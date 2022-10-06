10 Best Realme 4GB RAM mobile phones in India you should check

Best Realme 4 GB RAM mobile phone in India
A smartphone with 4GB of RAM is sufficient for regular usage for checking emails, browsing or working on low-memory apps. Although the Realme 4GB RAM mobile phones are budget-friendly, they have other great features that make them a popular choice for many of those looking for a minimal smartphone for basic usage.
If you are looking for the best Realme 4GB RAM mobile phone with beautiful display quality, smooth processing, multiple cameras, and stunning designs, you have come to the right place. This article lists Amazon's best Realme 4GB RAM mobile phones with their objective and impartial review.
Best Realme 4GB RAM mobile phones in India:
1. Realme narzo 50i
Apart from 4GB RAM, the Realme Narzo 50i features a sleek design and decent specifications, including 64GB of storage. Moreover, this phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera setup. It also has a massive 5000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging.
Specifications:
- Processor : Octa-core 1.6 GHz
- RAM : 4GB
- Storage : 64GB
- Rear camera : 8MP
- Front camera : 5MP
- Display : 6.5 Inches HD+ IPS LCD
- OS : Android v11
- Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent overall performance
|Average camera setup
|Reverse charging
|No fast charging support
|Decent battery backup
|720P display
|Dedicated micro SD support
|
2. Realme Narzo 50A Prime
Realme Narzo 50A Prime has two variants, which come with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS display. A unisoc tiger T612 octa-core processor powers this smartphone. Realme Narzo 50A Prime has 20MP + 2MP + 0.3MP triple rear cameras and an 8MP front camera. The 5000 mAh battery supports up to 18W charging and can last long.
Specifications
- Processor : Unisoc tiger T612
- RAM : 4GB
- Storage : 64GB/128GB
- Rear camera : 20MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
- Front camera : 8MP
- Display : 6.6 Inches FHD+ IPS
- OS : Android v11
- Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Good overall performance
|Average camera performance
|18W fast charging support
|No charger in the box
|Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
|
|Good battery backup
|
3. Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 5G has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. This MediaTek Dimensity 810-powered smartphone has 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage capacity. You can choose the variant as per your requirements.
It also has 48MP + 2MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP front camera. You can quickly charge the phone's 5000 mAh battery.
Specifications
- Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Ram : 4GB/6GB
- Internal storage : 64GB/128 GB
- Rear camera : 48MP + 2MP
- Front camera : 8MP
- Display : 6.6 Inches 90Hz FHD+ IPS
- OS : Android 12
- Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|90Hz display
|Average camera performance
|Decent overall performance
|Pre-install bloatware
|Attractive design
|
|5G support
|
4. Realme C11
This Unisoc SC9863A-powered smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen. Realme C11 also has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP camera at the front. It has a 5000mAh battery capacity.
Specifications
- Processor : Unisoc SC9863A Octa-core
- RAM : 4GB
- Internal storage : 64GB
- Rear camera : 8MP
- Front camera : 5MP
- Display : 6.52 Inches HD+ IPS LCD
- OS : Android 11
- Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery backup
|Slow charging speed
|Decent overall performance
|720p display
|Decent camera performance
|No fingerprint sensor
5. Realme 9i
Realme 9i offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD. This Qualcomm Snapdragon 680-powered smartphone has two variants with 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage.
This phone has a decent 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera for selfies. With a capacity of 5000 mAh, the battery supports charging up to 33W.
Specifications
- Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- RAM : 4/6GB
- Internal storage : 64/128GB
- Rear camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Front camera : 16MP
- Display : 6.6 Inches FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD
- OS : Android 11
- Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast-charging support
|Average camera performance
|Beautiful 90Hz display
|Pre-installed bloatware
|Great overall performance
|
|Good battery backup
|
6. Realme C25Y
This Unisoc T610-powered smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 4/6GB of RAM, and 64/128GB of internal storage. Realme C25Y phone has a nice 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The battery supports up to 18W charging and has 5000 mAh.
Specifications
- Processor : Unisoc T610 Octa-core
- RAM : 4/6GB
- Internal storage : 64/128 GB
- Rear camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Front camera : 8MP
- Display : 6.5 Inches HD+ IPS LCD
- OS : Android v11
- Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent camera performance
|720 display
|Great battery backup
|Average performance
|Fast-charging support
|
7. Realme C31
Realme C31 has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD. This Unisoc Tiger T612-powered smartphone comes with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. It has 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP triple rear cameras and a 5MP front camera. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.
