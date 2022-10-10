10 BEST POCO 2 GHz processor phones

BEST POCO 2 GHz processor phones

In the world of fast pacing technology, various companies launch their highly-efficient mobile phones almost daily. Customers might wonder or may get confused while choosing the best-suited device. If you feel the same and wondering which POCO 2 GHz processor phone you should buy for your daily use, here is the best review article to clear your confusion. You can go through it and get a solid idea of which POCO 2 GHz processor phone you should land on. Let’s get started. BEST POCO 2 GHz processor phones for you 1. POCO M2 This stylish POCO 2 GHz processor phone comes in various colours such as greyish black, red brick, pitch black, slate blue, etc. It offers Android 10 as its operating system with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. This model is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which provides a smooth experience while executing heavy usage. In addition, users can enjoy high-speed connectivity with 4G technology. Specifications: · Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ · RAM: 6 GB · ROM: 64 GB · Rear camera: 13 MP + 8 MP Wide + 5 MP Macro + 2 MP · Front camera: 8 MP · Connectivity technologies: 4G · Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Storage Camera Processor Battery Capacity

2. POCO M3 Here is another best-suited device, POCO M3, for higher performance. This POCO 2 GHz processor phone allows you to connect using 4G technology and comes with an Android 10 operating system. It is provided with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. POCO M3 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor for better performance and high usage. It makes all the processes and animations swift and allows the user to skim through the apps quickly. Specifications: · Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ · RAM: 6 GB · ROM: 64 GB · Rear camera: 48 MP + 2 MP Macro + 2 MP · Front camera: 8 MP · Connectivity technologies: 4G, 3G, 2G · Battery capacity: 6000 mAh

Pros Cons Battery Capacity No wide-angle lens RAM + ROM Connectivity Technology

3. POCO M3 Pro 5G As the name suggests, it beats its predecessor in connectivity technologies. It supports 5G SIM cards that allow users to surf the internet or play heavy online games without any disturbance. No lagging or losing connection! Play without worries. This POCO 2 GHz processor phone also comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. This device has an amazing facility in which a user can expand the ROM up to 1 TB with an external memory storage device. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Specifications: · Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ · RAM: 4 GB · ROM: 64 GB · Rear camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP · Front camera: 8 MP · Connectivity technologies: 5G · Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Connectivity Technology No wide-angle lens Processor Item Weight

4. POCO M4 5G This POCO 2 GHz processor phone has a stylish black power colour and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 ROM. In addition to available ROM, users can expand the internal storage up to 512 GB by inserting an external storage device. The camera specifications are impressive: the front camera has 8 MP, and the rear camera has 50 MP + 2 MP. POCO M4 is equipped with Dimensity 700 processor. Specifications: · Display: 6.58-inch Full HD+ · RAM: 4 GB · ROM: 64 GB · Rear camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP · Front camera: 8 MP · Connectivity technologies: 5G · Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Connectivity Technology RAM + ROM Processor Camera Display

5. POCO M4 Pro 5G This POCO 2 GHz processor phone is a “value for money” device. The primary reason behind this is that this model provides the best features at an affordable price. For example, it comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. The user can expand it up to 1 TB as per heavy usage. The model is loaded with a 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which provides the smoothest experience while gaming, video shooting, editing, etc. Also, POCO M4 Pro 5G also offers a 50 MP + 8 MP rear camera and an excellent 16 MP front camera. Specifications: · Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ · RAM: 4 GB · ROM: 64 GB · Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP · Front camera: 16 MP · Connectivity technologies: 5G · Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Connectivity Technology Processor Camera Display

6. POCO X4 Pro 5G An amazing POCO 2 GHz processor phone at an affordable price, POCO X4 Pro 5G. It comes with the latest operating system, Android 11. It supports 5G technology and provides 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. Additionally, great camera features include 4 camera lenses with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP as the rear lens and 16 MP as a front camera lens. Most importantly, the POCO X4 Pro 5G is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The processor allows the user to run heavy apps and games on this device. Users can experience the smoothness of the processor while executing heavy work on the device. Specifications: · Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED · RAM: 6 GB · ROM: 64 GB · Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP · Front camera: 16 MP · Connectivity technologies: 5G · Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Connectivity Technology Processor Camera Super AMOLED Display Expanded Storage up to 1 TB

7. POCO C31 This POCO 2 GHz processor phone comes with the Android 10 operating system and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM. Users can expand internal storage up to 512 GB with the help of an external storage device. It comes with a huge HD+ display with a dimension of 6.53-inch. The POCO C31 is loaded with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which allows the user to execute high-capacity tasks such as full HD video recording, gaming, video editing, etc. Moreover, this model supports 4G connectivity and has a 5000 mAh battery capacity. Specifications: · Display: 6.53-inch HD+ · RAM: 4 GB · ROM: 64 GB · Rear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP · Front camera: 13 MP · Connectivity technologies: 4G · Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Camera Connectivity Technology Battery Capacity Display Processor Connectivity Technology Storage

8. POCO C3 This is a fantastic POCO 2 GHz processor phone for under 10,000 rs. This affordable POCO model is a treat for those searching for a price-to-specifications mobile. POCO C3 runs on Android 10 and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. In addition, the ROM can be expanded up to 512 GB with an external storage device such as a memory card. If we talk about its processor, it is equipped with Helio G35 octa-core 2.35 GHz processor. The rear camera has three lenses of 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, respectively. Additionally, the front camera has a 5 MP lens. Last but not least, it has 6.53 inches HD+ display. Specifications: · Display: 6.53-inch HD+ · RAM: 4 GB · ROM: 64 GB · Rear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP · Front camera: 5 MP · Connectivity technologies: 4G · Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Battery Capacity Front Camera Affordable Processor

9. POCO M2 RELOADED This is another budget POCO 2 GHz phone with Helio G80 octa-core processor. It is a fantastic processor for gaming. It has inbuilt 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM with 5000 mAh battery capacity. The interal storage can be expanded to 512 GB using an external memory storage device. The rear camera has a 13 MP lens, and the front camera has an 8 MP lens. Specifications: · Display: 6.53-inch HD+ · RAM: 4 GB · ROM: 64 GB · Rear camera: 13 MP Quad · Front camera: 8 MP · Connectivity technologies: 4G · Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Battery Capacity Rear Camera Processor Fast Charging

10. POCO M2 PRO Last but not least, this budget phone comes with 6 GB ROM and 64 GB inbuilt ROM. This POCO 2 GHz phone is loaded with a Snapdragon 720G octa-core 2.3 GHz processor. It has 5000 mAh of battery capacity and is compatible with fast charging with a 33 W charger. The display is huge at 6.67 inches. The most interesting feature of this model is its camera lens. The rear camera has 48 MP quad rear and 16 MP front camera lens. It runs on Android 10. Specifications: · Display: 6.67-inch HD+ · RAM: 6 GB · ROM: 64 GB · Rear camera: 48 MP Quad · Front camera: 16 MP · Connectivity technologies: 4G · Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Battery Capacity Processor Fast Charging Rear Camera

Best 3 features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 POCO M2 64 GB Storage 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP 6000 mAh battery POCO M3 6000 mAh battery 64 GB storage Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor POCO M3 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor 5G Connectivity 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP POCO M4 5G 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 5G Connectivity 5000 mAh battery POCO M4 Pro 5G 6.6-inch Full HD+ display 5G Connectivity 50 MP + 8 MP POCO X4 Pro 5G Android 11 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Super AMOLED Display POCO C31 64 GB Storage MediaTek Helio G35 processor 5000 mAh battery POCO C3 Affordable Helio G35 2.3 GHz Processor 5000 mAh battery POCO M2 RELOADED Affordable Helio G80 2 GHz processor 5000 mAh battery POCO M2 PRO Budget-friendly Front Camera: 16 MP and Rear Camera: 48 MP 5000 mAh battery

Best value for money POCO M2 wins the competition for the best value for money. The price range is affordable and is best suited for heavy usage. This POCO 2 GHz processor phone offers high battery capacity and internal storage. Moreover, the perk of capturing the best-quality pictures and videos with four rear cameras and one front camera. All of this at just Rs. 10,948/- only. Best overall POCO M4 5G can be rated the best POCO 2 GHz processor phone. The rationale for rating this device as the best of the eight devices listed above is: that it offers excellent camera quality with three camera lenses on the rear side (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP). This device has a 5000 mAh battery capacity with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display. The price is quite affordable at just Rs. 12,748. How to find the perfect POCO phone? You must set criteria to finalise the most-suited POCO 2 GHz processor phone. Firstly, remember that each POCO device holds its pros and cons. So, decide for what purpose you need the new POCO phone, e.g., whether you need to use the new POCO device for complex usage such as hardcore gaming, high-resolution video recording, etc. Secondly, set your budget. It is essential to stay within your budget and choose the most-suitable POCO phone. However, you can have a flexible budget to extrapolate it if needed. Lastly, set criteria for the features you expect from the new POCO device. Make a list of features or specifications that you expect from the new device. BEST POCO 2 GHz processor phones price list

Sr. No. POCO 2 GHz processor phone Price in Rs. 1. POCO M2 10,948 2. POCO M3 10,999 3. POCO M3 Pro 5G 14,990 4. POCO M4 5G 12,748 5. POCO M4 Pro 5G 14,400 6. POCO X4 Pro 5G 18,999 7. POCO C31 8690 8. POCO C3 7,999 9. POCO M2 RELOADED 10,299 10. POCO M2 PRO 12,990