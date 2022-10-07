10 affordable Windows 11 laptops to buy online

Summary:
The technological evolution has made it imperative for everyone around to invest in a versatile laptop that can help keep up with the pace of working, studying, or just staying updated with the digitally advancing environment. Buying the latest Windows 11 laptops can provide you with multifaceted features that can help make working easier. Furthermore, the aesthetics and functionality are add-ons to a smooth working experience.
If you’re looking forward to upgrading to a new Windows 11 laptop, here is a well-researched list of laptops on the basis of their features and affordability so that you can make the most thoughtful purchase.
Here are the 10 most affordable Windows 11 laptops:
1. Acer Aspire 3
The 14-inch laptop comes in a compact design that facilitates easy portability and smooth working with an ergonomic hinge. The laptop is pre-installed with Windows 11 and comes with AMD 3020e dual-core processor, LED display, 256 GB memory storage capacity, 1.2 GHz processor speed, and 4 GB RAM memory. You can buy Acer Aspire 3 for Rs. 23,990.
Specifications
Display: 14 Inches
Display Type: LED
OS: Windows
Battery: Lithium Ion
Ram: 4 GB
Storage: 256 GB
Resolution: 1366 x 768
Processor: AMD 3020e dual-core processor
Processor Speed: 1.2 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple Options for ports
|Lacks USB Type-C port
|Dual-band wi-fi
|Display Quality
|Plenty of storage with upgradable HDD and SDD
|Good battery backup
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020
With just 1.2 kg weight and a body that is 17.7mm thick, this Windows 11 laptop allows easy portability. It comes with 11.6 inches HD anti-glare display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4 GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a Windows 11 Home operating system. The laptop furthermore allows you to enjoy a stable and fast connection with its 1x1 wi-fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. You can buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 at Rs. 21,690.
Specifications
Display: 11.6 Inches
Display Type: HD anti-glare display
OS: Windows 11 Home
Battery: Lithium Polymer
Ram: 4 GB
Storage: 256 GB
Resolution: 1366 X 768 Pixels
Processor: Celeron N4020
Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|HD anti-glare screen
|Small screen
|Slim design for easy portability
|Lacks USB-C port
|1.5 W speakers
|Poor webcam quality
|Good battery backup
|Affordable
3. HP 14s 5th Gen
The HP laptop comes with a 14-inch display and 1920 x 1080 resolution that allows you to get an exceptional digital experience. With a. 8GB RAM, dual speakers, 3.8 GHz processor speed, and an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, the laptop runs on a Windows 11 Home operating system. It is furthermore designed keeping in mind its easy portability. You can buy the laptop for Rs. 38,990.
Specifications
Display: 14 Inches
OS: Windows 11 Home
Battery: Lithium Polymer
Ram: 8 GB
Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3
Processor Speed: 3.8 GHz
Speaker: Dual speakers
|Pros
|Cons
|8 GB RAM
|Higher cost
|Easily portable, lightweight
|Dual speakers
|Good screen resolution
|Fast charge technology
|Good battery backup
4. HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3
With a 15.6-inch anti-glare display, the laptop comes with 512 GB hard disk size, 8 GB RAM, 1920 x 1080p resolution, HP fast charge, AMD Ryzen 3 processor, and Windows 11 Home operating system. The dual speakers make watching TV and listening to music a delightful experience. The laptop is furthermore designed with an aim to facilitate easy portability with its lightweight. You can buy this laptop for Rs. 39,490.
Specifications
Display: 15.6 Inches
Display Type: anti-glare display
OS: Windows 11 Home
Battery: Lithium Ion
Ram: 8 GB
Storage: 512 GB
Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3
Processor Speed: 3.8 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|8 GB RAM
|No IPS panel
|Easily portable, lightweight
|Display resolution
|Good screen resolution
|Fast charge technology, Good battery backup
5. Lenovo V14-IGL
Lenovo V14 Windows 11 laptop is equipped with 4 GB RAM, 14 inches anti-glare display, and a Celeron N4020 processor. It comes with a processor speed of 4.1 GHz and a Windows 11 operating system. It furthermore offers a battery that lasts up to 10 hours. You can buy the laptop at an affordable price of Rs. 24,999.
