Story Saved
New Delhi 24oCC
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
New Delhi 24oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 best Tenda routers worth buying in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 15, 2023 18:50 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This article throws light on 10 of the best Tenda routers you could buy in 2023. Choose from a range of budget-friendly to high-performance routers that cater to your needs as well as budget.

product info
With high speed internet a necessity in every home today, life without a good router like Tenda is hard to imagine.

Networking is an essential part of our daily lives, be it for work, entertainment, or communication. A reliable router is the backbone of any network, and choosing the right one can make a significant difference in the speed, security, and coverage of your network. Tenda is a well-known brand in the world of networking and has been offering quality routers for both home and office use. With a range of Tenda routers available, it can be challenging to find the best Tenda router that suits your needs and budget. In this blog post, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best Tenda routers to buy in 2023. From budget-friendly options to high-performance routers, we've got you covered. So, let’s dive in and explore the 10 best Tenda routers of 2023.

1. Tenda N301 RJ45 Wireless-N300 Mbps Single Band Easy Setup Router

If you are looking for a budget-friendly and efficient router, then the Tenda N301 RJ45 Wireless-N300 Mbps Single-Band Easy Setup Router is an excellent choice. With a fast Wireless-N300 Mbps single-band speed, this router enables you to enjoy smooth streaming and downloading.

Specifications:

Series - N301

Special Features - Gaming

Frequency Band Class - Single-Band

Wireless Type - 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g

ProsCons
Affordable Price PointLimited speed
Easy to set upSingle Band
Works well with most cable brandsLimited features
cellpic 53% off
Tenda N301 RJ45 Wireless-N300 Mbps Single_Band Easy Setup Router (White, Not a Modem)
4.2 (12,773)
4.2 (12,773)
53% off
949 2,000
Buy now

2. Tenda F3 300Mbps Wireless Wi-Fi Router

The Tenda F3 300Mbps Wireless Wi-Fi Router is a powerful and budget-friendly solution for anyone looking to set up a home or small office network. With a low power consumption of 1.9W at no load and 3.3W at full load, the Tenda F3 is also energy-efficient.

This reliable device is packed with safety features, including WPA AES, TKIP, and AES for secure wireless connections and MAC address filtering for wireless access control.

Specifications:

Series - TE-F3

Special Features - WPS

Frequency Band Class - Single-Band

Wireless Type - 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g

ProsCons
Reliable 300 Mbps speedLimited speed and Range
Easy to set upSingle Band
Three LAN ports and three external antennasLimited features
cellpic 56% off
Tenda F3 300Mbps Wireless Wi-Fi Router (White, Single_Band Not a Modem, 300 megabits_per_Second)
4.1 (5,073)
4.1 (5,073)
56% off
1,098 2,500
Buy now

3. Tenda 1200 Gbps Dual Band Wireless Wi-Fi Router

If you are a hustler who requires a fast, stable, and reliable internet connection, then the Tenda 1200 Gbps Dual-Band Wireless Wi-Fi Router is ideal for you. Its four-gigabit ports ensure a stable and fast internet connection, making it a great option for homes and small offices.

Further, it comes with four external antennas with high-power amplifiers, offering entire-home coverage and eliminating WiFi dead zones. With MU-MIMO technology, you can enjoy a stable wireless connection, with increased numbers of connected clients and improved data processing.

Specifications:

Series - Tenda AC1200

Special Features - WPS, Remote Access

Frequency Band Class - Dual-Band

Wireless Type - 802.11ac

ProsCons
High-speed internetOnly the WPS security protocol
Dual-bandSupports only 802.11ac
Wide coverage and multi-client support 
cellpic 49% off
Tenda 1200 Gbps Dual_Band Wireless Wi-Fi Router, Black
4.1 (32,398)
4.1 (32,398)
49% off
2,485 4,900
Buy now

4. Tenda AC23 Dual Band WLAN Router

The Tenda AC23 Dual-Band WLAN Router is a high-performance router designed for those who demand fast and reliable internet connectivity. With a dual-band WiFi speed of up to 2033 Mbps, the AC23 is equipped with 802.11 AC Wave2 technology, making it ideal for Gigabit fibre optic internet. Besides high speed, this router features 7 x 6dBi external antennas, four data streams in the 5GHz band, and a built-in signal amplifier.

