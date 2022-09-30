Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

10 best 32GB internal memory mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 30, 2022 19:30 IST

Summary:

If you are looking for the best 32GB internal memory mobile phones in India, the phones in the list below will not only fit your budget but also offer a good battery and come equipped with a good camera.

Mobile phones with 32 GB internal storage memory come at budget-friendly prices.

Most mobile phones are designed so that users can have maximum data at their disposal. Today, most smartphone makers, such as Samsung, Lenovo, Asus, Redmi, Motorola, Xiaomi, etc., continuously introduce mobile phones with large internal memory. Mobile devices from different manufacturers come with a varying range of internal storage like 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 512GB, and 1TB. Mobiles with 32GB internal memory that offer the right mix of features and hardware are reasonable and now the norm.

We have curated a list of the best 32GB internal memory mobile phones for you, with their specifications, pro and cons, and prices.

10 Best 32GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones

1. Redmi 9A Sport

Redmi 9A Sport, with its Octa-core processor and top-notch features, is a premium smartphone device. This phone is available in beautiful colours like metallic blue, coral green, and carbon black. This excellent day-to-day use smartphone comes with a power adapter, SIM eject tool, USB cable, and user guide.

Connectivity technologies: WiFi, Bluetooth, USB

The rear camera and front camera

Dual_sim

Battery Power Rating:5000

FM radio

Battery:Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for in-box accessories, including batteries

ProsCons
Expandable storageNo fingerprint sensor
Face Detection 
13MP Main Camera 
Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
16% off
7,999 9,499
Buy now

2. Vivo Y91 1816

This HD-display mobile phone provides an immersive and premium quality visual experience with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%. This ultra-responsive mobile comes with a micro USB to USB cable, SIM ejector pin, USB power adapter, protective case, film, and user manual. It is available in starry black, nebula purple, and ocean blue colours. The AI-Face Beauty feature in Y91 also enhances the selfies.

Connectivity technologies: WiFi, Bluetooth, USB

Proximity Sensor

Dual nano SIM

Battery Power Rating:4030

FM radio

Battery: Lithium Ion batteries

Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for in-box accessories

ProsCons
Fingerprint sensorImage stabilisation
Virtual Gyroscope 
Halo full view display 
Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
20% off
9,600 12,000
Buy now

3. realme narzo 50i

This mobile, with a powerful Octa-core processor, is perfect for multi-tasking, enjoying content, and playing games seamlessly. This comes with an adapter, USB cable, screen protection film, SIM card tool, info booklet and quick guide. It also offers immersive viewing with a screen ratio that reaches 88.7%.

Connectivity technologies: 4G

Big and vibrant screen

Dual camera

Battery Power Rating:5000

FM radio

Battery: Lithium polymer batteries

Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for in-box accessories

ProsCons
Super power saving modeThe camera quality is not the best
8MP AI cameraNo fingerprint sensor
8.9mm slim 
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 2GB RAM+32GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
24% off
6,110 7,999
Buy now

4. Lava X2

This phone, with a powerful mediated octal core processor, comes with a 38-hour talk time and 480 hours of standby time. This mobile has a face unlock and a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. The few things included along with the handset are a USB cable, SIM ejector pin, charger, and a back cover

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Loud Audio speaker

Dual SIM

Battery Power Rating:5000

FM radio

Battery: Lithium polymer batteries

Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
Fingerprint SensorCamera needs improvement
1080p HD Video recording 
Face unlock 
Lava X2 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) - Striped Blue| Long Lasting 5000 mAh Battery| High Performance Octa Core Processor| Big 6.5 inch(16.5cm) Display HD+IPS Notch Display
25% off
5,999 7,999
Buy now

5. Nokia C01 Plus

This entry-level smartphone with a powerful Octa-core processor is a decent offering for the entry-level market. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 72.13% and a 16 hrs talk time. The handset comes with a battery, a charging cable, quick guide booklet.

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, USB

5MP camera

Dual SIM

Battery Power Rating:3000

LCD display

Battery: Lithium polymer batteries

Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
HDR camera with flashLow battery life
LightweightNot the best screen quality
AI-powered face unlock 
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash | 32GB Storage (Blue)
21% off
6,299 7,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy A03

This entry-level 4G mobile phone comes with all the essential features. The large screen provides you with a good viewing experience. It is also available in blue and black colours. With an 8-megapixel front camera, this phone shoots videos or clicks photos like a pro. Ideal for long-term usage, this smartphone comes with a travel adapter, sim ejection pin, data cable, and quick start guide

Connectivity technologies: WiFi, Bluetooth, USB

Light sensor

Dual Camera

Battery Power Rating:5000

LCD touchscreen

Battery: Lithium-ion batteries

Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
8 MP main cameraCamera quality
Enhanced gripNo fingerprint sensor
Expandable memory 
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
24% off
7,998 10,499
Buy now

7. I KALL Z9

Quad-core processor operated, I KALL Z9 comes with a big display screen. This mobile offers 4 hours of talk time and 36 hours of standby time. This mobile comes with a charging adapter, USB cable and user manual. With a dual camera of 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, this phone also offers an option to expand the memory up to 64GB.