Specifications
Display: 14 Inches
Display Type: anti-glare display
OS: Windows 11
Ram: 4 GB
Maximum Memory Supported: 8 GB
Processor: Celeron N4020
Processor Brand: Intel
Processor Speed: 4.1 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|HD anti-glare screen
|Display resolution
|Slim design for easy portability
|Webcam quality
|4.1 GHz processor speed
|Good battery backup
|Affordable
6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3
The laptop with a 15.6-inch HD display is thin and light to carry around anywhere. It comes with a Core 10th Gen processor, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD storage, a Windows 11 Home operating system, and a processor speed of 2.1 GHz. The IdeaPad allows faster connections with 2 x 2 wi-fi 5, making it easier to work or study without interruptions. You can buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3 at Rs. 35,150.
Specifications:
Display: 15.6 Inches
Display Type: HD anti-glare display
OS: Windows 11 Home
Battery: Lithium Polymer
Ram: 8 GB
Processor: Intel Core i3
Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz
Maximum Memory Supported: 12 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|8 GB RAM
|Average display quality
|Easily portable, lightweight
|Anti-glare HD screen
|Dolby Audio
|Good battery backup
7. ASUS VivoBook 15
The Asus VivoBook 15 is a thin and lightweight laptop (1.8 KG) that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches, 4 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home operating system, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 2.8 GHz of processor speed. The laptop facilitates a better working and playing experience with a NanoEdge display. You can buy an Asus VivoBook 15 at a price of Rs. 25,990.
Specifications:
Display: 15.6 Inches
Screen resolution : 720p
Storage: 256 GB
OS: Windows 11 Home
Battery: Lithium Polymer
Ram: 4 GB
Processor: Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 processor
Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient functioning
|Average display quality
|Dual storage
|Average battery backup
|Thin and lightweight
|NanoEdge display
8. HP 15s 11th Gen
HP 15s 11th Gen comes with a 15.6-inch HD display and an Intel Core i3 processor with 3.7 GHz speed. The laptop facilitates efficient working with 8 GB RAM, 16 GB supported memory, 512 GB storage, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home operating system, and Intel UHD Graphics. It also supports multiple ports for easy connectivity. You can buy this Windows 11 laptop for Rs. 43,250.
Specifications:
Display: 15.6 Inches
Display Type: HD display
Storage: 512 GB
OS: Windows 11 Home
Ram: 8 GB
Maximum Memory Supported: 16 GB
Processor: Intel Core i3
Processor Speed: 3.7 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient functioning
|Average display quality
|Good memory
|Thin and lightweight
|Dual speakers
9. Lenovo E41-55
Lenovo E41-55, with a 14-inch HD display, comes with Windows 11 operating system. It has 8 GB RAM, 1920 x 1080p screen resolution, AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4450 processor, and a 4.1 GHz processor speed, ensuring you don’t stay behind while working. The laptop also allows 11 hours of average battery backup. You can buy Lenovo E41-55 at an affordable price of 24,499.
Specifications:
Display: 14 Inches
Display Type: HD display
OS: Windows 11
Ram: 8 GB
Processor: AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4450
Processor Speed: 4.1 GHz
Resolution: 1920 x 1080p
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient functioning
|Display
|Good battery backup
|Thin and lightweight
|Screen resolution
|4.1 GHz processor speed
10. Dell Inspiron 3511
The Dell Inspiron 3511 comes with a 15.6-inch screen size designed with recycled plastic keeping modern-day climatic changes in mind. The laptop is available with 1920x1080p screen resolution, Intel Core i3 processor, Windows 11 operating system, and 1.7 GHz processor speed. You can buy the Dell Windows 11 laptop for Rs. 41,150.
