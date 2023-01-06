10 Best women epilators for bikini line you can buy

Buy the best women’s epilators online
Introduction
Epilation or hair removal process is painful when you opt for waxing. It also costs you much higher when you do it at the salon. But an epilator can be a great solution to get rid of your body hair less painfully. Epilator is a portable device that can safely and quickly get you hair-free skin at your home.
If you are searching for the top women epilators in 2022, then our guide will be highly beneficial for you. Here, we will shed light on the complete specifications of some of the best women's epilators and their prices.
10 Best women’s epilators for bikini line
1. Braun Silk-epil 9-890 Epilator
The Braun silk-epil 9-890 women epilator has developed an efficient epilation system that will shake off all your body hair from its roots in a less painful way. It features a pivoting and wider shaving head, which makes it a user-friendly device. The best part is that it is a multi-function device that can be used in your bikini area and other body parts.
Specifications:
- Type: Cordless
- Body Material:Plastic
- Best Suitable for:Bikini line
- Blade Material:Stainless steel
- Suitable Environment: Dry and wet
- Power Source: Charger
|Pros
|Cons
|Removes the hair very efficiently
|It is a bit noisy
|Relatively less painful
|Not suitable for people with sensitive skin type people
|Long-lasting battery life
|
|100% waterproof
|
2. Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-720 Cordless Wet & Dry Epilator
This Braun cordless epilator for women features a broad and pivoting head. It covers each curve of your body and removes hair in a much easier and simpler way to help you get supple skin. Its micro-grip tweezer technology ensures smooth and supple skin for weeks. The Smartlight technology makes this epilator best for revealing the finest hair from your body.
Specifications:
- Type:Cordless
- Body Material: Plastic
- Best Suitable for:Bikini line
- Blade Material:Stainless steel
- Suitable Environment:Dry and wet
- Power Source:AAA battery powered
|Pros
|Cons
|User-friendly
|Average battery life
|2-speed settings are available
|You cannot use it while it’s charging
|Ultra-fast epilator
|
|100% waterproof
|
|It comes with 40 tweezers
|
3. Phillips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator
The Phillips BRE235/000 Corded epilator for women is one of the most powerful tools to remove unwanted bikini hair. It has come up with an efficient epilation system that helps pull out body hair from its core, further ensuring a smooth and very clean shave. The 2-speed setting of this particular epilator makes sure to grab the thickest and thinnest hair in your body.
Specifications:
- Type: Corded
- Body Material: Plastic
- Best Suitable for: Bikini line, legs and arms
- Blade Material: Stainless steel
- Suitable Environment: Wet and dry
|Pros
|Cons
|Washable head to ensure optimal hygiene
|It cannot be used while it's charging
|Travel-friendly
|Not recommended for sensitive skin-type people
|Easy to operate and clean
|
|It comes with a shaving comb
|
|Ergonomic handle
|
4. Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini Trimmer Trim
This fantastic Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer is one of the best epilators on the list, which offers an effortless and safe shaving experience. The advanced features of this epilator will surely give you the perfect bikini line. This particular epilator comes with a rounded head tip and a 3mm-long trimming comb, effectively removing hair from your private area. It also features a mini shaver, which ensures you a closer shave and gives a smoother finish.
Specifications:
- Type: Cordless
- Body Material: Plastic
- Best Suitable for: Bikini area
- Blade Material: Stainless steel
- Suitable Environment: Dry and wet
- Power Source: 2 AAA batteries
| Pros
|Cons
|Travel-friendly
|Battery powered
|Easy to operate and clean
|
|Comes with a cleaning brush
|
|Water-resistant
|
5. Philips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator
The Philips BRE245/00 corded epilator offers a robust epilation system that helps in plucking the thickest hair from its root painlessly. The 2-speed setting feature of this particular women’s epilator ensures customised hair removal treatment. The shaving head of this epilator is straightforward to clean and maintain. In addition to that, you can easily epilate your hair very comfortably because of its ergonomic grip.
Specifications:
- Type: Corded
- Body Material: Plastic
- Best Suitable for: Bikini line, arms, underarms and legs
- Blade Material: Stainless steel
- Suitable Environment: Dry and wet
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable and super convenient to use
|Not suitable for people with sensitive skin type people
|Removes hair very effectively
|Heats up after using it for a longer time
|Long cord
|
6. Philips BRE285/00 Compact Epilator
The Phillips BRE285/00 Compact Epilator is one of the best deals when safely shaving your bikini line. The robust epilation system helps you remove your hair from its roots. Also, it ensures a smoother finish of up to 4 weeks. Because of its ergonomic handle, the epilation process gets more accessible and more straightforward. It has developed a powerful built-in light feature that maximises your hair visibility.
Specifications:
- Type- Corded
- Body Material- Plastic
- Best Suitable For- Bikini line, legs and arms
- Blade Material- Stainless steel
- Suitable Environment- Wet and dry
|Pros
|Cons
|Versatile, which comes with 6 accessories
|Do not work well on thick hair
|It comes with a message cap
|The 2-speed setting does not make any considerable difference
|Advanced opti-light feature
|
|Easy to use and assemble
|
|Detachable shaving head
|
|Exfoliation gloves
|
7. Nova NLS 533 Epilator
The Nova NLS 533 Sensi-Trim Bikini and Face Epilator For Women is a one-of-a-kind grooming epilator with a fantastic design. This epilator ensures easy and comfortable hair removal treatment in a single stroke. This epilator will give a smooth finish and is a suitable option for sensitive skin. It comes with all the essential accessories that minimise the chances of rashes and cuts.
