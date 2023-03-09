10 best 32 GB pen drives to buy: A complete guide

Pen drives help store a lot of data and can also be used for data transfer too.

Pendrive, also known as a USB flash drive, is often used to transfer data between computers and for storing digital files, such as photos, videos, music, and documents. They are available in different storage spaces and have different features as per requirement. We have gathered a list of the top 32gb Pendrive that can help you pick the best option simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives available. We do not intend to hurt any other brand sentiments with this list. 1. SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB Flash Drive This affordable 32gb Pendrive is very compact and easy to carry. The product provides a transfer speed of 20MB/s and is equipped with 2.0. The SanDisk security protects the devices from any unauthorized access. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Read Speed: 20MB/s Product Dimensions: 0.74 x 1.75 x 4.14 cm; 4.54 Grams Special Feature: Free shipping

Pros Cons Portable Build quality is not good Slow due to USB 2.0

2. HP v236w 32GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive, Grey The metal casing of this smart 32gb Pendrive gives it durability. There is a little strap hole on this pen drive. This strap hole can accommodate a thin wire or cable that makes it difficult to lose. The product is shock and vibration-proof Specifications: Brand: HP Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Read Speed: 14MB/s Product Dimensions: 4.5 x 1.48 x 0.5 cm; 6.4 Grams Special Feature: Free shipping

Pros Cons Quality is very good The surface becomes hot after use for sometime Portable

3. SanDisk Ultra Flair 32 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive (Silver) This 32gb Pendrive with USB 3.0 helps you to transfer quickly at speeds up to 150MB/s. This product is 15 times quicker than those regular USB 2.0 drives. It is sturdy and stylist and the metal body makes it damage-proof. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Read Speed: 150MB/s Product Dimensions: 0.66 x 4.24 x 1.32 cm; 4.5 Grams Special Feature: 15x faster

Pros Cons Worth the money Heating issues

4. Transcend JetFlash 590 32GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive, Black This USB 3.0 32gb Pendrive works well will all systems. It is easy to carry and can be used efficiently for data transfer and storage. The product has a LED that shows the status of usage and is equipped with JetFlash software pack. Specifications: Brand: Transcend Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Read Speed: 18MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ 6.36 x 2.12 x 1.06 cm; 4.9 Grams Special Feature: Lightweight

Pros Cons Multi-purpose Build quality is not good

5. Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/32 GB Pen Drive USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Multicolor) This 32gb Pendrive provides simple access to desktop computers, laptops, displays, and other electronic devices. Documents, music, films, and other items may all be quickly transferred and conveniently stored with DT Exodia. The DT Exodia is supported by a five-year warranty and free technical support. Specifications: Brand: Kingston Hardware Interface: USB 3.2 Gen1 Read Speed: 40MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ 6.73 x 2.11 x 1.02 cm; 19 Grams Special Feature: Cap protection

Pros Cons Free technical support Heating issues

6. SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive (Black) This 32gb Pendrive has dual functionality and comes with OTG feature. This feature supports android mobile phones and tablets. With this, you, can backup music, videos, and photos directly to the pen drive from the mobile phone. It comes with SanDisk App compatibility. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Read Speed: 15MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎1.18 x 2.55 x 3.02 cm; 5 Grams Special Feature: OTG support

Pros Cons Easy to use. The product is not durable

7. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB3.0 Type C Pendrive for Mobile (Black, 32 GB, 5Y - SDDDC3-032G-I35) This 32gb Pendrive is convertible and has functionalities of Type C and Type A connectors. A keyring hole and a dual-purpose swivel design safeguard connections while allowing you to take your drive anywhere. It can be directly connected to Type C-compatible smartphones and tablets. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Read Speed: 150MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ 0.9 x 4.4 x 1.2 cm; 20 Grams Special Feature: Type C

Pros Cons Lightweight Heating issues while the use Value for money

8. SanDisk Cruzer Force USB Flash Drive, CZ71 32GB, USB2.0, Durable Metal Casing, 5Y No matter where you travel, your confidential files are protected by the stylish Cruzer Force 32gb Pen drive’s sturdy metal shell and design. Private data may be password-protected with the help of the integrated SanDisk Secure Access software, while the remainder of the drive can be shared. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Read Speed: 20MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ 0.7 x 1.2 x 3.4 cm; 5 Grams Special Feature: Metal body

Pros Cons 5-year warranty The quality of metal can be improved

9. HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive (Blue) This 32gb Pendrive is portable and has a unique design. It has a capless design and built-in hole making it easy to carry. The product is suitable for all systems and has a very good read and write speed. Specifications: Brand: HP Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Read Speed: 14MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ 5.5 x 1.72 x 0.95 cm; 10 Grams Special Feature: Easy to carry

Pros Cons Capeless design Build quality can be improved

10. SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.1, SDDDC2 32GB, Black, USB 3.1/Type C Reversible Connector, Retractable Design, Type-C OTG-Enabled Android Devices, 5Y This 32gb pendrive is compact and portable storage device that provides high-speed data transfer between USB Type-C and Type-A devices. The drive comes with a five-year limited warranty, which ensures that you can trust its reliability and durability over time. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Hardware Interface: USB 3.1 Read Speed: 150MB/s Product Dimensions: ‎ 0.94 x 3.81 x 2.01 cm; 9.07 Grams Special Feature: Reversible Type C connector

Pros Cons Transfer speed is very good Heating issues while transferring data

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB Flash Drive Portable High rated Value for money HP v236w 32GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive, Grey Good quality Durable Versatile SanDisk Ultra Flair 32 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive (Silver) Metal Body Good Speed High transfer speed Transcend JetFlash 590 32GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive, Black Durable USB 3.0 Unique Look Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/32 GB Pen Drive USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Multicolor) USB 3.0 Damage proof Portable SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive (Black) Dual flash drive Easy to Use Robust SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB3.0 Type C Pendrive for Mobile (Black, 32 GB, 5Y - SDDDC3-032G-I35) Multipurpose Use Good transfer speed Dual flash drive SanDisk Cruzer Force USB Flash Drive, CZ71 32GB, USB2.0, Durable Metal Casing, 5Y Elegant design Metal Body Easy to carry HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive (Blue) Colorful Body Good quality Capeless SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.1, SDDDC2 32GB, Black, USB 3.1/Type C Reversible Connector, Retractable Design, Type-C OTG-Enabled Android Devices, 5Y OTG High speed USB 3.1

Best overall product Choose the greatest product from the comprehensive list shared is quite difficult. All the 32gb Pendrive in the list provide users with the best storing and data transfer experience. For picking one SanDisk Ultra Flair 32 GB USB 3.0 is the best product. This product is compatible with both USB 2.0 and 3.0. With this product, you can transfer a file size equivalent to a full-length movie in just 30 seconds. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of ₹219, the HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash drive dominates in this category. The product is compatible with all devices laptops, tablets, computers, televisions, and mobile phones. The product has a lidless design and is very compact making it easy to carry. How to find the perfect 32gb pendrive? The most crucial stage is to carefully examine each Pen drive model that is available in the market based on the newest features, specs, and prerequisites. Read online customer reviews and complaints frequently to acquire complete information about the items. Finding credible reviews can also be aided by watching movies on YouTube. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned the most good reviews.