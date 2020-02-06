e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Sex and Relationship / Valentine’s Day 2020: Gift ideas for him

Valentine’s Day 2020: Gift ideas for him

Valentine’s Day 2020: Gifts are a testimony of your feelings for each other and finding the perfect one often sums up your romantic feelings.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Valentine’s Day 2020: Though everyone says that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, we all know things that are a bit more tangible could go a long way in sealing that romantic deal.
Valentine’s Day 2020: Though everyone says that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, we all know things that are a bit more tangible could go a long way in sealing that romantic deal.(Unsplash)
         

Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your guy is not that easy a task. You might spend endless hours in a store or browse through the internet throughout the weekend and still not have a clue what gift would tug at his heart strings the most.

And even though everyone says that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, we all know things that are a bit more tangible could go a long way in sealing that romantic deal.

Gifts are a testimony of your feelings for each other and finding the perfect one often sums up your romantic feelings.

Here are a few gift ideas that may help spring up a smile on your beloved’s face:

For the hopeless romantic

Hand-made coupons: Write down multiple coupons and gift them to your significant other. Write down options like ‘I’ll walk the dog today’, ‘I’ll cook your favourite dish’, ‘You can eat whatever you like’.

Ticket stub diary: Store all the concert tickets, movie stubs, and other memorabilia that you’ve collected throughout your relationship. Gifting this diary will make him cherish the relation and dive into nostalgia.

Time capsule: Sit down to write heart-felt letters to each other. Keep them in a hidden place with the promise of opening them 5 or 10 years later.

For the practical soul

Watch: You can choose to go hi-tech or stick to old-school watches to please the man in your life.

Shaving kit and trimmers: Gift them an old school shaving kit, to go for the clean shaven look. You can also opt for trimmer, so that he can keep sporting that stubble.

Travel bag: A practical, well-organised travel bag will help him pack well for those business trips.

Tablet: It’s never a wrong time to get a tech upgrade. Gift your beloved a brand new tablet, with a subscription of a streaming service.

For the sports enthusiast

You can get your loved one jersey, or signed merchandise from their favourite sports team.

For the fitness enthusiast

A set of dumbbells or a folding treadmill might just do the trick and make his day.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside parliament
‘Road to anarchy’: PM Modi responds to anti-CAA protests with appeal to Oppn
‘Road to anarchy’: PM Modi responds to anti-CAA protests with appeal to Oppn
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
7, including 3 kids, die after gas leak in UP’s Sitapur
7, including 3 kids, die after gas leak in UP’s Sitapur
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
MSK Prasad has his say on MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
MSK Prasad has his say on MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Sex and Relationships