Specifications:
Display: 15.6 Inches
Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080p
Battery: Lithium Ion
OS: Windows 11
Ram: 8 GB
Processor: Intel Core i3
Processor Speed: 1.7 GHz
Maximum Memory Supported: 16 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Sustainable production
|Average processor speed
|HD webcam
|Higher cost
|Thin and lightweight
|Screen resolution
|Good speed
|Product
|Price
|Acer Aspire 3
|Rs. 21,789
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1
|Rs. 23,990
|HP 14s 5th Gen
|Rs. 24,499
|HP 15s
|Rs. 24,999
|Lenovo V14-IGL
|Rs. 25,990
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3
|Rs. 35,490
|Asus VivoBook 15
|Rs. 38,990
|HP 15s 11thGen
|Rs. 41,150
|Lenovo E41-55
|Rs. 41,400
|Dell Inspiron 3511
|Rs. 43,250
3 best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Acer Aspire 3
|14 Inch Display
|256 GB Storage
|Good Battery backup
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1
|HD Antiglare display
|Easy Portability
|256 GB Storage
|HP 14s 5th Gen
|8GB RAM
|1920 x 1080 Pixels
|3.8 GHz
|HP 15s
|4.1 GHz processor speed
|512 GB
|1920 x 1080 Pixels
|Lenovo V14-IGL
|4.1 GHz processor speed
|Easy Portability
|HD anti-glare screen
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3
|Intel Core i3
|15.6. Inch display
|8 GB RAM
|Asus VivoBook 15
|Dual storage
|15.6. Inch display
|Easy Portability
|HP 15s 11thGen
|Intel Core i3
|512 GB Storage
|8 GB RAM
|Lenovo E41-55
|AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4450 processor
|1920 x 1080p
|4.1 GHz
|Dell Inspiron 3511
|Intel Core i3
|HD Webcam
|Sustainable production
Best value for money
Lenovo E41-55 provides you with the best value for your money as it comes with a 14-inch HD screen with an excellent display resolution of 1920 x 1080p. Furthermore, the product comes with 8 GB RAM, a Dual Core processor with a 4.1 GHz processor speed, and Windows 11 operating system. You get all these features at an affordable price of Rs. 24,499.
Best overall windows 11 laptop
HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3 is the best overall Windows 11 Laptop as it comes with a beautiful 15.6 inches anti-glare HD display. It furthermore provides an excellent storage facility of 512 GB to its users with 8 GB RAM and 3.8GHz processor speed for only a few extra bucks. In addition to that, the display resolution of 1920x1080p also improves the digital experience.
How to find the perfect windows 11 laptop
There are various factors that must be considered before finally choosing a Windows 11 laptop. The market flourishes with both expensive and affordable laptops. However, to choose the best one, it is indispensable primarily to understand your purpose for buying a product.
For example, if you’re looking forward to buying a Windows 11 laptop for gaming, then you might want the one with a higher processor speed. The next important factor that is essential to be taken care of is your budget.
Once you have decided the budget and purpose for your purchase, the next crucial thing is to compare and contrast products to find the best product at the most affordable prices. Many websites provide their customers with features that help them compare products online.
Don’t be in a hurry to buy; get a better understanding of the product before you finally decide to purchase.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
If you are buying a laptop for gaming, then look for one with 3.5 GHz to 4.0 GHz of processor speed, as it is considered an adequate speed for gaming experiences.
A laptop with 4 GB RAM would be adequate for working. However, if you’re looking for fast productivity and efficient working, then 8 GB RAM would be a better choice.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim1, Acer Aspire 3, Lenovo E41-55, Lenovo V14-IGL, and Asus VivoBook 15 are some of the best Windows 11 laptops to buy for under Rs. 30,000.
A number of Windows 11 laptops come with a 15.6-inch screen. However, some of the best picks are Dell Inspiron 3511, HP 15s 11th gen, Asus VivoBook 15, and HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3.
Your requirement specifies the amount of storage you might require in your laptop. For average use, a laptop with 250 GB of storage would be sufficient if you are not planning on storing games and movies.