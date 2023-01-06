10 Best women epilators for bikini line you can buy

Buy the best women’s epilators online

Introduction Epilation or hair removal process is painful when you opt for waxing. It also costs you much higher when you do it at the salon. But an epilator can be a great solution to get rid of your body hair less painfully. Epilator is a portable device that can safely and quickly get you hair-free skin at your home. If you are searching for the top women epilators in 2022, then our guide will be highly beneficial for you. Here, we will shed light on the complete specifications of some of the best women's epilators and their prices. 10 Best women’s epilators for bikini line 1. Braun Silk-epil 9-890 Epilator The Braun silk-epil 9-890 women epilator has developed an efficient epilation system that will shake off all your body hair from its roots in a less painful way. It features a pivoting and wider shaving head, which makes it a user-friendly device. The best part is that it is a multi-function device that can be used in your bikini area and other body parts. Specifications: Type: Cordless

Cordless Body Material: Plastic

Plastic Best Suitable for: Bikini line

Bikini line Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Suitable Environment: Dry and wet

Dry and wet Power Source: Charger

Pros Cons Removes the hair very efficiently It is a bit noisy Relatively less painful Not suitable for people with sensitive skin type people Long-lasting battery life 100% waterproof

2. Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-720 Cordless Wet & Dry Epilator This Braun cordless epilator for women features a broad and pivoting head. It covers each curve of your body and removes hair in a much easier and simpler way to help you get supple skin. Its micro-grip tweezer technology ensures smooth and supple skin for weeks. The Smartlight technology makes this epilator best for revealing the finest hair from your body. Specifications: Type: Cordless

Cordless Body Material : Plastic

: Plastic Best Suitable for: Bikini line

Bikini line Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Suitable Environment: Dry and wet

Dry and wet Power Source:AAA battery powered

Pros Cons User-friendly Average battery life 2-speed settings are available You cannot use it while it’s charging Ultra-fast epilator 100% waterproof It comes with 40 tweezers

3. Phillips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator The Phillips BRE235/000 Corded epilator for women is one of the most powerful tools to remove unwanted bikini hair. It has come up with an efficient epilation system that helps pull out body hair from its core, further ensuring a smooth and very clean shave. The 2-speed setting of this particular epilator makes sure to grab the thickest and thinnest hair in your body. Specifications: Type: Corded

Corded Body Material: Plastic

Plastic Best Suitable for: Bikini line, legs and arms

Bikini line, legs and arms Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

Pros Cons Washable head to ensure optimal hygiene It cannot be used while it's charging Travel-friendly Not recommended for sensitive skin-type people Easy to operate and clean It comes with a shaving comb Ergonomic handle

4. Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini Trimmer Trim This fantastic Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer is one of the best epilators on the list, which offers an effortless and safe shaving experience. The advanced features of this epilator will surely give you the perfect bikini line. This particular epilator comes with a rounded head tip and a 3mm-long trimming comb, effectively removing hair from your private area. It also features a mini shaver, which ensures you a closer shave and gives a smoother finish. Specifications: Type: Cordless

Cordless Body Material: Plastic

Plastic Best Suitable for: Bikini area

Bikini area Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Suitable Environment: Dry and wet

Dry and wet Power Source: 2 AAA batteries

Pros Cons Travel-friendly Battery powered Easy to operate and clean Comes with a cleaning brush Water-resistant

5. Philips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator The Philips BRE245/00 corded epilator offers a robust epilation system that helps in plucking the thickest hair from its root painlessly. The 2-speed setting feature of this particular women’s epilator ensures customised hair removal treatment. The shaving head of this epilator is straightforward to clean and maintain. In addition to that, you can easily epilate your hair very comfortably because of its ergonomic grip. Specifications: Type: Corded

Corded Body Material: Plastic

Plastic Best Suitable for: Bikini line, arms, underarms and legs

Bikini line, arms, underarms and legs Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Suitable Environment: Dry and wet

Pros Cons Comfortable and super convenient to use Not suitable for people with sensitive skin type people Removes hair very effectively Heats up after using it for a longer time Long cord

6. Philips BRE285/00 Compact Epilator The Phillips BRE285/00 Compact Epilator is one of the best deals when safely shaving your bikini line. The robust epilation system helps you remove your hair from its roots. Also, it ensures a smoother finish of up to 4 weeks. Because of its ergonomic handle, the epilation process gets more accessible and more straightforward. It has developed a powerful built-in light feature that maximises your hair visibility. Specifications: Type- Corded

Corded Body Material- Plastic

Plastic Best Suitable For- Bikini line, legs and arms

Bikini line, legs and arms Blade Material- Stainless steel

Stainless steel Suitable Environment- Wet and dry

Pros Cons Versatile, which comes with 6 accessories Do not work well on thick hair It comes with a message cap The 2-speed setting does not make any considerable difference Advanced opti-light feature Easy to use and assemble Detachable shaving head Exfoliation gloves

7. Nova NLS 533 Epilator The Nova NLS 533 Sensi-Trim Bikini and Face Epilator For Women is a one-of-a-kind grooming epilator with a fantastic design. This epilator ensures easy and comfortable hair removal treatment in a single stroke. This epilator will give a smooth finish and is a suitable option for sensitive skin. It comes with all the essential accessories that minimise the chances of rashes and cuts. Specifications: Type: Cordless

