Summary: If you are looking for the best 32GB internal memory mobile phones in India, the phones in the list below will not only fit your budget but also offer a good battery and come equipped with a good camera.

Mobile phones with 32 GB internal storage memory come at budget-friendly prices.

Most mobile phones are designed so that users can have maximum data at their disposal. Today, most smartphone makers, such as Samsung, Lenovo, Asus, Redmi, Motorola, Xiaomi, etc., continuously introduce mobile phones with large internal memory. Mobile devices from different manufacturers come with a varying range of internal storage like 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 512GB, and 1TB. Mobiles with 32GB internal memory that offer the right mix of features and hardware are reasonable and now the norm. We have curated a list of the best 32GB internal memory mobile phones for you, with their specifications, pro and cons, and prices. 10 Best 32GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones 1. Redmi 9A Sport Redmi 9A Sport, with its Octa-core processor and top-notch features, is a premium smartphone device. This phone is available in beautiful colours like metallic blue, coral green, and carbon black. This excellent day-to-day use smartphone comes with a power adapter, SIM eject tool, USB cable, and user guide. Connectivity technologies: WiFi, Bluetooth, USB The rear camera and front camera Dual_sim Battery Power Rating:5000 FM radio Battery:Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for in-box accessories, including batteries

Pros Cons Expandable storage No fingerprint sensor Face Detection 13MP Main Camera

2. Vivo Y91 1816 This HD-display mobile phone provides an immersive and premium quality visual experience with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%. This ultra-responsive mobile comes with a micro USB to USB cable, SIM ejector pin, USB power adapter, protective case, film, and user manual. It is available in starry black, nebula purple, and ocean blue colours. The AI-Face Beauty feature in Y91 also enhances the selfies. Connectivity technologies: WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Proximity Sensor Dual nano SIM Battery Power Rating:4030 FM radio Battery: Lithium Ion batteries Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for in-box accessories

Pros Cons Fingerprint sensor Image stabilisation Virtual Gyroscope Halo full view display

3. realme narzo 50i This mobile, with a powerful Octa-core processor, is perfect for multi-tasking, enjoying content, and playing games seamlessly. This comes with an adapter, USB cable, screen protection film, SIM card tool, info booklet and quick guide. It also offers immersive viewing with a screen ratio that reaches 88.7%. Connectivity technologies: 4G Big and vibrant screen Dual camera Battery Power Rating:5000 FM radio Battery: Lithium polymer batteries Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for in-box accessories

Pros Cons Super power saving mode The camera quality is not the best 8MP AI camera No fingerprint sensor 8.9mm slim

4. Lava X2 This phone, with a powerful mediated octal core processor, comes with a 38-hour talk time and 480 hours of standby time. This mobile has a face unlock and a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. The few things included along with the handset are a USB cable, SIM ejector pin, charger, and a back cover Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Loud Audio speaker Dual SIM Battery Power Rating:5000 FM radio Battery: Lithium polymer batteries Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons Fingerprint Sensor Camera needs improvement 1080p HD Video recording Face unlock

5. Nokia C01 Plus This entry-level smartphone with a powerful Octa-core processor is a decent offering for the entry-level market. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 72.13% and a 16 hrs talk time. The handset comes with a battery, a charging cable, quick guide booklet. Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, USB 5MP camera Dual SIM Battery Power Rating:3000 LCD display Battery: Lithium polymer batteries Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons HDR camera with flash Low battery life Lightweight Not the best screen quality AI-powered face unlock

6. Samsung Galaxy A03 This entry-level 4G mobile phone comes with all the essential features. The large screen provides you with a good viewing experience. It is also available in blue and black colours. With an 8-megapixel front camera, this phone shoots videos or clicks photos like a pro. Ideal for long-term usage, this smartphone comes with a travel adapter, sim ejection pin, data cable, and quick start guide Connectivity technologies: WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Light sensor Dual Camera Battery Power Rating:5000 LCD touchscreen Battery: Lithium-ion batteries Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons 8 MP main camera Camera quality Enhanced grip No fingerprint sensor Expandable memory

7. I KALL Z9 Quad-core processor operated, I KALL Z9 comes with a big display screen. This mobile offers 4 hours of talk time and 36 hours of standby time. This mobile comes with a charging adapter, USB cable and user manual. With a dual camera of 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, this phone also offers an option to expand the memory up to 64GB. Connectivity technologies: WiFi Flashlight Dual SIM Battery Power Rating:4000 Radio Battery: Lithium-ion batteries Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons Lightweight Average camera Expandable memory Outdated OS Very attractive price range.

