10 best Vivo mobile phones under 20,000

Summary: Vivo offers some of the best smartphones, accessories and other online services. The excellent features and wide range of choices make Vivo smartphones popular among Indians. Here, we tell you about the best Vivo phones available for under ₹ 20,000.

Vivo mobile phones under ₹ 20,000: You can expect top-notch display in these smartphones.

While buying a mobile phone, numerous things need to be kept in mind. Specifications of a smartphone help a person decide which mobile to buy. The battery is the most critical aspect a consumer must consider before purchasing. A mobile phone should have good battery life, even for heavy usage. The other features necessary in a good mobile phone are a high resolution for both front and rear camera, a fast processor, better memory and a good display. Many Vivo mobile phones have excellent features and are also available for under ₹20,000. Top Vivo smartphones under ₹20,000: 1. Vivo Y15C The Vivo Y15C is one of the sleek models of the Vivo brand that runs on a 12nm AI octa-core processor. In addition, the mobile phone brings in a Halo Fullview display to ensure a stunning visual experience, given the 89% screen ratio. Product Specifications: Operating System: Android 9.0 Processor: MediaTek Helio P22 octa core processor Body: The sleek model comes with a year’s warranty. Network: ‎GSM, TDD LTE, (B38/40/41), 3G, 4, 2G, WCDMA, (B1/5/8), FDD LTE, (B2/3/5/8), (B1/3/5/8) Display: The screen size is 6.35 inches and it comes with a 720 x 1544 pixels resolution. Camera: 13MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera | 16MP front camera Battery: 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Good design Display not up to the mark Terrific battery life Great performance

2. Vivo Y33T The Vivo Y33T was released in January 2022. The phone runs the Android 11 (Funtouch 12) operating system and is powered by Snapdragon 680 4G processor and a 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery. Product Specifications: RAM Capacity: 8GB ROM Storage: 128GB Body: The body includes dimensions of 6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 inches; it weighs 182 grams and has a glass front and plastic frame and back. Vivo Y33T has a dual SIM feature Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE Display: The display type is IPS LCD and is 6.58 inches. The resolution of the phone is 1080 x 2408 pixels Camera: The triple camera of the rear has a resolution of 50MP (wide), 2MP (macro), and 2MP (depth). The front camera is a single camera with a resolution of 16MP Battery: 5000 mAh; fast charging of 18W

Pros Cons Good photo and video quality Latest OS is missing Lightweight No 5G Good battery life

3. Vivo Y21 The Vivo Y21 was released in August 2021. The phone runs the Android 11 (Funtouch 11.1) operating system and is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor and a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. Product Specifications: RAM Capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64GB Body: The body includes dimensions of 6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 inches; it weighs 182 grams and has a glass front and plastic frame and back. The Vivo Y21 2021 has a dual SIM feature. Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE Display: The display type is IPS LCD and has a size of 6.51 inches. The resolution of the phone is 720 x 1600 pixels Camera: The dual camera at the rear has a resolution of 13MP (wide) and 2MP (macro). The front camera is a single camera with a resolution of 8MP Battery: 5000 mAh; fast charging of 18W

Pros Cons Latest processor No Gorilla Glass protection Great battery life Heating problems on heavy usage Dedicated micro SD card slot

4. Vivo Y30 The Vivo Y30 was released in May 2020. The phone runs the Android 10 (Funtouch 10.0) operating system and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery. Product Specifications: RAM Capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 128GB Body: Body includes dimensions of 6.38 x 3.01 x 0.36 inches; it weighs 197 grams. It has a hybrid dual SIM feature. Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE Display: The display type is IPS LCD and has a size of 6.47 inches Camera: The quad camera at the rear has a resolution of 13MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP. The front camera is a single camera with a resolution of 8MP Battery: Li-ion 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Great battery life Only 10W fast charging OTG support No Gorilla Glass protection Widescreen

5. Vivo Y33s The Vivo Y33s runs on the Android 11 (Funtouch 11.1) operating system and comes packed with a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. Product Specifications: RAM Capacity: 8GB ROM Storage: 128GB Network: ‎4G Display: 16.71cm (6.58") FHD+ Display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP Battery: 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery (Type-C)

Pros Cons High-resolution screen Poor processing speed Lightweight Low camera quality Elegant design

6. Vivo Y53s The Vivo Y53s works on the Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11 and is powered by the Helio G80 Octa-core processor. It comes with 128GB of sufficient internal memory, which is why users prefer this model. Product Specifications: RAM: 8 GB Display: 16.71cm (6.58") FHD+ Display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution. Camera: ‎64MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera Battery: 5000 mAh; fast charging 18W

Pros Cons Good memory storage capacity Poor sound quality Affordable Better camera quality

