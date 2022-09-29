Story Saved
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Best Samsung 5.5 inch and above mobile phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 29, 2022 14:34 IST
Samsung is a forward-thinking consumer devices company that consistently produces products with unrivalled design, functionality, and usability. Shop hundreds of goods, such as Samsung mobile phones, and discover new methods for expressing yourself and interacting with others.

product info
Samsung mobile phones

Samsung is recognised as one of the world's major smartphone producers. The South Korean technology company has earned a reputation for constantly developing and enhancing its technology. As a result, it should be no shock that many of their gadgets provide excellent speed and agility at a reasonable cost.

Smartphones featuring artificial intelligence capabilities, such as virtual personal assistants and face recognition technology, have recently become increasingly popular. Octa-core CPUs are replacing dual-core CPUs in more devices. Whatever the budget or use requirements, there is a superb Samsung phone for everyone. If you want to purchase a new Samsung mobile phone above 5.5 inches, this guide will help you.

Top picks of Samsung mobile phones

1. Samsung galaxy A10s

Including its improved operation and prolonged battery backup, the Samsung A10s smartphone seeks to make your life easier. Because of its 15.79 cm HD+ realistic screen, every picture you see on the screen will give you a thrill. In addition, the smartphone's 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera provide excellent photographs.

Specifications:

Display size: 6.2-inches display

Rom: 32 GB

RAM: 3 GB

Camera: 13MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, GPS, MicroUSB, Bluetooth

Sensors: Fingerprint sensor and accelerometer

Battery: 4000 mAh

OS: Android 9

ProsCons
Has large displayFront camera is not good
Perfect to be utilised as an additional storage area.No 5G.
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A10s (Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
12% off 11,490 12,990
Buy now

2. Samsung galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M32 seems to be a great entertainer, thanks to the best-in-class Super AMOLED screen. This phone features two superb cameras, which can shoot detailed photographs. When considering the gadget's cost, the phone's battery size (6000 mAh) makes it a must-have. Consumers are never dissatisfied when it pertains to the phone's internal memory (128GB).

Specifications:

  • RAM: 6 GB
  • CPU: MediaTek G80
  • Rom: 128 GB
  • Rear camera: 64MP
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, Dual 4G VoLTE
  • Sensors: Gyro, Fingerprint, accelerometer
  • OS: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1
ProsCons
Great battery lifeNo waterproof
Fast chargingThe brightness quality is average
Expandable storage 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
29% off 13,499 18,999
Buy now

3. Samsung galaxy F22

The Samsung galaxy F22 gives a respectable performance for around 12,000. Since it has a refresh rate of 90hz, HD plus AMOLED screen, and with 6000 mAh battery, the phone will be your ideal companion for enjoyment, games, and chat. Including its excellent quad back camera system and a 13-megapixel selfie camera, users can capture stunning photos. Furthermore, the South Korean firm offers both complete security and consistent performance.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Performance: 2 GHz processor with 4 GB RAM
  • Memory: 64 GB Internal Memory
  • Camera: 48 MP Back camera and 13 MP selfie camera
  • Connectivity: 4G
  • Battery: 6000 mAh battery
ProsCons
Good battery backupNot water resistant
Expandable memory optionBad selfie camera
Software with no bugsNo 5G
cellpic
SAMSUNG Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
21% off 11,889 14,999
Buy now

4. Samsung A52s 5G

This Samsung A52s 5G is the newest phone inside the Galaxy A-series line-up. The Samsung A52s 5G has a 6.5-inchesSuper AMOLED display featuring Full HD + definition. The Samsung A52s 5G offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. In India, the 5G variant of the Samsung A52s begins at 31,499. In terms of computing power, the A52s 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with eight processor cores. This device comes with 128GB memory, 6GB of RAM, and a microSD card port for extra storage.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.5-inch screen
  • OS: Android 11
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • Ram: 6GB
  • ROM: 128GB
  • Camera: 32MP front, 64MP rear
  • CPU: Snapdragon 750G
ProsCons
Good cameraNo water resistant
Memory expandable Bad battery life
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
19% off 31,499 38,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy A10sGreat cameraGood battery lifefast charging
Samsung Galaxy M32Expandable storageQuad camera setup2GHz processor
Samsung Galaxy F22Expandable memoryFast chargingGood battery life
SAMSUNG A 52s 5G Great performance5G connectivityGood battery life

Best value for money

The Samsung A52s 5G is the best value for money phone among the Samsung mobile phones on our list. This device has a fast CPU and enough storage for a stylish and eye-catching appearance. The Samsung A52s 5G appears to be the most recent phone in the Galaxy A-series line-up. The Samsung A52s 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution. The Samsung A52s is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor and an Adreno GPU. The Samsung A52s 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 5G variant of the Samsung A52s starts at 31,499. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with eight processor cores powers the A52s 5G in terms of computing power. This device has 128GB of memory, 6GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Best overall product

If you want a Samsung mobile phone with some of the best features, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is the smartphone for you. The Samsung galaxy F22 seems to be an essential mobile phone with a big battery and a bright 6.4-inchHD plus Super AMOLED screen. The 90 Hertz refresh rate isn't helpful for playing games, but it makes the software encounter feel flexible. The large battery conveniently will last for two days. It takes over two hours if you use the 15W charger that has been included. This camera's quality is moderate for its class, but the daylight picture quality seemed great, considering the 1080p limitation. The F22's layout is better defined as functional, with a Gorilla Glass 5 screen and a plastic unibody.

How to find the perfect Samsung mobile phones

Smartphones have essentially taken control of our everyday lives, permitting us to shop digitally, pay the bills, capture videos, listen to music, and do several other activities. However, determining which Samsung mobile phone provides the most value for money regarding features such as camera tech, battery capacity, or even ease of use could be difficult.

  • Before purchasing any Samsung mobile phone, users must determine their demands. Users may discover as much about their possibilities by conducting inquiries on various online stores.
  • To choose the best Samsung mobile phone, evaluate model specifications such as RAM, CPU, and internal storage. If users want to capture pictures, consider the primary camera rather than the number of MPs.
  • Users should also think about discounts and promotions. Finally, choose the plan that effectively meets their requirements.

Products price list

S. No.ProductPrice
1.Samsung Galaxy A10sRs. 11,490
2.Samsung Galaxy M32Rs. 13,449
3.Samsung Galaxy F22Rs. 11,490
4.SAMSUNG A 52s 5G Rs. 31,499

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. The Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

1. Is it the memory or the CPU that speeds up the phone?

2. Which camera is the best? Front or rear cameras?

3. Which is superior: the F22 or the M32?

4. What are the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32?

5. What are the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A10s?

View More
