Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Laptops under 60,000: Buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 14, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Interested in a new laptop but don't want to spend too much money? Check out our best selection of laptops under 60,000 on Amazon that will fit your budget and lifestyle.

A laptop under 60,000 fits the bill both on account of affordability and utility.

A laptop is the most useful device that is best known to serve the purpose of communication through online interactions and streamlining other operations.

With various laptops available in the market, it can be challenging to know which one is right for you. You likely need a powerful lapbesttop to handle your work, but you don't want to spend too much money.

Therefore, we have come up with this article to brief you about the best-performing laptops under 60,000, which will guide you through the entire purchase process!

Best Laptops Under 60,000 In India

1. ASUS VivoBook 15

The ASUS VivoBook 15 is one of the most popular laptops available today. It has a sleek design and powerful features, making it a great choice for students and professionals. Its 15.6 inch anti-glare display and 83% screen-to-body ratio make it an ideal choice for all students. Moreover, it features a fingerprint reader, built in speaker, and a microphone that helps empower your dynamic lifestyle. All you need to do is just touch to log in, and get a wider view of the world.

Specifications:

· CPU: Ryzen 3

· GPU/Graphics: Integrated

· RAM: 8 GB

· Storage: 256 GB

· Display: 15.6 inches

· Weight: 1.8 kg

ProsCons
Powerful processorSome users have reported issues with the trackpad
Great battery backupBattery life could have been better
cellpic
ASUS ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021), 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, AMD Ryzen 3-3250U, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Integrated Graphics/Silver/1.8 kg), M515DA-BR322WS
30% off 32,990 46,990
Buy now

2. Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6 Inches) Fhd Display Laptop

The Dell Inspiron 3501 is an excellent laptop for those who need a large screen. This laptop features a spectacular display ideal for working on all types of projects. The 8GB DDR4 RAM increases the efficiency of this laptop. Moreover, it has an integrated graphic card description and 1TB storage, letting you store ample data.

Specifications:

CPU: Core i3 Family

GPU/Graphics: Integrated

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 1 TB

Display: 15.6 inches

Weight: 1.83 kg

ProsCons
It has a big screenA bit heavier compared to other models
Super built qualityBattery life could have been better
cellpic
Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6 Inches) Fhd Display Laptop (11Th Gen Intel I3-1115G4/ 8Gb/1 Tb HDD/ Integrated Graphics/ Windows 10 + Mso/ Soft Mint Color) D560424Win9S
8% off 45,200 49,000
Buy now

3. Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3-10110U / 15.6 inch

The Honor MagicBook is an excellent choice for a lightweight laptop. The device is a perfect, cost-effective option for those on the go. The laptop supports 65W Type-C fast charging that charges up to 59% battey in just 30 minutes. Moreover, its 15.6 inches FHD Full View IPS anti-glare screen features an eye comfort mode that protects your eyes while you are working.

Specifications:

CPU: Core i3-10110U

GPU/Graphics: Integrated

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Display: 15.6 inches

Weight: 1.56 Kilograms

ProsCons
Fast speed laptopAverage battery life
Eye comfort modeDoes not come with an optical drive
cellpic
Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3-10110U / 15.6 inch (39.62 cm) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB PCIe SSD/Windows 10/Aluminium Metal Body/1.56Kg), Silver/Gray,(BohrBR-WAI9A)
34% off 32,990 49,999
Buy now

4. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin and Light Business, Laptop-

Looking for a portable and dynamic business laptop? The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 is a great option to meet your needs. The laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor powered by a 10th Gen engine. In addition, its large Full HD display gives you high-definition graphics on your screen.

Specifications:

CPU: Core i3

GPU/Graphics: Integrated

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 1TB

Display: 15.6 Inches

Weight: 1.85 kg

ProsCons
Powerful laptop for business useBattery life is not good
LightweightNo backlit keyboard
cellpic
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches FHD, LED Thin and Light Business, Laptop (8GB/1TB/Windows 10/MS Office/Grey/1.85Kg) 81WE007TIN
26% off 36,300 48,999
Buy now

5. Lenovo E41-55 (82FJ009JIH) Laptop AMD Athlon Pro

Priced reasonably, it is an ideal laptop for students or freshers. It also has an extensive energy-efficient processor, so it will not drain your battery as quickly as some other types of processors.

Specifications:

CPU: Athlon II X3 Triple-Core 450

GPU/Graphics: Integrated

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 1TB

Display: 14 Inches

Weight:1.8 Kilograms

ProsCons
Affordable priceIt tends to get hot quickly
Energy efficient processorNot offers many features compared to other models
cellpic
Lenovo E41-55 (82FJ009JIH) Laptop ( AMD Athlon Pro 3045B/ 4GB RAM/ 1TB HDD/ DOS/ AMD Radeon Graphics/ 14 Inches/ 1 Year Warranty) Black
51% off 22,998 46,480
Buy now

6. Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 Thin and Light Laptop | 15.6" Full HD Display

Acer's Aspire 5 A515-56 is a good thin, light laptop for general use. It has a large 15.6" Full HD display and is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, making it great for productivity tasks and media consumption.