Specifications:

Series - Tenda AC23

Special Features - Access Point Mode

Frequency Band Class - Dual-Band

Wireless Type - 802.11ac

ProsCons
High-speed internetSignal strength could be improved
Dual-bandSupports only 802.11ac
Wider WiFi coverageIndicator lights are not visible
cellpic 75% off
Tenda AC23 Dual-Band WLAN Router, AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit (2.4 GHz 300 Mbps, 5 GHz 1733 Mbps, 4 x Gigabit Ports, App Control, 4 x 4 MU-MIMO, 7 x 6 dBi External Antennas), Black
4.1 (32,398)
4.1 (32,398)
75% off
4,898 19,500
Buy now

5. Tenda AC5 V3 AC1200 Wireless Dual Band WiFi Router

If you are looking for a fast and stable internet connection to avoid technical glitches, Tenda AC5 V3 AC1200 Wireless Dual Band WiFi Router is an apt option. Compliant with 802.11ac Wave 2.0 Standard, this router delivers a combined dual-band wireless transmission of up to 1167 Mbps, making it perfect for those with high-speed fibre optic internet. Its MU-MIMO technology allows it to communicate with multiple devices at once, making it 20% faster than traditional routers.

Specifications:

Series - Tenda AC1200

Special Features - Smart Traffic Prioritization

Frequency Band Class - Dual-Band

Wireless Type - 802.11ac

ProsCons
High-speed internetSupports only IPV6 Protocol
Dual-bandSupports only 802.11ac
Stable and reliable connectionOnly the WPS security protocol
cellpic 49% off
Tenda AC5 V3 AC1200 Wireless Dual Band WiFi Router,Speed Up to 867Mbps/5GHz + 300Mbps/2.4GHz, IPV6, Parental Control, Guest Network, 4 * 6dBi Externe Antennen (White, Not a Modem)
4.1 (32,398)
4.1 (32,398)
49% off
1,799 3,500
Buy now

6. Tenda 4G06 3G/4G Volte N300 Wi-Fi Router

The Tenda 4G06 is a powerful 4G SIM router designed to share the 4G LTE network with multiple devices. With a download speed of up to 150Mbps and an upload speed of up to 50Mbps, this router provides a fast and stable internet connection.

Specifications:

Series - TD4G06

Special Features - Inbuilt SIM Card Slot

Frequency Band Class - Single-Band

Wireless Type - 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g

ProsCons
Inbuilt SIM Card slotLimited WiFi range
Supports up to 32 ConnectionsNo App facility
Stable and reliable connectionExpensive
cellpic 48% off
Tenda 4G06 3G/4G Volte N300 Wi-Fi Router, 2 Removable Antennas, Data Traffic Monitoring, 1 LAN/WAN Port, 1 LAN Port, SIM Card Slot, Connects Up to 32 Devices
4 (2,799)
4 (2,799)
48% off
6,240 12,000
Buy now

7. Tenda AC8 AC1200 MU-MIMO Wireless Gigabit Router

With its 4x6dBi Omni directional antennas, Tenda AC8 AC1200 MU-MIMO Wireless Gigabit Router offers a strong dual-band Wi-Fi signal. It can cover up to 90 square metres, penetrate two layers of walls, and support up to 24 devices at once. The router features full Gigabit WAN and LAN ports (1 WAN and 3 LAN), allowing for fast and efficient internet connections.

Specifications:

Series - Tenda AC8

Special Features - WPS, Remote Access

Frequency Band Class - Dual-Band

Wireless Type - 802.11ac

ProsCons
Wider coverage areaOnly WPS Protocol
App SupportSupports only 802.11ac
Comes with a powerful core to avoid virus attacks 
cellpic 39% off
Tenda AC8 AC1200 MU-MIMO Wireless Gigabit Router, Wi-Fi Speed up to 867Mbps/5G + 300Mbps/2.4G, 4 Gigabit Ports, Supports Parental Control, APP Management, Guest Wi-Fi, IPV6
4.1 (32,398)
4.1 (32,398)
39% off
2,999 4,900
Buy now

8. Tenda AC19 AC2100 Wi-Fi Router

Tenda AC19 AC2100 Wi-Fi Router offers an ultimate wireless experience with combined speeds of up to 300 Mbps (2.4 GHz) and 1733 Mbps (5 GHz) for seamless online gaming and video streaming. With four 6dBi external antennas, the router provides wider wireless coverage (120m² or 1300 sq ft) and a stable connection.