Cordless Body Material: Plastic

Plastic Best Suitable for: Bikini area, face

Bikini area, face Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Suitable Environment: Wet and dry Power Source: Battery operated

Pros Cons Multi-functional It does not have a pouch to carry the product Skin-friendly Works well on both thin and thick hair It comes with a brush Gives smooth finish

8. Philips Cordless Epilator The Philips Cordless Epilator is well-equipped with advanced features that effectively remove hairs from the bikini line and other body parts. It also features a delicate area cap which ensures proper hair removal from the bikini area and armpit. The ceramic tweezer and extra-wide head of this particular epilator help you to cover more skin with every stroke. Specifications Type: Cordless

Cordless Body Material: Plastic

Plastic Best Suitable for: bikini area, arms and legs

bikini area, arms and legs Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

Wet and dry Power source: Battery

Pros Cons Provides faster and more effective results Not the best product for sensitive-skin people User-friendly It offers a good grip The battery runs for a more extended period Fully washable product

9. Touaretails Body Razor The TOUARETAILS 3-in-1 Electric Body Razor for women has advanced features like a hypoallergenic stainless-steel blade, 3D floating foil and travel-lock technology. The waterproof shaving head ensures both dry and wet use. The shaving head is also detachable for maintaining hygiene. It also provides a unique safety lock that protects the device from children. Specifications: Type: Cordless

Cordless Body Material: Stainless steel, plastic

Stainless steel, plastic Best Suitable for: Bikini area, underarms and legs

Bikini area, underarms and legs Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Suitable Environment: Wet and dry Power Source: Battery powered

Pros Cons Convenient and quick charging It cannot be used while charging Travel-friendly and user-friendly Waterproof removable shaving head Travel-lock and security-lock technology Hypoallergenic stainless-steel blade Painless experience

10. Braun Epilator For Women-Silk-epil 5-500 The Braun Silk-Epil 5-500 Epilator is the best hair-removing solution for beginners, and it is very smooth and gentle on your skin. It comes with SensoSmart technology, which helps you to apply the right amount of pressure on your skin. Another best part of this epilator is that it has a high-frequency massage cap and active vibration to reduce pain. Specifications: Type: Cordless

Cordless Body Material: Plastic

Plastic Best Suitable For- Bikini area, legs, and arms

Bikini area, legs, and arms Blade Material- Stainless steel

Stainless steel Suitable Environment- Dry and wet

Pros Cons Comparatively gentle on the skin It is a bit pricey Provides long-lasting effect Perfect product for beginner User-friendly

Best 3 features for you

Braun silk-epil 9-890 Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720 Phillips BRE235/000 Phillips Essential Bikini Trimmer BRT38 Philips BRE245/00 Phillips BRE285/00 Nova NLS 533 Epilator Philips Cordless Epilator TOUARETAILS 3 in-1 Braun Silk-epil 5-500 Epilator Wider and extra-sensitive shaver head Broad and pivoting razor head Profiled ergonomic grip Ergonomic grip Profiled ergonomic grip Advanced opti-light feature Adjustable eye-brow head Extra wide epilation head Hypoallergenic High-frequency massage cap Micro-grip tweezer technology Ergonomic feature Washable epilation head 2-click on trimming comb Washable epilation head Bikini Trimmer comb Precision trimming head Great battery backup Travel lock technology 2-speed setting SensoSmart Technology Micro-grip tweezer technology Ultra-sensitive cap 3 length setting Efficient epilation system Washable epilation head with a massage cap Ergonomic design Opti-light feature LED intelligent display 100% waterproof

Best value for money The Philips Essential BRT383 Bikini Trimmers are among the best value-for-money items on the list. It is a fantastic product with almost zero cons and offers a wide range of advanced features like a small shaving head for a closer shave, an ergonomic handle and click-on combs at only ₹1,839. Additionally, this epilator's washable head helps you maintain optimal hygiene, which is essential, especially for your bikini area. Best overall The TOUARETAILS 3-in-1 Razor is among the best overall products from the provided list. It offers advanced technologies like travel-lock, LED intelligent display and security lock. It has come up with loads of advanced features, which makes it a must-buy product for everyone. Another fantastic thing about this product is that it comes with hypoallergenic blades, which ensure ultra-close shave with zero pain and a unique hair removal experience. Besides that, because of its cordless feature and right size, it is also travel-friendly. The price of this product is ₹1,699, which is very reasonable compared to the features it offers. How to find the perfect women epilator Finding the right women’s epilator among various options is quite a task. Since everyone's choice is different, you need to identify your preferences. Considering a few things before you select one particular epilator is much needed. Setting up your budget and desirable features should be your first task in narrowing down your options. Every epilator has its advantages and disadvantages. Hence, you must select the product depending on several factors, such as build quality, battery backup, usage, additional features and blade type. Price lFAQs

Epilators Price Braun Silk-epil 9-890 Epilator ₹ 8,648 Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-720 Cordless Wet & Dry Epilator ₹ 5,493 Phillips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator ₹ 2,150 Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer BRT383/15 Trim ₹ 1,839 Philips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator Rs 2,584 Philips BRE285/00 Compact Epilator ₹ 3,599 Nova NLS 533 Sensi-Trim Bikini and Face Epilator For Women ₹ 1,075 Philips Cordless Epilator ₹ 4,546 TOUARETAILS 3 in-1 Electric Body Razor For Women ₹ 1,699 Braun Epilator For Women-Silk-epil 5-500 ₹ 4,191