Valentine’s Day 2020: Gift ideas for him

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:11 IST

Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your guy is not that easy a task. You might spend endless hours in a store or browse through the internet throughout the weekend and still not have a clue what gift would tug at his heart strings the most.

And even though everyone says that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, we all know things that are a bit more tangible could go a long way in sealing that romantic deal.

Gifts are a testimony of your feelings for each other and finding the perfect one often sums up your romantic feelings.

Here are a few gift ideas that may help spring up a smile on your beloved’s face:

For the hopeless romantic

Hand-made coupons: Write down multiple coupons and gift them to your significant other. Write down options like ‘I’ll walk the dog today’, ‘I’ll cook your favourite dish’, ‘You can eat whatever you like’.

Ticket stub diary: Store all the concert tickets, movie stubs, and other memorabilia that you’ve collected throughout your relationship. Gifting this diary will make him cherish the relation and dive into nostalgia.

Time capsule: Sit down to write heart-felt letters to each other. Keep them in a hidden place with the promise of opening them 5 or 10 years later.

For the practical soul

Watch: You can choose to go hi-tech or stick to old-school watches to please the man in your life.

Shaving kit and trimmers: Gift them an old school shaving kit, to go for the clean shaven look. You can also opt for trimmer, so that he can keep sporting that stubble.

Travel bag: A practical, well-organised travel bag will help him pack well for those business trips.

Tablet: It’s never a wrong time to get a tech upgrade. Gift your beloved a brand new tablet, with a subscription of a streaming service.

For the sports enthusiast

You can get your loved one jersey, or signed merchandise from their favourite sports team.

For the fitness enthusiast

A set of dumbbells or a folding treadmill might just do the trick and make his day.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter