Monday, Oct 10, 2022
10 BEST POCO 2 GHz processor phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 10, 2022 21:29 IST
Summary:

Are you wondering which phone would be best suited according to your heavy device usage? Do not worry at all! We are here to help you decide which mobile phone will work most efficiently for you. This article will discuss various POCO 2 GHz processor phones and make it easy to decide which POCO phone you should get. Let’s start reviewing some of the best models of POCO 2 GHz processor phones.

In the world of fast pacing technology, various companies launch their highly-efficient mobile phones almost daily. Customers might wonder or may get confused while choosing the best-suited device.

If you feel the same and wondering which POCO 2 GHz processor phone you should buy for your daily use, here is the best review article to clear your confusion. You can go through it and get a solid idea of which POCO 2 GHz processor phone you should land on. Let’s get started.

BEST POCO 2 GHz processor phones for you

1. POCO M2

This stylish POCO 2 GHz processor phone comes in various colours such as greyish black, red brick, pitch black, slate blue, etc. It offers Android 10 as its operating system with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. This model is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which provides a smooth experience while executing heavy usage. In addition, users can enjoy high-speed connectivity with 4G technology.

Specifications:

· Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+

· RAM: 6 GB

· ROM: 64 GB

· Rear camera: 13 MP + 8 MP Wide + 5 MP Macro + 2 MP

· Front camera: 8 MP

· Connectivity technologies: 4G

· Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
StorageCamera
Processor 
Battery Capacity 
cellpic
MI Poco M2 (Slate Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off 10,990 13,490
Buy now

2. POCO M3

Here is another best-suited device, POCO M3, for higher performance. This POCO 2 GHz processor phone allows you to connect using 4G technology and comes with an Android 10 operating system. It is provided with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. POCO M3 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor for better performance and high usage. It makes all the processes and animations swift and allows the user to skim through the apps quickly.

Specifications:

· Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+

· RAM: 6 GB

· ROM: 64 GB

· Rear camera: 48 MP + 2 MP Macro + 2 MP

· Front camera: 8 MP

· Connectivity technologies: 4G, 3G, 2G

· Battery capacity: 6000 mAh

ProsCons
Battery CapacityNo wide-angle lens
RAM + ROM 
Connectivity Technology 
cellpic
POCO M3 (POCO Yellow, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
5% off 13,999 14,699
Buy now

3. POCO M3 Pro 5G

As the name suggests, it beats its predecessor in connectivity technologies. It supports 5G SIM cards that allow users to surf the internet or play heavy online games without any disturbance. No lagging or losing connection! Play without worries.

This POCO 2 GHz processor phone also comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. This device has an amazing facility in which a user can expand the ROM up to 1 TB with an external memory storage device. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Specifications:

· Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+

· RAM: 4 GB

· ROM: 64 GB

· Rear camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

· Front camera: 8 MP

· Connectivity technologies: 5G

· Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Connectivity TechnologyNo wide-angle lens
ProcessorItem Weight
cellpic
Poco M3 Pro 5G (Poco Yellow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
11% off 14,290 15,999
Buy now

4. POCO M4 5G

This POCO 2 GHz processor phone has a stylish black power colour and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 ROM. In addition to available ROM, users can expand the internal storage up to 512 GB by inserting an external storage device. The camera specifications are impressive: the front camera has 8 MP, and the rear camera has 50 MP + 2 MP. POCO M4 is equipped with Dimensity 700 processor.

Specifications:

· Display: 6.58-inch Full HD+

· RAM: 4 GB

· ROM: 64 GB

· Rear camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

· Front camera: 8 MP

· Connectivity technologies: 5G

· Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Connectivity TechnologyRAM + ROM
Processor 
Camera 
Display 
cellpic
Poco M4 5G (Power Black,4 GB RAM 64 GB)
13% off 12,990 14,999
Buy now

5. POCO M4 Pro 5G

This POCO 2 GHz processor phone is a “value for money” device. The primary reason behind this is that this model provides the best features at an affordable price. For example, it comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. The user can expand it up to 1 TB as per heavy usage. The model is loaded with a 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which provides the smoothest experience while gaming, video shooting, editing, etc. Also, POCO M4 Pro 5G also offers a 50 MP + 8 MP rear camera and an excellent 16 MP front camera.

Specifications:

· Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+

· RAM: 4 GB

· ROM: 64 GB

· Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP

· Front camera: 16 MP

· Connectivity technologies: 5G

· Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Connectivity Technology 
Processor 
Camera 
Display 
cellpic
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
3% off 16,490 16,999
Buy now

6. POCO X4 Pro 5G

An amazing POCO 2 GHz processor phone at an affordable price, POCO X4 Pro 5G. It comes with the latest operating system, Android 11. It supports 5G technology and provides 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. Additionally, great camera features include 4 camera lenses with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP as the rear lens and 16 MP as a front camera lens.

Most importantly, the POCO X4 Pro 5G is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The processor allows the user to run heavy apps and games on this device. Users can experience the smoothness of the processor while executing heavy work on the device.

