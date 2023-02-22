10 best Dell i3 laptops: Buyer's guide

Dell laptops come with a strong brand recall value.

In the present-day scenario, laptops have become inseparable in everyone's daily lives. From Official work to casual browsing and intense gaming to watching movies, laptops have been an efficient companion for its users. In a set-up where laptops have such a big part to play, for a long time, Dell has been coming out with modern and futuristic innovations to enhance your overall working experience. Besides being cost-effective and budget-friendly, these laptops promise you a great battery backup, high-end screen – resolution and stylish designs. Below is the list of the top 10 i3's that you should never miss. Product List 1. Dell 15 (2021) Inspiron 3511 Intel i3-1115G4 With a Base speed of 3.0 GHz, this laptop is sure to give its users a great gaming experience and more importantly, it will provide them with a good single-thread performance which means that your laptop will work smoothly and efficiently. As a result, you will have a lag–free, faster experience while using your laptop. In addition, it comes with a display resolution of 1920 X 1080, a standard screen resolution suitable for modern computing. This screen resolution is also very popular and appropriate for gamers. So anyone looking to buy a laptop, especially for gaming purposes, this could be a good choice! Specifications: Model series: Inspiron 3511 Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Colour: Platinum Silver Hard Disk Size: 1 TB CPU Model: Core i3 RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Pros Cons High-end screen resolution It is a plastic-body laptop Sleek design

2. Dell Inspiron 3501 Intel i3-1005G1 The dell Inspiron 3501 intel i3 -1005G1 is one of the finest laptops with a 10th generation Intel-core i3 – 1005G1 processor and a processor speed of 3.4 GHz for smooth everyday functioning. It has a memory and storage capacity of 8 GB RAM that is good enough to run different programs simultaneously. From playing mid to high-end games and opening several browser tabs at once to streaming online content and editing photos and videos. This laptop is suitable for all productivity tasks. It has a display size of 15.6 inches FHD and an anti-glare LED backlight narrow Border, wider viewing angles display. Specifications: Model Series: Inspiron 3501 Screen Size: 15.6 Colour: Accent Black CPU Model: Core i3 RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Pros Cons Decent budget laptop The laptop’s appearance could be improved Good speakers

3. Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U The new dell Vostro 3420 is suitable for everyday use for working professionals and students. With a Processor speed of 0.9 GHz up to 4.49 GHz and an intel core i3 12th generation processor, it is an appropriate choice for everyday light usage. It comes with an integrated graphics card that uses relatively less power when compared with the discrete graphics card. These GPUs consume less power and generate less heat. Owing to generating less heat, the machine's performance remains consistent and has less susceptibility to hardware damage. Specifications: Brand: Dell Model Name: Vostro 3420 Screen Size: 14 Inches Colour: Carbon Black CPU Model: Core i3 Family RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Pros Cons 8GB RAM The screen size could be bigger

4. Dell New Vostro 3510 Laptop, Intel I3-1005G1 The Dell New Vostro 3510 Laptop, Intel I3-1005G1 Inspiron 3511, comes with 8 GB RAM to provide its users with an overall smooth and faster functioning experience. Besides the fast booting feature, its ultra-modern, classy and stylish design, paired with a decent configuration, makes it a worthy investment. The laptop is easy to handle and durable in terms of quality and build. For fast and seamless performance, this can make it to the top of your list! Specifications: Series: Vostro 3510 Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Colour: Carbon Hard Disk Size: 512 GB CPU Model: Core i3

Pros Cons Lightweight Screen resolution could be better

5. Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215 The dell Inspiron 3520 is one of the most popular models of dell laptops suitable for everyday life. It has a processor speed of 0.9 GHz up to 4.40 GHz, which would ensure the laptop's lag-free, fast and efficient working. An ideal option for college students and working professionals, this laptop will satisfy its buyers. It has a thoughtful design, a 15.6 inches full HD display, and a narrow border display. Ergonomically designed, this lightweight laptop makes for a great everyday use laptop where you can stream movies, make official presentations, and many more! Specifications: Product Dimensions: 23.5 x 35.8 x 2.1 cm; 1.65 Kilograms Colour: Silver Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎8 GB

Pros Cons Good processor speed Build quality could be improved

6. Dell Windows Vostro 3510 Laptop, Intel i3-1005G1 The stylish Dell windows vostro 3510 laptops possess a good quality built with a basic yet modern design. It constitutes 8 GB and comes with an integrated graphics card that would ensure hassle-free functioning. Moreover, it has a full HD display, a screen size of 15.6 inches, and a narrow WVA border. This lightweight and user-friendly laptop is a purchase-worthy product for students as it is light and handy. Available in a titan grey colour, this is built to impress with its unique colour and design. Specifications: Dimensions: 23.5 x 35.8 x 1.9 cm and 1.8 Kilograms Colour: ‎Titan Grey Processor Speed: 1.2 GHz RAM Size: 8 GB

