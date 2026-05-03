I looked for sunscreen sprays for a quick, mess-free way to protect my skin in summer: 7 picks I found worth it

When it comes to sun protection, convenience matters just as much as effectiveness, and that’s where sunscreen sprays shine. Unlike traditional lotions, spray sunscreens offer a quick and even application. Designed for easy, on-the-go application, these lightweight formulas have become a favourite for beach days, outdoor workouts, and daily use.

7 sunscreen sprays you can trust this summer(Adobe)

Just a few spritzes can cover large areas of the body in seconds, making them ideal for people who dislike the sticky or greasy feel of creams. Moreover, spray sunscreens get absorbed faster than their lotion counterpart. And since most dermatologists recommend reapplying sunscreen every two hours, more often if you’re swimming or sweating, a spray format can make it easier to stay consistent.

So, for all you people battling summer heat and looking for convenient, easy sun protection, here are 7 spray sunscreens worth carrying in your bag.

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Benefits of spray sunscreens:

Here are some of the benefits of sunscreen sprays for you:

Easy and quick application

Sprays are convenient, just mist and go. They’re especially useful when you’re in a hurry or outdoors.

Even coverage (when used properly)

A spray can distribute sunscreen across large areas like arms and legs more evenly than lotions, if you rub it in after spraying.

Lightweight feel

Most sprays feel less greasy compared to creams, making them more comfortable in hot or humid weather.

Good for reapplication

Reapplying sunscreen every 2–3 hours is easier with a spray, especially over makeup or while sweating.

Less mess and suitable for outdoor activities

No sticky hands or residue like some lotions, clean and hassle-free. They are ideal for beach days, sports, or travel because they’re portable and quick to use.

Often water-resistant

Most sunscreen sprays are designed to stay effective during swimming or sweating.

Top 7 sunscreen sprays on Myntra

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1. Be Bodywise SPF 50 PA+++ Sunscreen Spray

{{^usCountry}} Protect your skin this summer with this lightweight SPF 50 PA+++ sunscreen spray designed for quick, even coverage. It absorbs fast without leaving a greasy residue, making it perfect for daily use and reapplication on the go. The fine mist reaches hard-to-cover areas with ease. Customers appreciate its non-sticky feel, though some mention the fragrance could be milder. Overall, users love its convenience, effective sun protection, and suitability for humid weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protect your skin this summer with this lightweight SPF 50 PA+++ sunscreen spray designed for quick, even coverage. It absorbs fast without leaving a greasy residue, making it perfect for daily use and reapplication on the go. The fine mist reaches hard-to-cover areas with ease. Customers appreciate its non-sticky feel, though some mention the fragrance could be milder. Overall, users love its convenience, effective sun protection, and suitability for humid weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

2. SkinInspired Invi Shield 365 Body Sunscreen Spray

Stay protected year-round with this invisible sunscreen spray that blends seamlessly into the skin without a white cast. Its lightweight formula delivers broad-spectrum protection while keeping skin breathable and comfortable. Ideal for everyday wear, it works well under makeup or on bare skin. Customers praise its sheer finish and smooth application, although a few feel reapplication is needed frequently. Most users highlight its skin-friendly texture and reliable daily sun defence.

3. Aqualogica Detan+ Dewy Sunscreen Spray

Give your skin a hydrated glow while shielding it from harmful UV rays with this dewy sunscreen spray. Infused with skin-loving ingredients, it helps reduce tanning while maintaining moisture levels. The refreshing mist leaves skin looking radiant without heaviness. Customers enjoy the instant glow and hydrating feel, though some find it slightly dewy for oily skin types. It’s widely appreciated for combining sun protection with a fresh, luminous finish.

4. TNW the natural wash Sun Protection

Experience herbal sun care with this natural sunscreen spray crafted with plant-based ingredients. It provides effective sun protection while being gentle on the skin, making it suitable for sensitive users. The lightweight formula spreads easily and nourishes as it protects. Customers value its natural composition and mildness, although a few note that the scent may not appeal to everyone. Many users prefer it for its chemical-free approach and everyday usability.

Hydrate and protect in one step with this hyaluronic acid-infused sunscreen spray. Designed for quick absorption, it leaves skin feeling soft, plump, and non-greasy. The formula delivers strong sun protection while locking in moisture, making it ideal for dry skin. Customers love its lightweight hydration and smooth finish, though some mention the spray nozzle could be more even. Overall, it’s praised for combining skincare benefits with sun protection.

6. MCaffeine Sun Glass Mist Sunscreen Spray

Refresh your skin with this ultra-fine mist sunscreen that delivers a subtle glow while protecting against UV damage. Its lightweight formula makes reapplication easy without disturbing makeup. The mist adds a slight sheen, giving skin a sun-kissed look. Customers enjoy its refreshing feel and convenience, although a few find the glow too subtle. It’s popular among users looking for a quick, portable sunscreen with a light, refreshing finish.

7. Asaya Under One Sun UVA UVB SPF 65 PA+++ Sheerscreen Mist Sp...

Step into the sun confidently with this high-protection SPF 65 PA+++ mist that offers broad UVA and UVB coverage. The sheer formula ensures no white cast while maintaining a lightweight, breathable feel. Perfect for active lifestyles, it provides long-lasting protection with easy reapplication. Customers appreciate its strong protection and invisible finish, though some note it may feel slightly dry on skin. Overall, users trust it for reliable, high-performance sun care.

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FAQ for Sunscreen Sprays How do I apply sunscreen spray correctly? Hold the bottle a few inches away and spray evenly across exposed skin. Rub it in lightly to ensure full coverage.

Are sunscreen sprays as effective as creams? Yes, if applied properly and in sufficient quantity. Even coverage is key to effectiveness.

Can I use sunscreen spray on my face? Yes, but spray into your hands first, then apply to your face to avoid inhalation or eye irritation.

How often should I reapply sunscreen spray? Every 2 hours, or more frequently if sweating, swimming, or wiping your skin.

Do sunscreen sprays leave a white cast? Most modern sprays are designed to be sheer, but this can vary by formula.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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