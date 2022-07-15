10 best 4000 Mah battery mobiles in India

Summary:
Smartphones are without a doubt among the most practical gadgets of the twenty-first century, yet they nevertheless suffer from a serious flaw: poor battery life.
A lithium-ion (also known as li-ion) battery is found in mobile phones. Because of this, charging your iPhone and Android phone to at least 80% of its capacity happens quite rapidly when you put it into a charger. That's why we will have a look at some of the best phones in the market with a good battery capacity like 4000mAh or more.
Please reduce the length. We need no more than 100 words according to the brief.
1. Nokia G21
Nokia, a Finnish telecommunication company that became a household name synonymous [1]with a strong, reliable and durable phone, dubbed to have made an unbeatable device. Nokia recently made its comeback to the mobile phone market, and that too with a bang. The Nokia G21 has a strong battery, which claims to be made in India for Indians.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Stable battery with good durability
|Lots of bugs resulting in lagging of the device
|Easy and fast delivery
|Unnecessary bloatware.
2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
The Samsung M series always has the customers' eyes on it. It is famous for being affordable and bringing the best features, with Samsung's Quality assurance being the cherry on the top. The M33 5G is no different and boasts of a huge battery backup of 6000 mAh that will allow you to let it loose for a moment without thinking of charging the phone.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient battery with a good body and easy-to-use installation guide.
|A bit on the pricey side of the table.
|120Hz refresh rate.
|Chunks of bloatware are irritating.
3. IKALL Z9
IKALL has been creating a buzz for a few years for its unique designs and affordable price tags. The IKALL Z9 fancies a 4000mAh battery and is made for heavy duty purposes. If you are looking for a workhorse, your search ends here.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Very attractive price range.
|No extended warranty on this item.
|Efficient and very good reviews made by the customers of this product.
|Lack of proper customer support.
4. OPPO A31
One of the top companies in India and owned by the world's second-biggest mobile manufacturer BBK Electronics, Oppo is one of the best options on this list. The Oppo A31 carries a stylish look and is power-packed with some great features. The water drop notch suits the simple design with the attractive colours it is available in.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Satisfactory customer reviews on this item.
|Display quality could have been better.
|Good product in the above price range.
|Lack of earphones even after mentioning the same on the website.
5. Redmi Note 8
Redmi may be one of India's most famous brands and has a good reach in many other countries as well. Operating out of China, they are known to provide some quality devices in all segments of the smartphone market while also being very light on the pocket. The Redmi Note 8 is a smartphone that will cater to all your needs efficiently thanks to its strong processor, while it is also packing a lot more in its kitty, like the 18W fast charging feature.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life and reviews by the customers
|The warranty period is limited
|Value for money items
|Poor thermal management system, lots of overheating issues.
6. Lava Z3
Lava is an entirely Made in India brand, and we can see the smiles on your face. This makes it all the more reliable and easy to use and access customer support without hassle. The Lava Z3 is a phone with a compact design and strong build. The strong battery is a good bonus, making it a hard-to-resist option.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|A battery having good backup ratings that are efficient.
|Camera quality could have been better.
|Simple to use and durable.
|The battery may suffer quite a bit after aging.
7. Nokia C20 Plus
Another phone from Nokia makes it to the list, while this one, the Nokia C20 plus, is more cost-efficient, so it's a great choice if you're a student or are generally looking for a budget smartphone. Fancies a good battery backup and an optimal build even for some rough and tough use. Not much eye candy by the looks, but this one knows how to get the job done.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|A good phone talk time of 27 hours with data keeps your phone alive even during the longest power outages.
|The charging cable provided is still USB, not type C, thus not supporting fast charge.
|Quality assurance and strong customer support of Nokia caters to all needs like warranty process as efficient as it gets.
|The phone does not support 5ghz wifi frequency which is necessary these days
8. Panasonic Eluga i7
The lightweight Panasonic Eluga comes with enough specs to get the job done. With reliable battery backup, blazing performance and good cameras, this phone is made for people who like to get their work done on the go.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Quad-core 1.5Ghz MediaTek Processor makes your phones work smoothly.
|Customer service is a little slow but could be managed.
|Easy to order within 4-5 days delivery anywhere.
|The phone's processor is not strong enough and a lot of lagging issues have been evident.
