10 best laser printers in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 27, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

Discover the best laser printers in India that offer good printing speed, low printing costs, connectivity options and more!

School students, work from home professionals, office staff to college students, printers are needed by all.

Printers play a vital role in completing many tasks. A good laser printer can help you get the most out of your money. Printers are essential for several reasons, including document printing, work assignments, school projects, and other educational purposes.

To select the best laser printers, determine how many pages you expect to print regularly. It will help you to pick a printer that best suits your needs. If you plan to do a lot of printing regularly, you may want to choose a heavy-duty printer with low printing costs.

There are numerous factors to consider when choosing a laser printer, including print quality, output type, printing costs, speed, and connectivity options. Based on these factors, we have compiled a list of the best laser printers available in India.

Best Laser Printers in India

1. HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W

HP Laserjet Pro M126nw comes in a stylish and compact design. As a 3-in-1 device, it allows you to print, copy, and scan. With WiFi Direct, High-Speed USB 2.0, and Ethernet connectivity options, this printer enables you to print from your smartphone, computer, or laptop.

It delivers crisp, high-quality prints with 1200 x 1200 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 20 pages per minute. This laser printer can print in A4, B5, A6, DL, and envelope sizes and is available for Rs. 19,990.

Specifications

Output Type: Monochrome

Supported Platform: ‎PC, Tablet, Smartphone

Supported Paper Size: A4, B5, A6, DL, Envelope

Connectivity: WiFi, USB 2.0, Ethernet

Max Print speed: 20 pages per minute

Display Type: LCD

ProsCons
Fast and high-resolution printing and scanningScan quality could be better
Multiple connectivity optionsNo backlit LCD
Auto on/off , Supports double-sided photocopy 
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
8% off
19,599 21,328.881
Buy now

2. HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome

This single-function monochrome printer features a stylish and compact design. As for connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. It produces crisp, high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 x 2 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 18 pages per minute.

This laser printer can print in A4, A5, A6, B5, postcards, and envelopes (C5, DL, B5). HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function is available for Rs. 13,699 and features a monthly duty cycle of 5,000 pages.Specifications

Output Type: Monochrome

Supported Platform: ‎PC

Supported Paper Size: A4, A5, A6, B5, Postcards, Envelopes (C5, DL, B5)

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Max Print speed: 18 pages per minute

Display Type: N/A

ProsCons
Fast and high-resolution printingNo network connectivity
Auto on/off , Small and compact sizeIt does not support scanning or copying
Monthly duty cycle - 5,000 pagesNo display
HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer
13% off
13,299 15,373
Buy now

3. Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

The Brother DCP-L2520D multi-function monochrome laser printer is capable of printing, copying, and scanning. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. With a 250 sheets paper tray, it produces detailed, high-quality prints with up to 2400 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 30 pages per minute.With 10,000 pages of duty cycle, it can print in ‎A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, and executive. This auto duplex printer is available for Rs. 16,135.

Specifications

Output Type: Monochrome

Supported Platform: ‎PC

Supported Paper Size: ‎A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Max Print speed: 30 pages per minute

Display Type: LCD

ProsCons
Automatic duplex printingNo network connectivity
Fast and high-resolution printing and scanningNo backlit LCD
Monthly duty cycle - 10,000 pages 
An enclosed large-capacity paper tray 
Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto-Duplex Printing
2% off
17,828 18,190
Buy now

4. Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

The Brother HL-L2321D single-function monochrome laser printer comes with a 250-sheet capacity tray and supports A4, Letter, A5, A5(long edge), A6, executive, legal, folio, Mexico legal, and India legal paper sizes.It has a duty cycle of 10,000 pages per month. It can print 30 pages per minute and supports auto duplex printing, which lets you print on both sides of the paper. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0 and produces sharp, high-quality prints with up to 2400 x 600 DPI resolution. This compact laser printer is available for Rs. 12,445.

Specifications

Output Type: Monochrome

Supported Platform: ‎PC

Supported Paper Size: A4, Letter, A5, A5 (long edge), A6, Executive, Legal, Folio, Mexico Legal, India Legal

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Max Print speed: 30 pages per minute

Display Type: N/A

ProsCons
Monthly duty cycle - 10,000 pagesNo network connectivity
Fast and high-resolution printingNo display
Automatic duplex printingIt does not support scanning or copying
An enclosed large-capacity paper tray 
Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing
16% off
9,949 11,790
Buy now

5. HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 Print

HP Laserjet M126a comes in a sleek and compact design. This 3-in-1 device allows you to print, copy, and scan. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. It features auto-on/auto-off technology which turns the printer on and off automatically.

