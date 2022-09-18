Top 10 8 GB internal memory mobile phones in India

8 GB internal memory mobile phones are moderately prized.

Investing in a new 8GB internal memory mobile phone can be quite a challenging task. However, you may take into account this detailed comparison of specs and prices for the best 8 GB internal memory mobile phones. Smartphones are gradually being outfitted with larger amounts of memory. Furthermore, smartphones with a large RAM space have strong specifications but may be costly. There are several mobile phones in the market with varying RAM capabilities. In 2022, most customers will be satisfied with a phone having 8GB of RAM. Here are the best 8 GB internal memory mobile phones available in India. 1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Style and utility in a small package. It's a special item that fits in your pocket. Once folded, the phone is compatible to carry in your hand yet leaves a strong statement with elegant, hazy hues that complement your mood. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4is one of the most durable Samsung Galaxy foldable phones ever. Never before have the globe's first water-resistant folding cell phones been so powerful—the cameras on the phone capture life from a unique angle. Quick Shot lets you capture a selfie directly from the cover display, even letting you modify the ratio to see the entire frame before shooting. Specifications: OS: Android 12.0 Colour: Pink Gold Battery: 3700 Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE Storage: 128 GB Camera: Rear, Front Processor: 4nm

Pros Cons Wireless charging There is no charger supplied. Water resistant There is no external memory slot accessible

2. OPPO A96 The OPPO A96 smartphone includes a fast 33 W Ultra VOOC charger, allowing you to charge your device quickly and effectively daily. The phone has 8 GB of RAM that can be expanded to 5 Gigabytes to provide seamless gameplay and increased performance. When seen from various angles & under varying lighting circumstances, the OPPO glow style provides a shifting colour effect, offering an aesthetically pleasing appearance to your smartphone. Specifications: Display: 6.59 inches OS: Android 11 Battery: 5000 Cellular Technology: 4G, 3G, 2G Storage: 128 GB Camera: 50MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front Processor: Qualcomm

Pros Cons Snapdragon 680 from Qualcomm It is difficult to use the volume key Full HD Display 5G not present

3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Accelerated charging speed will charge its 4500mAh cell to full capacity in 15 minutes. It is equipped with a 5G-enabled, octa-core processor that is somewhat more efficient than the preceding CE (Conformite Europeene). This HDR10+ approved, OnePlus-worthy screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Swipe, scroll, and enjoy all of your content with ease. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches OS: Oxygen OS 11 Battery: 4500 Cellular Technology: 5 G Storage: 128GB Camera: 64MP rear, 16MP front. Processor: MediaTek

Pros Cons AMOLED display Not waterproof phone Triple card slots No edge display

4. Redmi Note 10S Given the price, the display is excellent, and the AMOLED technology works flawlessly even in direct sunlight. The battery lasts roughly a day and a half with normal usage, indicating that optimising the MUI 12.5 interface is adequate. Charging is quick, taking less than an hour to get from 30% to 100%. In Speaker mode, the sound quality is decent, which helps with calls. Three dedicated slots let you use two SIM cards and extended memory. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches OS: Android 11 Battery: 5000 Cellular Technology: 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G Storage: 128 GB Camera: 64MP rear, 13MP front Processor: 2.05 GHz

Pros Cons Dual SIM cards Camera is not as expected A separate SD card slot Stereo speakers are not very perfect

5. Samsung Galaxy M32 This Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone has a 6.50 inches touch screen with a size of 720x1600 pixels. This phone has an octa-core plus MediaTek 720 processor that powers this Samsung Galaxy M32 phone. It includes 8GB of RAM. This Samsung Galaxy M32 is supported by a 5000mAh cell, and the operating system is Android 11. Your Samsung Galaxy is suitable with complete rapid charging. Specifications: Display: 6.5 inches OS: Android 11 Battery: 5000 Cellular Technology: 5 G Storage: 128 GB Camera: 48MP rear, 13MP front Processor: 2 GHz

Pros Cons Fingerprint sensor Touch response is poor Quad camera configuration that is versatile Poor battery

6. Redmi 10 Power The Snapdragon 680, which is built on a 6nm octa-core CPU, when combined with the current MIUI 13, provides an immersive customer experience and excellent performance. The 50MP main camera allows users to snap high-resolution images with greater detail in all lighting settings and scenarios. The camera application supports Portrait mode, as are various settings, which improves the photographic experience. Specifications: Display: 6.7 inches OS: MIUI 13 Battery: 6000 Cellular Technology: LTE Storage: 128 GB Camera: 50MP rear, 5MP front Processor: 2.4 GHz

Pros Cons Manufacturer's guarantee of one year No 5G support Storage may be expanded up to 512GB. Not waterproof

7. Redmi Note 11 PRO Corning Gorilla Glass five protects the display. The premier quad-camera configuration with excellent photos. Even though zoomed in, the 108MP camera produces photographs with crystal clear resolution. The 4 cameras collaborate to produce the finest pictures in all situations. The included 67W fast charger charges the enormous 5000mAh cell to 50 per cent in fewer than 15 minutes, providing enough capacity to last the whole day. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches OS: MIUI 13 Battery: 5000 Cellular Technology: LTE Storage: 128 GB Camera: 108MP rear Processor: 360Hz