Specifications:

· Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED

· RAM: 6 GB

· ROM: 64 GB

· Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

· Front camera: 16 MP

· Connectivity technologies: 5G

· Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Connectivity Technology 
Processor 
Camera 
Super AMOLED Display 
Expanded Storage up to 1 TB 
cellpic
POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Blue, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
27% off 17,490 23,999
Buy now

7. POCO C31

This POCO 2 GHz processor phone comes with the Android 10 operating system and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM. Users can expand internal storage up to 512 GB with the help of an external storage device. It comes with a huge HD+ display with a dimension of 6.53-inch. The POCO C31 is loaded with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which allows the user to execute high-capacity tasks such as full HD video recording, gaming, video editing, etc. Moreover, this model supports 4G connectivity and has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Specifications:

· Display: 6.53-inch HD+

· RAM: 4 GB

· ROM: 64 GB

· Rear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

· Front camera: 13 MP

· Connectivity technologies: 4G

· Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
CameraConnectivity Technology
Battery CapacityDisplay
ProcessorConnectivity Technology
Storage 
cellpic
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
28% off 8,599 11,999
Buy now

8. POCO C3

This is a fantastic POCO 2 GHz processor phone for under 10,000 rs. This affordable POCO model is a treat for those searching for a price-to-specifications mobile. POCO C3 runs on Android 10 and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. In addition, the ROM can be expanded up to 512 GB with an external storage device such as a memory card.

If we talk about its processor, it is equipped with Helio G35 octa-core 2.35 GHz processor. The rear camera has three lenses of 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, respectively. Additionally, the front camera has a 5 MP lens. Last but not least, it has 6.53 inches HD+ display.

Specifications:

· Display: 6.53-inch HD+

· RAM: 4 GB

· ROM: 64 GB

· Rear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

· Front camera: 5 MP

· Connectivity technologies: 4G

· Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Battery CapacityFront Camera
Affordable 
Processor 
cellpic
Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

9. POCO M2 RELOADED

This is another budget POCO 2 GHz phone with Helio G80 octa-core processor. It is a fantastic processor for gaming. It has inbuilt 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM with 5000 mAh battery capacity. The interal storage can be expanded to 512 GB using an external memory storage device. The rear camera has a 13 MP lens, and the front camera has an 8 MP lens.

Specifications:

· Display: 6.53-inch HD+

· RAM: 4 GB

· ROM: 64 GB

· Rear camera: 13 MP Quad

· Front camera: 8 MP

· Connectivity technologies: 4G

· Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Battery CapacityRear Camera
Processor 
Fast Charging 
cellpic
POCO M2 Reloaded (Greyish Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
18% off 9,890 11,999
Buy now

10. POCO M2 PRO

Last but not least, this budget phone comes with 6 GB ROM and 64 GB inbuilt ROM. This POCO 2 GHz phone is loaded with a Snapdragon 720G octa-core 2.3 GHz processor. It has 5000 mAh of battery capacity and is compatible with fast charging with a 33 W charger. The display is huge at 6.67 inches.

The most interesting feature of this model is its camera lens. The rear camera has 48 MP quad rear and 16 MP front camera lens. It runs on Android 10.

Specifications:

· Display: 6.67-inch HD+

· RAM: 6 GB

· ROM: 64 GB

· Rear camera: 48 MP Quad

· Front camera: 16 MP

· Connectivity technologies: 4G

· Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Battery Capacity 
Processor 
Fast Charging 
Rear Camera 
cellpic
MI Poco M2 Pro (Out of The Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
25% off 12,730 16,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3

POCO M2

64 GB Storage13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP6000 mAh battery

POCO M3

6000 mAh battery64 GB storageQualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor

POCO M3 Pro 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor5G Connectivity48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

POCO M4 5G

50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP5G Connectivity5000 mAh battery

POCO M4 Pro 5G

6.6-inch Full HD+ display5G Connectivity50 MP + 8 MP

POCO X4 Pro 5G

Android 1164 MP + 8 MP + 2 MPSuper AMOLED Display

POCO C31

64 GB StorageMediaTek Helio G35 processor5000 mAh battery
POCO C3AffordableHelio G35 2.3 GHz Processor5000 mAh battery
POCO M2 RELOADEDAffordableHelio G80 2 GHz processor5000 mAh battery
POCO M2 PROBudget-friendlyFront Camera: 16 MP and Rear Camera: 48 MP5000 mAh battery

Best value for money

POCO M2 wins the competition for the best value for money. The price range is affordable and is best suited for heavy usage. This POCO 2 GHz processor phone offers high battery capacity and internal storage. Moreover, the perk of capturing the best-quality pictures and videos with four rear cameras and one front camera. All of this at just Rs. 10,948/- only.

Best overall

POCO M4 5G can be rated the best POCO 2 GHz processor phone. The rationale for rating this device as the best of the eight devices listed above is: that it offers excellent camera quality with three camera lenses on the rear side (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP). This device has a 5000 mAh battery capacity with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display. The price is quite affordable at just Rs. 12,748.

How to find the perfect POCO phone?

You must set criteria to finalise the most-suited POCO 2 GHz processor phone. Firstly, remember that each POCO device holds its pros and cons. So, decide for what purpose you need the new POCO phone, e.g., whether you need to use the new POCO device for complex usage such as hardcore gaming, high-resolution video recording, etc.

Secondly, set your budget. It is essential to stay within your budget and choose the most-suitable POCO phone. However, you can have a flexible budget to extrapolate it if needed. Lastly, set criteria for the features you expect from the new POCO device. Make a list of features or specifications that you expect from the new device.

BEST POCO 2 GHz processor phones price list

Sr. No.POCO 2 GHz processor phonePrice in Rs.
1.POCO M210,948
2.POCO M310,999
3.POCO M3 Pro 5G14,990
4.POCO M4 5G12,748
5.POCO M4 Pro 5G14,400
6.POCO X4 Pro 5G18,999
7.POCO C318690
8.POCO C37,999
9.POCO M2 RELOADED10,299
10.POCO M2 PRO12,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you purchase.