Specifications:

Series - Tenda AC19

Special Features - Remote Access

Frequency Band Class - Dual-Band

Wireless Type - 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11ac

ProsCons
Support 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11acCould have been 2 USB Ports
App SupportExpensive
3-Year Limited Warranty 
cellpic 64% off
Tenda AC19 AC2100 Wi-Fi Router - Dual Band Gigabit Speed Up to 2100 Mbps,a USB 2.0 Port, MU-MIMO,5 Gigabit LAN Ports, Easy Setup, Supports Guest Network, Parental Control, Client Filter, IPv6
4.1 (32,398)
4.1 (32,398)
64% off
4,499 12,500
Buy now

9. Tenda AC21 2100 Mbps Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Router

The Tenda AC21 is a dual-band gigabit wireless router that utilizes the latest 802.11ac wave 2 technology to deliver speeds of up to 2033 Mbps. Equipped with six 6dBi external antennas and four data streams of the 5GHz band, the AC21 offers optimized Wi-Fi coverage and a stronger 5GHz Wi-Fi signal. With 4x4 MU-MIMO technology, the AC21 can serve multiple devices at once, eliminating bandwidth congestion and latency.

Specifications:

Series - AC21

Special Features - Remote Access

Frequency Band Class - Dual-Band

Wireless Type - 802.11a

ProsCons
Remote AccessSupports only 802.11a
Parental ControlExpensive
Built-in signal amplifier 
cellpic 60% off
Tenda AC21 2100Mbps Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Router, MU-MIMO, Easy Setup, Supports Guest Network, Parental Control, Client Filter, IPv6 (Black, Not a Modem)
4.1 (32,398)
4.1 (32,398)
60% off
4,399 11,000
Buy now

10. Tenda AC6 Dual Band Wireless Repeater Router

This outstanding dual-band Gigabit wireless router is designed to provide fast and reliable internet connections. With one Gigabit Internet port and one 10/100Mbps WAN port, and three 10/100Mbps LAN ports, the AC6 provides speeds up to 10 times faster than Ethernet connections. It supports the 802.11ac WiFi standard and has dual-band concurrent wireless rates of up to 1167Mbps, making it four times faster than 802.11n routers.

Specifications:

Series - AC1200

Special Features - Remote Access, WPS

Frequency Band Class - Dual-Band

Wireless Type - 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

ProsCons
Remote AccessLittle Bit Pricier
Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 
Dual Band 
cellpic 34% off
Tenda AC6 Dual Band 1200Mbps 11AC 802.11g/n/b/a WPS WDS VPN Firewall Wireless Repeater Router (AC6, Black)
4.1 (32,398)
4.1 (32,398)
34% off
2,969 4,500
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Tenda N301 RJ45 Wireless-N300 Mbps Single_Band Easy Setup Router802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11gSingle-BandGaming
Tenda F3 300Mbps Wireless Wi-Fi Router802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11gSingle-BandWPS
Tenda 1200 Gbps Dual_Band Wireless Wi-Fi Router802.11acDual-BandWPS, Remote Access
Tenda AC23 Dual-Band WLAN Router802.11acDual-BandAccess Point Mode
Tenda AC5 V3 AC1200 Wireless Dual Band WiFi Router802.11aDual-BandRemote Access
Tenda 4G06 3G/4G Volte N300 Wi-Fi Router802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11gSingle-BandInbuilt SIM Slot
Tenda AC8 AC1200 MU-MIMO Wireless Gigabit Router802.11acDual-BandWPS, Remote Access
Tenda AC19 AC2100 Wi-Fi Router802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11acDual-BandRemote Access
Tenda AC21 2100 Mbps Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Router802.11aDual-BandRemote Access
Tenda AC6 Dual Band Wireless Repeater Router802.11a/b/g/n/acDual-BandWPS, Remote Access

Best overall product

The Tenda AC23 Dual-Band WLAN Router is the best overall product as it provides a great speed of up to 2033 Mbps with 802.11 AC Wave2 technology. With 7 x 6dBi external antennas and 4x4 MU-MIMO technology for the 5GHz band, it offers optimized Wi-Fi coverage and a better 5GHz Wi-Fi signal. This powerful router comes with a 3-year warranty from the manufacturer from the date of purchase.