It delivers crisp, high-quality prints with up to 1200 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 21 pages per minute. This laser printer can print in ‎A4, B5, A6, DL, and envelope sizes and is available for Rs. 18,499.

Specifications

Output Type: Monochrome

Supported Platform: ‎PC

Supported Paper Size: A4, B5, A6, DL, Envelope

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Max Print speed: 21 pages per minute

Display Type: LCD

ProsCons
Auto on/offNo network connectivity
Fast and high-resolution printingScan quality could be better
Multiple connectivity optionsNo backlit LCD
HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 Print, Copy, Scan, Compact, Affordable, Durable
13% off
18,299 21,090
Buy now

6. Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer

The Canon MF3010 multi-function laser printer offers printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. With a 150 sheets paper tray, it produces high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 18 pages per minute.

It can print in ‎A4, B5, A5, legal, letter, executive, and envelope. This multi-function printer is available for Rs. 18,190.

Specifications

Output Type: Monochrome

Supported Platform: ‎PC

Supported Paper Size: ‎A4, B5, A5, legal, letter, Executive, Envelope

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Max Print speed: 18 pages per minute

Display Type: LCD

ProsCons
Fast and high-resolution printingNo network connectivity
Compact sizeScan quality could be better
Multiple copy modes 
Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer, Black, Standard
15% off
17,599 20,695
Buy now

7. HP Laserjet Tank 1005w Printer for Home & SMBs

The HP Laserjet Tank 1005w is an all-in-one printer with printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. With up to 25,000 pages/month duty cycle, it supports A6, A5, A4, letters, envelopes, legal, postcard, double postcard, and executive paper sizes.

It can print 22 pages per minute and features high-speed USB, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth LE and a mobile setup guide for effortless printing from the smartphone. It produces high-quality, crisp prints at 600 x 600 DPI resolution. This 3-in-1 laser printer is available for Rs. 25,600.

Specifications

Output Type: Monochrome

Supported Platform: ‎PC, Smartphone

Supported Paper Size: A6, A5, A4, Letters, Envelopes, Legal, Postcard, Double postcard, Executive

Connectivity: USB 2.0, WiFi, Bluetooth

Max Print speed: 22 pages per minute

Display Type: LCD

ProsCons
Multiple connectivity optionsNo backlit LCD
Fast and high-resolution printingManual duplex printing
Auto on/off , Small and compact size 
Mobile printing 
Mess-free 15-second toner refill 
HP Laserjet Tank 1005w Printer for Home & SMBs: 3-in-1 Print+Copy+Scan, Mess-Free 15 Sec Toner Refill, Lowest Cost/Page-B&W Prints, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Smart Guided Buttons, Mobile Printing.
14% off
23,499 27,224
Buy now

8. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer

This single-function monochrome printer features a space-saving design. As for connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. It produces crisp, high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 12 pages per minute.

This laser printer can print in A4, B5, A5, LGL, LTR, executive, and envelope. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function is available for Rs. 16,935 and features a monthly duty cycle of 200 - 800 pages.

Specifications

Output Type: Monochrome

Supported Platform: ‎PC

Supported Paper Size: A4, B5, A5, LGL, LTR, Executive, and Envelope

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Max Print speed: 12 pages per minute

Display Type: N/A

ProsCons
High-quality printingNo network connectivity
Compact sizeNo display
Decent printing speedA monthly duty cycle of 200-800 pages
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black), Black/White, Standard
11% off
16,750 18,795
Buy now

9. HP Laserjet 138fnw Monochrome Compact WiFi Printer

The HP Laserjet 138fnw is an all-in-one printer with printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. With up to 10,000 pages/month duty cycle, it supports A4, A5, A5(LEF), B5 (JIS), and envelope (DL, C5) paper sizes.

It can print 21 pages per minute and features high-speed USB, WiFi, and a mobile setup guide for effortless printing from the smartphone. It produces high-quality, crisp prints with up to 1200 x 1200 DPI resolution. This 3-in-1 laser printer is available for Rs. 19,229.