Pros Cons Sleek design Processor speed could be better

7. Dell Inspiron 3501 Intel Core i3 The dell Inspiron 3501 Intel core i3 laptops are ergonomically designed, with 4 MB cache and a processor speed of 1.20 GHz up to 3.40 GHz. The 4 MB cache is also suitable for anyone looking to buy a laptop for gaming purposes. Moreover, it comes with a good battery backup and a 1 TB storage capacity, which is plenty of storage for a non–gamer and somebody looking to buy a laptop for everyday use and simple tasks. Specifications: Resolution: ‎Full HD (1920 X 1080) Pixels Product Dimensions: ‎36 x 25 x 2 cm; 2 Kilograms Colour: Black

Pros Cons Anti-reflective display Not very lightweight

8. Dell Vostro 3401 Intel i3-1115G4 Laptop This dell laptop has an anti-glare LED Backlight with a narrow border and a wide viewing angle display for a better viewing experience. It is one of the best models from the dell collection as it is a powerful, portable and efficient laptop. It can be carried easily due to its lightweight. The keyboard style, design and quality are quite impressive, and the Full HD display with an anti-glare screen makes it for a smooth viewing experience. It is highly recommended for economic reasons as you get a complete package, and it will also be light on your pockets. Specifications: Brand: Dell Series: Vostro 3400 Screen size: 14’’ Colour: Black Hard Disk Size: 256 GB CPU Model: Core i3 Family

Pros Cons Budget-friendly product The screen size could be bigger

9. Dell Inspiron 3593 Intel 10th Gen i3-1005G1 Dell brings you this elegant piece that comprises a brilliant full HD display panel that offers more brightness and vivid colour to enhance the front-of-screen viewing experience. The 2 sided narrow borders emphasize your screen while minimizing all the distractions. With a 7-hour battery backup, this laptop is more useful for students and working professionals daily. It takes up your battery level from 0 to 80 per cent within an hour so that you can work and use your laptop hassle-free without the risk and hassles of working while charging your device. If you are looking to buy a basic yet smooth and high-functioning laptop device, then this could be one of your top rankers. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 2.2 x 38 x 25.8 cm; 2.02 Kilograms RAM Size: 4 GB Hard Disk Description: HDD Color: Black

Pros Cons Anti-reflective display screen Not lightweight

10. Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Intel i3-1215U Laptop The dell Inspiron is one of this article's most superior quality laptops. The state-of-the-art device is a perfect combination of elegant style and smart functioning. It has a full HD webcam with a mechanical privacy shutter and noise-reducing waves Maxx Audio to ensure a clearer and better viewing and hearing experience. It is designed with a lid-open sensor that switches it on when you open it. Its fingerprint reader is an additional yet essential feature that will provide you with a safe, secure and easy login. One of the most special features is how this device is designed, as it has 360-degree hinges, which support 4 modes to suit your needs for gaming or work purposes. Specifications: Screen Size: 14 Inches Colour: Platinum Silver Hard Disk Size: 512 GB RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Pros Cons Backlit Keyboard Expensive product Fingerprint reader

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Dell 15 (2021) Inspiron 3511 Intel i3-1115G4 Stylish design Backlit keyboard Integrated graphics card Dell Inspiron 3501 Intel i3-1005G1 8 GB RAM Anti-reflective display Led backlight Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Lightweight Great built quality Pocket-friendly Dell New Vostro 3510 Laptop, Intel I3-1005G1G4 Portable Fast booting Perfect for school and office use Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215 Integrated graphics card Unique colour Backlit Keyboard Dell Windows Vostro 3510 Laptop, Intel i3-1005G1 Windows 11 + MSO’21 Lightweight 10 MB Cache for fast functioning Dell Inspiron 3501 Intel Core i3 Lag-free functioning Anti-reflective display Attractive design Dell Vostro 3401 Intel i3-1115G4 Laptop 8GB RAM Budget-friendly Anti-glare screen Dell Inspiron 3593 Intel 10th Gen i3-1005G1 Good battery backup High quality built Anti-reflective display Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Intel i3-1215U Laptop Fingerprint reader made for secure login Backlit Keyboard Anti-reflective display

Best value for money At an MRP of Rs. 50,000, Dell Inspiron 3501 15 inches FHD Display Laptop (Intel i3-1005G1 10th Gen laptop is a one-of-a-kind and an absolute budget-friendly laptop amongst the other options provided in this compilation. It is not just a pocket-friendly pick, this laptop has a decent build and is great for daily use, especially for students. Best overall product Even though the list provides you with the best options, if we had to choose one, then Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215, would be the first choice as it possesses a 10 Mb cache for better computing. How to find the perfect laptop? Before buying a laptop, one must keep the screen size in mind. A larger screen size would give you a better viewing experience, but a smaller one would make it easy to handle and portable. Next, consider the storage capacity and the RAM size that suit your needs. For a working professional, the needs differ from a professional gamer. Finally, one of the most important things you should focus on is the battery backup. A long battery backup would make it a user-friendly and hassle–free experience to use the device.