8. Jio Phone Next One of the best budget smartphones, JioPhone Next, is a phone for someone new to smartphones. Specially made for the Indian consumer, this dual SIM phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 processor and has a decent resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. This phone has a dual camera, 13 MP rear and 8 MP front camera. Connectivity technologies: WiFi, USB, Bluetooth Regional language support Dual SIM Battery Power Rating:3500 Radio Battery: Lithium-ion batteries Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for accessories

Pros Cons Primary camera 13MP with autofocus Overpriced for its features Light Sensor Affordable

9. Motorola e32s This slim, stylish, and glossy back-panelled device is not just a smartphone on the inside but also on the outside. The triple camera system brings out your creativity as a photographer. It is available in two colour options – silver and grey. It comes with a microSD card of up to 1TB. The LCD has a 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89.03% screen-to-body ratio. This handset comes with a SIM tray ejector, an adapter, and a USB cable. Connectivity technologies: WiFi, USB, Bluetooth Triple camera system Single Speaker Battery Power Rating:5000 Mediatek Helio G37 processor Battery: Lithium batteries Warranty: 1-year manufacturing

Pros Cons 16 megapixels camera No 5G Support Expandable memory Comes with a 10W charger in the box Fingerprint Scanner

10. OPPO A16e This gorgeous and stylish 3D-designed device operates on Octa-core MediaTek helio P22 processor. This LCD HD touchscreen has an 89.2% screen-to-body ratio and gorilla glass three-screen protection. The powerful camera is a delight for photographers. This handset comes with an adapter and SIM tray ejector. Connectivity technologies: WiFi, USB, Bluetooth Eye care screen Dual SIM Battery Power Rating:4230 Expandable memory Battery: Lithium polymer batteries Warranty: 1-year manufacturing

Pros Cons 13 megapixels camera No wireless charging Fingerprint Sensor Lacks fast charging Super Nighttime standby

Price of 32GB internal memory mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Redmi 9A Sport Rs.7999 Vivo Y91 1816 Rs.9600 realme narzo 50i Rs.7499 Lava X2 Rs.6999 Nokia C01 Plus Rs.6549 Samsung Galaxy A03 Rs.7999 I KALL Z9 Rs.5499 Jio Phone Next Rs.5599 Motorola e32s Rs.9299 Oppo A16e Rs.9490

Three best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9A Sport 576 Hrs standby time Fingerprint reader IPS Display Vivo Y91 1816 Virtual Gyroscope ECompass Halo FullView Display realme narzo 50i 43 days in standby Diagonal Stripe Design Large aperture Lava X2 Curved Screen 1.02 Sec to unlock 5 MP Selfie Camera Nokia C01 Plus Front Flash Lightweight IPS screen Samsung Galaxy A03 Infinity V Display Textured grip Android Go 11.0 I KALL Z9 Made in India GPS Navigation Heavy Bass Jio Phone Next 1 exclusive Jio SIm slot Budget phone Ideal for Indian customer Motorola e32s Fluid visuals AI-enabled Powerful processor Oppo A16e Moonlight display AI Smart Slim 3D Design

Best value for money The JioPhone Next is not just an inexpensive smartphone but also a fast one for featurePhone users. Reliance manufactures this reasonably priced phone with the help of Google and Qualcomm company. It does not have one of the best features in terms of the spec sheet and design, but this Made in India phone is ideal for first-time or new smartphone users. Best overall product Launched in 2019, Vivo Y9 is best known for its battery backup. The HD LCD display, ideal for viewing content, and good camera specifications make this phone very lucrative. This new, smooth phone with good RAM management is recommended for new users. How to find best 32GB internal memory mobile phones With numerous apps, adequate storage in a mobile phone is essential. Apart from internal memory, there are a few things you need to check before purchasing a new phone. Processor: The smartphone processor is the brain of the phone. As the processor is responsible for the seamless working of your phone, it is crucial to understand what processor you’re getting. Operating system: Anytime you plan to buy a phone, the user interface and the OS version are vital factors to consider. These are critical as you will use them each time to access anything on the phone. Display: Smartphone display sizes, resolution, and quality, with better contrast and darker blacks, are critical features when choosing a phone.