9. Lenovo A5
The Lenovo A7 has a big 5.45-inch display screen that gives the user an immersive experience. It also boasts of a strong battery backup that keeps you worry-free in the long run. In the budget segment, this device is the one you are looking for with the quality assurance of Lenovo.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fitted with Mediatek MT6739 processor
|Does Not have a strong flashlight and even speakers are not optimal.
|Comes in with a detailed user manual which makes it optimal for all age groups to use.
|The device comes with a lot of bloatware and even the UI is not satisfactory.
10. Redmi Y3
Another Redmi mascot makes it to the list. This time it's the Redmi Y3, donning a big 6.26-inch screen and the unique UI of Redmi. The sleek look of the phone will make it look great in your hands. The phone also has a strong and efficient processor for performance-oriented tasks.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient and long-lasting battery life with good reviews.
|Bad thermal management system.
|Trusted manufacturer and good customer support.
|No extended warranty periods
|Product
|Price
|Nokia G21
|Rs. 12999
|Samsung M33
|Rs. 17999
|IKALL Z9
|Rs. 5999
|Oppo A31
|Rs. 11990
|Redmi note 8
|Rs. 12990
|Lava Z3
|Rs. 7499
|Nokia C20 plus
|Rs. 7999
|Nokia C20 plus
|Rs. 7290
|Lenovo A7
|Rs. 10990
|Redmi Y3
|Rs. 10090
3 best important features for consumers
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Nokia G21
|Memory expandable upto 512 GB
|3 days of standby time.
|Good camera module
|Samsung M33
|Supports 5g network.
|6000mAh battery
|Android 12 OS
|IKALL Z9
|Affordable
|Good processor
|Attractive colours
|Oppo A31
|Good camera quality.
|Big screen
|Efficient processor
|Redmi note 8
|48mp AI Quad camera
|Vibrant Colours.
|Affordable 48mp AI Quad camerarice tag
|Lava A3
|5000mAh battery.
|Strong speakers
|Strong build and durable.
|Nokia C20 plus
|Android 11 OS
|Good for the long run
|Big screen of 6.5 inches.
|Panasonic eluga i7
|Easy to use.
|Good customer support.
|Sleeky design.
|Lenovo A5
|Mediatek MT6739 processor.
|13 mp camera.
|32 GB memory.
|Redmi Y3
|Very Affordable
|Interactive UI
|Strong snapdragon processor.
Best value for money
In this section, we find the best product in terms of quality and features and consider the feasibility from the budget side as well.
The Nokia C20 plus is the best 4000mAh battery phone, which will also fit your budget. The reliability of Nokia at the price of only 7999 is hard to resist. The phone has a strong build that can be felt and seen as well as Android 11 support, making it our choice for the best in the value section.
Best overall
This section brings you the absolute best out of the list, with all factors taken into consideration, including features provided, brand name, reliability of the components used, and price tag.
The Samsung M33 5G wins this one with ease, a bit on the pricier side, but the features it provides make up for it. A strong processor, excellent camera module and a 6000mAh battery are all you can ask for, with Samsung's customer support being the icing on the cake.
How to find the perfect 4000 Mah battery in mobiles
Your mobile devices' batteries, which retain enormous quantities of energy and can power them for hours, are marvels of chemical engineering. The perfect mobile battery should be cost-efficient and have features like good battery life, fast-charging capacity, and the regulation of flow inside the battery is crucial for a battery to work efficiently and with full features.
Supercapacitors, a novel technology in which the batteries electronically hold energy and then discharge it, like a flashgun, have received much attention.
FAQs
1. Do all of these phones support fast charge, if not what is the duration they take to fully charge?
No, all these phones do not support fast charge as they most come with an average 5 watt charger however we would recommend you to check the detailed specifications given in order to find a phone that supports fast charge of 18W or 33W according to your needs.
2. Is the OPPO A31 good for heavy games?
Not the best device for games, but it has a fantastic camera module, for games you can check out the samsung m33 which has a 6gb and 8gb ram variant with a strong octa core processor as well.
3. Will the bad thermal management of Redmi phones affect the battery also?
It happens, much as when a car runs out of gas, but it's not good for the equipment. Lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, which are more durable than older ones, are used in most current phones and other gadgets. It will have some effect but won't affect much with the devices functioning.
4. Do all 4000mAh battery phones discharge at the same rate?
Not necessarily true as every phone manufacturer uses different brands of battery and in accordance with the quality of battery chosen the above factor depends.
5. What's the difference between a phone with stock android and a phone which has a different version of android?
Stock Android is also called pure Android or "vanilla" Android, which is the most basic version of the Android operating system.
While android one is a version of the operating system Google creates and maintains but only appears on hardware from other manufacturers. It includes Google apps.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.