Best value for money

The Tenda N301 RJ45 Wireless-N300 Mbps Single Band Router is the best value for money in this list. It is a cost-effective solution for your home or small office network needs. With an RJ-45 Ethernet cable input, it's compatible with a variety of cable broadband ISPs and provides wireless speeds up to 300 Mbps.

How to find a perfect Tenda Router?

Finding the perfect Tenda Router depends on your specific needs and budget. Given below are a few tips to find the router that suits your needs:

Determine your network requirements: Consider factors such as the speed of your internet connection and the size of your home or office while determining your network requirements.

Dual Band or Single Band: Dual Band routers provide two frequency bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz) for improved performance and less interference, while Single Band routers only operate at 2.4GHz.

Speed: Tenda Routers offer different speeds, so choose a router that supports your desired speed. If you have a high-speed fibre-optic internet connection, choose a router that supports high speeds.

Price: Finally, choose a Tenda Router that fits your budget. Some Tenda Routers are more expensive than others due to the inclusion of advanced features.

Consider these factors when choosing a Tenda Router to help ensure you get the right router for your needs.

Product Price
Tenda N301 RJ45 Wireless-N300 Mbps Single_Band Easy Setup Router (White, Not a Modem) ₹ 949
Tenda F3 300Mbps Wireless Wi-Fi Router (White, Single_Band Not a Modem, 300 megabits_per_Second) ₹ 1,098
Tenda 1200 Gbps Dual_Band Wireless Wi-Fi Router, Black ₹ 2,485
Tenda AC23 Dual-Band WLAN Router, AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit (2.4 GHz 300 Mbps, 5 GHz 1733 Mbps, 4 x Gigabit Ports, App Control, 4 x 4 MU-MIMO, 7 x 6 dBi External Antennas), Black ₹ 4,898
Tenda AC5 V3 AC1200 Wireless Dual Band WiFi Router,Speed Up to 867Mbps/5GHz + 300Mbps/2.4GHz, IPV6, Parental Control, Guest Network, 4 * 6dBi Externe Antennen (White, Not a Modem) ₹ 1,799
Tenda 4G06 3G/4G Volte N300 Wi-Fi Router, 2 Removable Antennas, Data Traffic Monitoring, 1 LAN/WAN Port, 1 LAN Port, SIM Card Slot, Connects Up to 32 Devices ₹ 6,240
Tenda AC8 AC1200 MU-MIMO Wireless Gigabit Router, Wi-Fi Speed up to 867Mbps/5G + 300Mbps/2.4G, 4 Gigabit Ports, Supports Parental Control, APP Management, Guest Wi-Fi, IPV6 ₹ 2,999
Tenda AC19 AC2100 Wi-Fi Router - Dual Band Gigabit Speed Up to 2100 Mbps,a USB 2.0 Port, MU-MIMO,5 Gigabit LAN Ports, Easy Setup, Supports Guest Network, Parental Control, Client Filter, IPv6 ₹ 4,499
Tenda AC21 2100Mbps Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Router, MU-MIMO, Easy Setup, Supports Guest Network, Parental Control, Client Filter, IPv6 (Black, Not a Modem) ₹ 4,399
Tenda AC6 Dual Band 1200Mbps 11AC 802.11g/n/b/a WPS WDS VPN Firewall Wireless Repeater Router (AC6, Black) ₹ 2,969

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Grab these top 5 deals on LG monitors
Looking to buy Microtek UPS? Here's list of top 9 options
Top 10 wearable air purifiers: Buyer's guide
Buyer's guide: Top 8 inverters to buy in 2023
Want the best music experience? Select these 5 best ANC earbuds

FAQs

What is a Tenda Router and how does it work?

What are the benefits of using a Tenda Router?

How can I choose a Tenda Router that suits my needs?

Can I use a Tenda Router with any internet service provider?

View More
electronics FOR LESS