Specifications
- Processor : Unisoc Tiger T612
- RAM : 3/4GB
- Storage : 32/64GB
- Rear camera : 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
- Front camera : 5MP
- Display : 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD
- OS : Android v11
- Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Great design
|No fast-charging support
|Dedicated SD card support
|720p display
|Great battery backup
|Average performance
8. Realme Narzo 50
Realme Narzo 50 is equipped with a 6.6-inch 120Hz IPS LCD. This Mediatek Helio G96-powered smartphone has 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage.
The phone has a 50MP + 5MP + 2MP triple camera setup at the rear and a 16MP front camera. With a capacity of 5000 mAh, the battery supports charging up to 33W.
Specifications
- Processor : Mediatek Helio G96
- RAM : 4/6GB
- Internal storage : 64/128GB
- Rear camera : 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
- Front camera : 16MP
- Display : 6.6-inch 120Hz IPS LCD
- OS : Android v11
- Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery backup
|Average camera performance
|120Hz display
|No 5G support
|Decent overall performance
|
|Fast-charging support
|
9. Realme C35
This phone has a 6.6 inches FHD+ IPS LCD. With 4/6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, this smartphone is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616. Realme C35 has a 50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP triple rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera. It has a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging.
Specifications
- Processor : Unisoc Tiger T616
- RAM : 4/6GB
- Internal storage : 64/128GB
- Rear camera : 50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
- Front camera : 8MP
- Display : 6.6 inches FHD+ IPS LCD Display
- OS : Android v11
- Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Beautiful display
|No 5G support
|Stunning design
|No 4K video support
|Decent battery backup
|
|Decent performance
|
10. Realme 8i
The phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4/6GB RAM, and 64/128GB of internal storage. The Mediatek Helio G96 Processor chipset powers the Realme 8i smartphone.
The Realme 8i has a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera and a 16MP front camera. It has a massive 5000 mAh battery with up to 18W charging capability.
Specifications
- Processor : Mediatek Helio G96
- RAM : 4/6GB
- Internal storage : 64/128GB
- Rear camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Front camera : 16MP
- Display : 6.6 inches FHD+ 120Hz IPS LCD
- OS : Android v11
- Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent battery backup
|Average camera performance
|120Hz display
|Pre-installed Bloatware
|Stunning design
|
|Fast-charging support
|
Three best features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Realme narzo 50i
|Reverse charging
|Dedicated micro SD support
|Good battery backup
|Realme narzo 50A Prime
|Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
|Fast-charging support
|Decent processor performance
|Realme narzo 50 5G
|5G support
|90Hz display
|Decent processor performance
|Realme C11
|Decent cameras
|Good battery backup
|Decent processor performance
|Realme 9i
|Fast-charging support
|90Hz display
|Decent processor performance
|Realme C25Y
|Fast-charging support
|Decent cameras
|Good battery backup
|Realme C31
|Dedicated micro SD support
|Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
|Good battery backup
|Realme narzo 50
|Fast-charging support
|120Hz display
|Decent processor performance
|Realme C35
|Stunning design
|Good battery backup
|Decent processor performance
|Realme 8i
|Fast-charging support
|120Hz display
|Good battery backup
Best value for money
The Realme Narzo 50i offers the best value for money if you compare what you pay with what you get. This phone offers decent overall performance, good battery backup, and supports reverse charging. Moreover, it comes with dedicated micro SD support. This phone also has a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor, which powers it to carry out all regular functions successfully.
Best overall Realme 4GB RAM mobile phone
The Realme Narzo 50 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, a beautiful 90Hz display, and supports 5G, making it one of the best 4GB RAM smartphones on the market. Its 5000mAh battery provides excellent battery life and can be charged at a rapid rate of 33W. Although the phone has 4GB RAM, it is the best in the class due to its super performance.
How to find the perfect Realme 4GB RAM mobile phone?
The best way to find the best Realme 4GB RAM smartphone is to prioritise the features that matter the most to you. It can be anything from browsing to taking photos, from social media to daily activities.
The processor is one of the most important factors to consider since it determines the smartphone's performance. Besides the processor and RAM, internal storage plays an important role; hence go for a phone that offers the highest storage in the same price range.
Moreover, deciding your budget for the phone and checking the ratings and reviews of the customers on Amazon are important steps you should take before purchasing the phone.
Realme 4GB RAM mobile phone price list (September 2022)
|Product
|Price
|Realme narzo 50i
|Rs. 8,499
|Realme narzo 50A Prime
|Rs. 8,499
|Realme narzo 50 5G
|Rs. 13,999
|Realme C11
|Rs. 8,669
|Realme 9i
|Rs. 12,799
|Realme C25Y
|Rs. 10,999
|Realme C31
|Rs. 9,799
|Realme narzo 50
|Rs. 10,999
|Realme C35
|Rs. 12,290
|Realme 8i
|Rs. 11,570
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”