Specifications:
- Type: Cordless
- Body Material: Plastic
- Best Suitable for: Bikini area, face
- Blade Material: Stainless steel
- Suitable Environment: Wet and dry
Power Source:
Battery operated
|Pros
|Cons
|Multi-functional
|It does not have a pouch to carry the product
|Skin-friendly
|
|Works well on both thin and thick hair
|
|It comes with a brush
|
|Gives smooth finish
|
8. Philips Cordless Epilator
The Philips Cordless Epilator is well-equipped with advanced features that effectively remove hairs from the bikini line and other body parts. It also features a delicate area cap which ensures proper hair removal from the bikini area and armpit. The ceramic tweezer and extra-wide head of this particular epilator help you to cover more skin with every stroke.
Specifications
- Type: Cordless
- Body Material: Plastic
- Best Suitable for: bikini area, arms and legs
- Blade Material: Stainless steel
- Suitable Environment: Wet and dry
- Power source: Battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides faster and more effective results
|Not the best product for sensitive-skin people
|User-friendly
|
|It offers a good grip
|
|The battery runs for a more extended period
|
|Fully washable product
|
9. Touaretails Body Razor
The TOUARETAILS 3-in-1 Electric Body Razor for women has advanced features like a hypoallergenic stainless-steel blade, 3D floating foil and travel-lock technology. The waterproof shaving head ensures both dry and wet use. The shaving head is also detachable for maintaining hygiene. It also provides a unique safety lock that protects the device from children.
Specifications:
- Type: Cordless
- Body Material: Stainless steel, plastic
- Best Suitable for: Bikini area, underarms and legs
- Blade Material: Stainless steel
- Suitable Environment: Wet and dry
Power Source:
Battery powered
|Pros
|Cons
|Convenient and quick charging
|It cannot be used while charging
|Travel-friendly and user-friendly
|
|Waterproof removable shaving head
|
|Travel-lock and security-lock technology
|
|Hypoallergenic stainless-steel blade
|
|Painless experience
|
10. Braun Epilator For Women-Silk-epil 5-500
The Braun Silk-Epil 5-500 Epilator is the best hair-removing solution for beginners, and it is very smooth and gentle on your skin. It comes with SensoSmart technology, which helps you to apply the right amount of pressure on your skin. Another best part of this epilator is that it has a high-frequency massage cap and active vibration to reduce pain.
Specifications:
- Type: Cordless
- Body Material: Plastic
- Best Suitable For- Bikini area, legs, and arms
- Blade Material- Stainless steel
- Suitable Environment- Dry and wet
|Pros
|Cons
|Comparatively gentle on the skin
|It is a bit pricey
|Provides long-lasting effect
|
|Perfect product for beginner
|
|User-friendly
|
Best 3 features for you
|Braun silk-epil 9-890
|Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720
|Phillips BRE235/000
|Phillips Essential Bikini Trimmer BRT38
|Philips BRE245/00
|Phillips BRE285/00
|Nova NLS 533 Epilator
|Philips Cordless Epilator
|TOUARETAILS 3 in-1
|Braun Silk-epil 5-500 Epilator
|Wider and extra-sensitive shaver head
|Broad and pivoting razor head
|Profiled ergonomic grip
|Ergonomic grip
|Profiled ergonomic grip
|Advanced opti-light feature
|Adjustable eye-brow head
|Extra wide epilation head
|Hypoallergenic
|High-frequency massage cap
|Micro-grip tweezer technology
|Ergonomic feature
|Washable epilation head
|2-click on trimming comb
|Washable epilation head
|Bikini Trimmer comb
|Precision trimming head
|Great battery backup
|Travel lock technology
|2-speed setting
|SensoSmart Technology
|Micro-grip tweezer technology
|Ultra-sensitive cap
|3 length setting
|Efficient epilation system
|Washable epilation head with a massage cap
|Ergonomic design
|Opti-light feature
|LED intelligent display
|100% waterproof
Best value for money
The Philips Essential BRT383 Bikini Trimmers are among the best value-for-money items on the list. It is a fantastic product with almost zero cons and offers a wide range of advanced features like a small shaving head for a closer shave, an ergonomic handle and click-on combs at only ₹1,839. Additionally, this epilator's washable head helps you maintain optimal hygiene, which is essential, especially for your bikini area.
Best overall
The TOUARETAILS 3-in-1 Razor is among the best overall products from the provided list. It offers advanced technologies like travel-lock, LED intelligent display and security lock. It has come up with loads of advanced features, which makes it a must-buy product for everyone.
Another fantastic thing about this product is that it comes with hypoallergenic blades, which ensure ultra-close shave with zero pain and a unique hair removal experience. Besides that, because of its cordless feature and right size, it is also travel-friendly. The price of this product is ₹1,699, which is very reasonable compared to the features it offers.
How to find the perfect women epilator
Finding the right women’s epilator among various options is quite a task. Since everyone's choice is different, you need to identify your preferences. Considering a few things before you select one particular epilator is much needed. Setting up your budget and desirable features should be your first task in narrowing down your options.
Every epilator has its advantages and disadvantages. Hence, you must select the product depending on several factors, such as build quality, battery backup, usage, additional features and blade type.
Price lFAQs
|Epilators
|Price
|Braun Silk-epil 9-890 Epilator
| ₹8,648
|Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-720 Cordless Wet & Dry Epilator
| ₹5,493
|Phillips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator
| ₹2,150
|Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer BRT383/15 Trim
| ₹1,839
|Philips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator
|Rs 2,584
|Philips BRE285/00 Compact Epilator
| ₹3,599
|Nova NLS 533 Sensi-Trim Bikini and Face Epilator For Women
| ₹1,075
|Philips Cordless Epilator
| ₹4,546
|TOUARETAILS 3 in-1 Electric Body Razor For Women
| ₹1,699
|Braun Epilator For Women-Silk-epil 5-500
| ₹4,191