Connectivity technologies: WiFi

Flashlight

Dual SIM

Battery Power Rating:4000

Radio

Battery: Lithium-ion batteries

Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
LightweightAverage camera
Expandable memoryOutdated OS
Very attractive price range. 
I KALL Z9 4G Smartphone (3GB, 32GB, Android 10) (Green)
21% off
5,499 6,999
Buy now

8. Jio Phone Next

One of the best budget smartphones, JioPhone Next, is a phone for someone new to smartphones. Specially made for the Indian consumer, this dual SIM phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 processor and has a decent resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. This phone has a dual camera, 13 MP rear and 8 MP front camera.

Connectivity technologies: WiFi, USB, Bluetooth

Regional language support

Dual SIM

Battery Power Rating:3500

Radio

Battery: Lithium-ion batteries

Warranty: 1 year for the device; 6 months for accessories

ProsCons
Primary camera 13MP with autofocusOverpriced for its features
Light Sensor 
Affordable 
Jio Phone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Black Smartphone
Check Price on Amazon

9. Motorola e32s

This slim, stylish, and glossy back-panelled device is not just a smartphone on the inside but also on the outside. The triple camera system brings out your creativity as a photographer. It is available in two colour options – silver and grey. It comes with a microSD card of up to 1TB. The LCD has a 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89.03% screen-to-body ratio. This handset comes with a SIM tray ejector, an adapter, and a USB cable.

Connectivity technologies: WiFi, USB, Bluetooth

Triple camera system

Single Speaker

Battery Power Rating:5000

Mediatek Helio G37 processor

Battery: Lithium batteries

Warranty: 1-year manufacturing

ProsCons
16 megapixels cameraNo 5G Support
Expandable memoryComes with a 10W charger in the box
Fingerprint Scanner 
Motorola e32s (3GB 32GB) (Slate Gray)
30% off
8,620 12,299
Buy now

10. OPPO A16e

This gorgeous and stylish 3D-designed device operates on Octa-core MediaTek helio P22 processor. This LCD HD touchscreen has an 89.2% screen-to-body ratio and gorilla glass three-screen protection. The powerful camera is a delight for photographers. This handset comes with an adapter and SIM tray ejector.

Connectivity technologies: WiFi, USB, Bluetooth

Eye care screen

Dual SIM

Battery Power Rating:4230

Expandable memory

Battery: Lithium polymer batteries

Warranty: 1-year manufacturing

ProsCons
13 megapixels cameraNo wireless charging
Fingerprint SensorLacks fast charging
Super Nighttime standby 
OPPO A16e (Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off
9,490 13,990
Buy now

Price of 32GB internal memory mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi 9A SportRs.7999
Vivo Y91 1816Rs.9600
realme narzo 50iRs.7499
Lava X2Rs.6999
Nokia C01 PlusRs.6549
Samsung Galaxy A03Rs.7999
I KALL Z9Rs.5499
Jio Phone NextRs.5599
Motorola e32sRs.9299
Oppo A16eRs.9490

Three best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 9A Sport576 Hrs standby timeFingerprint readerIPS Display
Vivo Y91 1816Virtual GyroscopeECompassHalo FullView Display
realme narzo 50i43 days in standbyDiagonal Stripe DesignLarge aperture
Lava X2Curved Screen1.02 Sec to unlock5 MP Selfie Camera
Nokia C01 PlusFront FlashLightweightIPS screen
Samsung Galaxy A03Infinity V DisplayTextured gripAndroid Go 11.0
I KALL Z9Made in IndiaGPS NavigationHeavy Bass
Jio Phone Next1 exclusive Jio SIm slotBudget phoneIdeal for Indian customer
Motorola e32sFluid visualsAI-enabledPowerful processor
Oppo A16eMoonlight displayAI SmartSlim 3D Design

Best value for money

The JioPhone Next is not just an inexpensive smartphone but also a fast one for featurePhone users. Reliance manufactures this reasonably priced phone with the help of Google and Qualcomm company. It does not have one of the best features in terms of the spec sheet and design, but this Made in India phone is ideal for first-time or new smartphone users.

Best overall product

Launched in 2019, Vivo Y9 is best known for its battery backup. The HD LCD display, ideal for viewing content, and good camera specifications make this phone very lucrative. This new, smooth phone with good RAM management is recommended for new users.

How to find best 32GB internal memory mobile phones

With numerous apps, adequate storage in a mobile phone is essential. Apart from internal memory, there are a few things you need to check before purchasing a new phone.

Processor: The smartphone processor is the brain of the phone. As the processor is responsible for the seamless working of your phone, it is crucial to understand what processor you’re getting.

Operating system: Anytime you plan to buy a phone, the user interface and the OS version are vital factors to consider. These are critical as you will use them each time to access anything on the phone.

Display: Smartphone display sizes, resolution, and quality, with better contrast and darker blacks, are critical features when choosing a phone.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Dainty pendants up for grabs at up to 91% off
Buying guide for 10 best HD mobile phones
Buy Google 4G mobile phones today!
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 81% off on women's bottom wear
Realme 32GB Internal memory mobile phones

10 best 32GB internal memory mobile phones

Is 32 GB internal memory good for a phone?

Today, Google’s cloud storage can store data on their servers irrespective of whether you use an iPhone or an Android phone. So 32GB of expandable memory is a good option in a mobile phone.

Can I increase the storage limit on my phone?

Yes, you can buy phone storage via the Google one app on your Android tablet or phone. After signing into your Google account, download the Google One app from the Play Store. Then, click on upgrade and select your new storage limit.

 

What will happen to my data if my phone storage gets full?

Once the phone's internal storage is complete, all backed-up photos and videos will automatically be removed. You can also manually delete your downloads from your download directory.

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS