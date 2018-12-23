Love in 2018: Were you a zombie or a peacock? Find out

The year 2018 saw dating jargons hit their peak. As more and more people took to online dating, describing their modern-day dating experiences, which couldn’t be put into words, new terms popped up. As the year closes, we picked a few that trended.

Daterview

Daterview can is a situation where a person feels that his/her date is actually less of a date and more of an interview: How much do you earn? What’s your political ideology? Here’s a tip before you go to a daterview, carry your resume.

Zombieing

In 2018, ghosting had a sequel called zombieing. Imagine the person who ghosted on you, suddenly returns from the dead like a zombie.

Caspering

Ghosting seems to have given birth to quite a few terms this year with caspering being another one. Inspired from the friendly ghost Casper, it means to politely let someone down and then vanishing.

Love-bombing

This was the term of the year. Love-bombing means suffocating your partner with so much love in the beginning of the relationship that he/she becomes oblivious to your faults. The result of this is that the relationship crashes and burns quickly.

Breadcrumbing

Breadcrumbing means to lead someone in by giving them crumbs in the form of flirty texts but having no intention to pursue the relationship further. Imagine, giving one false hope of taking the relationship to the next level? Irritating to say the least.

Subbing

Most people were guilty of this, this year. Subbing means to indirectly refer to a love interest in a social media post without ever revealing their identity.

Matrimania

This phenomenon occurs at most Indian weddings. It can be defined as excessive enthusiasm for marriages, which annoys the hell out of single people or scares the potential dates away.

Cushioning

Cushioning occurs when you flirt with multiple people, keeping them as backup options, like cushions, just in case your current relationship explodes.

Peacocking

Peacocking means dressing up to gain the attention of a potential partner; like a peacock displaying its feathers. It was one of the most common terms used by singletons this year.

Freeclimbing

Nobody liked the word stalking so millennials came up with freeclimbing to describe a person going on an investigative spree to find everything about their partner or potential partner.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 11:55 IST