Pros Cons 8MP Ultra-Wide sensor No 5G 67W rapid charger Not waterproof

8. iQOO Z6 44W Snapdragon 680 has an octa-core architectural design that uses the latest 6nm technology, a 25% boost in CPU performance, and a 10% increase in GPU performance over Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. The 50MP AI back camera has several clever AI camera capabilities and enhancements to let you capture memorable scenes with simplicity. Specifications: Display: 6.44 inches OS: Funtouch OS 12 is built on Android 12. Battery: 5000 Cellular Technology: LTE Storage: 128 GB Camera: 50MP rear Processor: 180 Hz

Pros Cons Expandable memory No 5G Comes with Snapdragon 680 has an octa-core processor Not waterproof

9. Redmi Note 11S Redmi Note 11S gives a Pro-level shooting experience, which raises the bar. With the 108MP camera, you can capture amazing pictures and fine elements. 90Hz Refresh Rate INSANELY SMOOTH The faster refresh speed of 90Hz results in better scrolling and visuals, resulting in an excellent customer experience.Enjoy the ultra-long life of the battery and better-charging speed with 33W Pro Rapid Charging as well as a 5000mAh battery. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches OS: MIUI 13 Battery: 5000 Cellular Technology: LTE Storage: 128 GB Camera: 108MP rear, 16MP front Processor: 2.05 GHz

Pros Cons Lightweight 5G absent Dual SIM Not water resistant

10. Xiaomi 11T Pro The Snapdragon 888 chipset, which supports 5G, is built on a 5nm fabrication technique and is combined with LPDDR5 RAM & UFS 3.1 storage to provide ultra-smooth operation and a flawless multitasking feel. The 6.67" FHD+ genuine 10-bit AMOLED screen features a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. Its Display mate A+ approved panel provides a more vivid image as well as a smoother and quicker touch reaction. It also has Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ certified for an unrivalled multimedia visual experience. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches OS: MIUI 12.5 is built on Android 11. Battery: 5000 Cellular Technology: 5 G, 4G LTE Storage: 256 GB Camera: 108MP rear, 16MP front Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Pros Cons 1-year brand warranty No micro-SD card slot Dual symmetrical speakers No expandable storage

Price of 10 GB mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 ₹ 89,999 OPPO A96 ₹ 18,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 ₹ 24,999 Redmi Note 10S ₹ 16499 Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 18,999 Redmi 10 Power ₹ 14,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro ₹ 20,999 iQOO Z6 44W ₹ 16,999 Redmi Note 11S ₹ 17,499 Xiaomi 11T Pro ₹ 39,999

Best features of every phone

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Fast Charging Support Built-in GPS present Good battery backup OPPO A96 Dual SIM Snapdragon 680 from Qualcomm Full HD display OnePlus Nord CE 2 slimmest OnePlus phone yet Wi-Fi 6 support AMOLED display Redmi Note 10S Storage may be expanded up to 512GB The item has a one-year manufacturing guarantee Decent battery backup Samsung Galaxy M32 An overall good performance Fingerprint sensor Quad camera configuration that is versatile Redmi 10 Power Octa-core Snapdragon 680 6nm processor a separate SD card slot Overall decent performance Redmi Note 11 Pro AMOLED display Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects it. USB Present iQOO Z6 44W Flash Charge 44W FHD+ AMOLED display Expandable memory Redmi Note 11S Expandable memory up to 512GB Quad camera setup Decent performance Xiaomi 11T Pro allows for 8K video recording Supports Alexa hands-free capabilities Dual symmetrical speakers

Best value for money 8 gb Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is among the best value-for-money products available. This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 phone has an outstanding Flex Cam, with a hands-free camera that captures group photographs, selfies, and movies from a variety of angles. As a result, your photographic experience will be quite enjoyable. This Samsung Galaxy phone is water resistant to IPX8 standards. This phone is protected against unexpected accidents and scratches thanks to its robust Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus screen guard. Best overall product The OnePlus Nord CE 2 mobile phone comes with 128 GB of internal storage making it one of the best overall. At a price of Rs. 24999, this product has impressive features. Accelerated charging speed will charge its 4500mAh cell to full capacity in 15 minutes. It is equipped with a 5G-enabled, octa-core processor that is somewhat more efficient than the preceding CE (Conformite Europeene). How to find the perfect 8gb internal memory mobile phones? With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect mobile phone can be challenging. There are two factors to consider when selecting a mobile phone: your needs and your budget. Before shortlisting 8GB internal memory mobile phone models, plan ahead. The reason is phones’ hardware cannot be upgraded. Having a clear understanding of the features you need is the first step to selecting the right mobile phone. Every device has pros and cons, so choosing one that suits your needs and your budget is important. Processor, Camera, Battery, Operating system, RAM, Storage, Display, and connectivity technologies must be carefully considered.