Specifications:

CPU: Core i5

GPU/Graphics: Integrated

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB

Display: 14 Inches

Weight: 1.65 Kg

ProsCons
Sturdy designNot an impressive battery life
Maximum features providedBelow-average sound quality
cellpic
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 Thin and Light Laptop | 15.6" Full HD Display | 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor | 8GB DDR4 |512GB SSD | HD Webcam|Backlit KB| WiFi 6| Windows 10 Home | MS Office | 1.65Kg
12% off 56,880 64,990
Buy now

7. Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB | 15.6" Full HD IPS Display

This Acer Aspire 5 laptop is reasonably priced and powered by an Intel Core i7-8565U processor and 8GB of RAM, and it has a 512GB SSD. It includes a one-year warranty.

Specifications:

Operating System: ‎Windows, Windows 11 Home

CPU Speed: ‎3.5 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GBQW

Display: 15.6 inches

Weight: 1.81 Kgs

ProsCons
Fast performanceLacklustre webcam
Good battery lifeNo Thunderbolt 3 support
cellpic
Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB | 15.6" Full HD IPS Display | AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Quad-Core Mobile Processor | 4GB DDR4 | 128GB NVMe SSD | WiFi 6 | Backlit KB | FPR | Amazon Alexa | Windows 11 Home in S mode Laptop
Check Price on Amazon

8. HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 15.6 inch

The HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3 is an excellent laptop for people looking to opt for a powerful, fast and responsive machine. This laptop is easy to carry, making it a perfect choice for individuals who are always travelling.

Specifications:

GPU/Graphics: Integrated

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 1 TB

Display: 15.6 inches

Weight: 1.82 kg

ProsCons
Plenty of inner storageNot a good choice for gamers
Easy to carry, lightweightAverage battery life
cellpic
HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 15.6 inches 39.6 cm FHD, Micro-Edge, Thin & Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/ AMD Radeon  Graphics/ Win11/MS Office/1.74 kg 15s-gr0012AU) Windows 10 Home
19% off 38,999 48,294
Buy now

Price of laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice 
ASUS VivoBook 15Rs. 32,990
Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6 Inches) Fhd Display LaptopRs. 43,150
Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3-10110U / 15.6 inchRs. 32,990
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin and Light Business, LaptopRs. 37,000
Lenovo E41-55 (82FJ009JIH) Laptop AMD Athlon ProRs. 22,995
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 Thin and Light Laptop | 15.6" Full HD DisplayRs. 54,990
Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB | 15.6" Full HD IPS DisplayRs. 32,990
HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 15.6 inchRs. 38,999

3 Best features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
ASUS VivoBook 15-Operating System: Windows 11 HomeGraphics coprocessor: AMD Radeon™ GraphicsVGA camera | Wi-Fi + Bluetooth | Fingerprint Reader | Built-in speaker
Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6 Inches) Fhd Display Laptop-Product Dimensions: ‎25 x 36 x 2 cm; 1.83 KilogramsRAM Size: ‎8 GBBatteries: ‎1 Lithium Metal battery required. (included)
Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3-10110U / 15.6 inchItem Width: 23 cmScreen Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixelsStanding screen display size: ‎15.6 Inches
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin and Light Business, LaptopStanding screen display size: ‎15.6 InchesResolution: ‎1920 x 1080 (Full HD)Product Dimensions: ‎36.2 x 25.3 x 2 cm; 1.85 Kilograms
 Lenovo E41-55 (82FJ009JIH) Laptop AMD Athlon ProItem Width: ‎24 cmProduct Dimensions: ‎34 x 24 x 5 cm; 1.8 KilogramsStanding screen display size: 14 Inches
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 Thin and Light Laptop | 15.6" Full HD DisplayStanding screen display size: ‎14 InchesProduct Dimensions: 22.3 x 32.8 x 1.8 cm; 1.65 KilogramsResolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB | 15.6" Full HD IPS DisplayPackage Dimensions: ‎50 x 30.5 x 6.5 cm; 1.81 KilogramsRAM Size: ‎4 GBBatteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery required. (included)
HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 15.6 inchProduct Dimensions: ‎35.9 x 24.2 x 2 cm; 1.82 KilogramsBatteries: ‎1 AAA battery required. (included)RAM Size: ‎8 GB

Best value for money

The HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3's impeccable performance at a reasonable price makes it one of the best value-for-money laptops in the market. The large screen with a 15.6-inch display is excellent for working on documents or watching movies. Moreover, the sharp resolution makes it even better. In addition, the laptop has HDMI and USB ports if you need to connect to external displays or peripherals.

Best overall product

If you are looking for the best overall laptop under 60,000, the Acer Aspire E15 can meet your requirements. The Acer Aspire E15 is a great all-around laptop that offers affordable performance and features for most tasks. An Intel Core i5 processor powers it with 4GB RAM, which gives you plenty of space to work or play on this machine. These laptops can easily do everything from browsing or taking notes at school. In addition, the 15.6-inch display is also good for general use and has full HD resolution.

How to find the best laptops under 60,000?

There are a few things to remember when you are looking for the best laptops under 60,000. Firstly, decide what you'll be using your laptop for. If your main purpose is just browsing and checking email, then there is no need to get an i9 processor, as even an i3 processor will do.

Analysing the type of tasks you are purchasing the laptop for is vital to consider before buying a laptop.

Once you know for what purpose you need a laptop, you must prepare your budget and narrow your options. It is crucial to consider processor speed, memory, and storage space. It would help if you also read reviews from other customers before making your final purchase.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Laptops under 60,000

Which is best: Dell or HP?

How to choose a student-friendly laptop?

Which processor is better for college students?

 How much RAM is enough in a laptop?

 Which company is best known for producing laptop processors?