Specifications

Output Type: Monochrome

Supported Platform: ‎PC, Smartphone, Tablet

Supported Paper Size: A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), and Envelope (DL, C5)

Connectivity: USB 2.0, Ethernet

Max Print speed: 21 pages per minute

Display Type: LCD

ProsCons
Multiple connectivity optionsNo backlit LCD
Fast and high-resolution printingManual duplex printing
Auto on/off , Small and compact size 
Mobile printing 
HP Laserjet 138fnw Monochrome Compact Wi-Fi Printer with Network Support for Reliable, Fast Printing (Print, Copy, Scan, Fax)
17% off
20,499 24,578
Buy now

10. HP Laserjet 136w Compact Monochrome Multifunction Printer

HP Laserjet 136w multi-function monochrome laser printer is capable of printing, copying, and scanning. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0 and WiFi. At 150 sheets per paper tray, it produces detailed, high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 20 pages per minute.With 10,000 pages of duty cycle, it can print in ‎A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), and envelope (DL, C5). This monochrome printer is available for Rs. 17,499.

Specifications

Output Type: Monochrome

Supported Platform: ‎PC, Smartphone, Tablet

Supported Paper Size: A4, A5, A6, B5, Postcards, Envelopes (C5, DL, B5)

Connectivity: USB 2.0, Ethernet

Max Print speed: 20 pages per minute

Display Type: LCD

ProsCons
Auto on/offManual duplex printing
Small and compact sizeNo backlit LCD
Mobile printing 
Fast and high-resolution printing 
Multiple connectivity options 
HP Laserjet 136w Compact Monochrome Multifunction Printer with Direct Wi-Fi (Print, Scan, Copy)
3% off
17,499 18,007
Buy now

Price of laser printers at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&WRs. 19,990
HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function MonochromeRs. 13,699
Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser PrinterRs. 15,249
Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser PrinterRs. 12,445
HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 PrintRs. 18,499
Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser PrinterRs. 18,190
HP Laserjet Tank 1005w Printer for Home & SMBsRs. 22,949
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome PrinterRs. 16,935
HP Laserjet 138fnw Monochrome Compact WiFi PrinterRs. 19,229
HP Laserjet 136w Compact Monochrome Multifunction PrinterRs. 17,499

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
ConnectivityMax Print speedPrinting Resolution
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&WWiFi, USB 2.0, Ethernet20 pages per minute1200 x 1200 DPI
HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function MonochromeUSB 2.018 pages per minute600 x 600 x 2 DPI
Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser PrinterUSB 2.030 pages per minute2400 x 600 DPI
Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser PrinterUSB 2.030 pages per minute2400 x 600 DPI
HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 PrintUSB 2.021 pages per minute1200 x 1200 DPI
Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser PrinterUSB 2.018 pages per minute600 x 600 DPI
HP Laserjet Tank 1005w Printer for Home & SMBsUSB 2.0, WiFi, Bluetooth22 pages per minute600 x 600 DPI
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome PrinterUSB 2.012 pages per minute600 x 600 DPI
HP Laserjet 138fnw Monochrome Compact WiFi PrinterUSB 2.0, Ethernet21 pages per minute1200 x 1200 DPI
HP Laserjet 136w Compact Monochrome Multifunction PrinterUSB 2.0, Ethernet20 pages per minute600 x 600 DPI

Best value for money

Among laser printers, the Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function offers the best value. At 12,445, this monochrome can print at the impressive speed of 30 pages per minute with up to 2400 x 600 DPI resolution. Furthermore, It has a duty cycle of 10,000 pages per month and supports auto duplex printing, making it one of the best value-for-money laser printers.

Best overall

For those seeking a laser printer with multiple connectivity options, the HP Laserjet Pro M126nw is an excellent choice. At 19,990, this 3-in-1 printer offers WiFi, USB 2.0, and ethernet connectivity. Furthermore, it delivers superior print quality with 1200 x 1200 DPI resolution at a speed of 20 pages per minute, making it a best-in-class laser printer.

How to find the perfect laser printers?

There is a laser printer for nearly every budget. Identifying the features that are most relevant to you is the first step to making an informed purchase. There are many factors to consider, such as the number of papers you intend to print per month, the printing speed, the print resolution, scanning & copying capabilities, network connectivity, etc.

For example, if you don't need multiple functions or network connections, you might want to consider a single-function printer. Similarly, if you plan to print on both sides automatically, you might want to consider a printer with auto duplex printing capabilities.

Each device has pros and cons, so choose the one that best suits your needs and budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best laser printers in India

Is a laser printer better than an ink printer?

Inkjet printers are ideal for printing high-quality images with vibrant colours. However, laser printers are more efficient and economical for printing heavy volumes of text-based documents.

Are laser printer toner cartridges prone to drying out?

Since the toner is already dry, it will stay dry even if the printer remains idle for an extended period. As a result, laser printers are substantially more cost-effective than inkjet printers.

What is the monthly duty cycle of a printer?

The monthly duty cycle is the maximum number of pages that a printer can print in a month without experiencing technical difficulties.

