-day is around, people in love tend to make special plans that can express their love in all its glory and the idea of celebration differs from people to people.

While some may find it fancy to celebrate the day in the same old mundane yet classic way, others look for new and innovative date ideas.

With the day of love just around the corner, here are few innovative date ideas for all types of couples who are looking for some fun ways to bond with their loved ones.

Hence, here are few budget-friendly Valentine’s Day ideas that can turn the frown in the forehead to crimson flush on her cheeks:

1) Scavenger Hunt

Planning a scavenger hunt would be great fun! Scribbling some quirky riddles leaving some clues to the questions that you have prepared for your partner can be a great yet exciting game. After each passing clue, a tiny little gift can make the game even special.

2) Take a dance class

Be it salsa, jazz or any freestyle dancing, when the beats are on, don’t hesitate to hit the dance floor. Put on your favourite shoes, groove to the song like nobody is watching you. Take a two-three hour dance class in a nearby dance studio as you do not want to miss your partner’s new signature move.

3) Take a U-turn from that fancy restaurant

Sometimes surprising your partner with their favourite homemade dish could be way better than dining in a fancy restaurant. So, on this special day of love, cook a dish of his/her favourite. A little bit of creativity while garnishing would be great. Also, play some good music, a glass of wine, and the candlelight on the dining table will look no less than fancy restaurant.

4) Museum tour

Boring! That is a pre-set notion that lies around the idea of visiting a museum. If you are a couple who really enjoys art or artwork, visiting an art gallery would be a great idea of celebrating Valentines, that too in a budget-friendly manner.

5) Wine-tasting

If you are a couple who would enjoy the fine taste of wine, take that as a plan for the day. Many places offer a varied range of wine during Valentine’s week and you do not want to miss the exciting offers as you enjoy that fine wine.

6) Take a walk

Make a walk to remember on this Valentine ‘s Day! No matter how cliche this sounds, a walk by your partner’s side, holding hands can be a great way to make your significant another feel special. Take a stroll along the garden and let your partner know how you feel about them on this special day.

-- with inputs from IANS and ANI