7. Vivo Y73 In an affordable price point ( ₹19,989), you get the Vivo Y73 with 8GB ram and 128 GB internal memory. It also comes with a Mediatek Helio G95 octa-core processor. Product Specifications: Operating System: ‎Funtouch OS 11.1 (Based on Android 11) Body: The diamond flare colour phone comes with a 7.38mm AG glass, an ultra-slim design and AG matte finish to ensure the user feels the delicate feeling when they touch the screen. Display: The phone has AMOLED display technology and other wireless display features Camera: The rear camera lens has 64 megapixels Battery: ‎4000 mAh lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Camera quality Lag issues found Effective processor Battery backup is not effective Fast charging

8. Vivo Y21T Don’t feel like waiting for the battery to charge? Well, the Vivo Y21T would be a perfect choice for you. This dual-sim, fast-charging phone is brought to you at an affordable price of ₹15,490. Product Specifications: RAM Capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 128GB Operating System: ‎Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 11) Network:GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 16.71cm (6.58") FHD+ Display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution. Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera; 8MP Selfie Camera Battery: 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery (Type-C).

Pros Cons Good battery life Camera quality may not be effective High processing speed Lag issues may persist Sufficient storage

9. Vivo Y55s Are you looking to invest minimally and get the best out of a Vivo phone? Well, the Vivo Y55s would be a perfect choice for you. With an affordable price ( ₹13,490) and outstanding performance, it's a must-have triple card slot phone. Product Specifications: RAM Capacity: 3GB Operating System: Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system with 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 Body: The body comes with a 5.2-inch HD TFT glass and eye protection and a sleek and compact look. Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE Display: 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 282 ppi pixel density Camera: 13MP primary camera with autofocus, LED flash Battery: 2730 mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Multitasking facilities Poor sound quality Triple card slot Insufficient battery life 13MP rear camera

10. Vivo Y21G This phone is best for people looking for great safety features for regular usage. At ₹13,499 on Amazon, it comes at an affordable price as well. Product Specifications: RAM Capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64GB Operating System: Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 11) Body: The body comes with an HD+ screen with eye protection. Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE Display: 16.53cm (6.51") HD+ Display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Camera: 13MP+2MP Rear Camera; 8MP Selfie Camera Battery: 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery (Type-C).

Pros Cons Sleek design Not suitable for gamers or heavy users Excellent performance Insufficient battery life 64GB in-built storage

Price of Vivo mobile phones under ₹ 20000 at a glance:

Product Price Vivo Y15C ₹ 12,500 Vivo Y33T ₹ 17,990 Vivo Y21 ₹ 13,490 Vivo Y30 ₹ 14,990 Vivo Y33s ₹ 18,990 Vivo Y53s ₹ 19,989 Vivo Y73 ₹ 19,989 Vivo Y21T ₹ 15,490 Vivo Y55s ₹ 13,490 Vivo Y21G ₹ 13,499

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo Y15C Android Pie v9.0 operating system Mediatek Processor 16.15cm(6.35) Display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and 89% Screen Ratio Vivo Y33T 128GB internal memory 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery 50MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera Vivo Y21 8.0mm Ultra Slim Side Fingerprint Sensor + Face Wake AI Rear Camera System Vivo Y30 8MP front camera 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB 5000mAH lithium-ion battery Vivo Y33s 50MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera 18W fast charging 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended Ram) Vivo Y53s Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G). 64MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera; 16MP Selfie Camera Helio G80 Octa core processor Vivo Y73 AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution 128GB ROM MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor Vivo Y21T 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM 50MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery Vivo Y55s 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 quad core processor 2730mAH lithium-ion battery Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system Vivo Y21G Funtouch OS 12.0 64GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G 1600 x 720 pixels resolution

Best value for money The Vivo Y15C would be the best product in the 'value for money' category. Its features include a 13MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera, a 16MP front camera, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, and a 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery. Best overall The Vivo Y73 would be considered the best overall phone in the list of Vivo smartphones under ₹20,000. The Vivo Y73 is a great option if you are looking for a phone with a powerful processor and a good set of cameras. With an octa-core processor and a fantastic processing speed, this piece is suitable for both beginners and experienced professionals. How to find the perfect Vivo smartphone? Are you looking for a new smartphone? In that case, you may be wondering which one to choose. First, you'll need to decide what should be the size of your phone. Vivo's phones come in various sizes, from small to large. A larger phone would be better if you want a phone with a large screen for watching videos or playing games. Then, it's time to choose the features you want. Vivo offers a wide range of features, so take some time to consider what's important to you. Now, it's time to start browsing Vivo's selection of smartphones. You can do this online or in-store. We recommend checking out Vivo's website if you're unsure where to start. Here, you can compare different models and read reviews from other customers.

