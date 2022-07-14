16 MP front camera phones: Top picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: 16MP front camera is a great feature in the smartphone segment and takes beautiful and detailed selfies. There are many options in this category. Read on.

Earlier, people preferred uploading full profile pictures, but now is the time for selfies. Selfies have taken over our social media feeds, creating the need for smartphones with impressive front cameras. Taking perfect selfies is an art you can improve using a high-quality front camera. Here are the best 16 MP front camera phones you can use to up your selfie game: Top 10 16 MP front camera phones 1. Vivo Y19 Vivo Y19 is an amazing phone in the category of 16 MP front camera phones having great screen clarity stretched up to 6.53 inches with a full view display. The screen has 1080 x 2340 resolutions, and screen to body ratio is 90.3%. The phone has an internal storage of 128 GB and 4 GB RAM. There are three rear cameras 16 + 2 + 8 MP with an autofocus feature. Specifications: Front camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Screen: 6.53 inches

Processor: Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65, Octa-Core

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128 GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons Effective screen span Bit heavy Huge storage Screen too wide High performance Good for multitasking and heavy games

2. Oppo A54 Launched in March 2021, Oppo A54 is a smartphone with 6.51 inches screen size and resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The RAM is 6 GB. The internal storage is 128 GB, which can get extended up to 256 GB. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and two 2MP cameras. The available connectivity options are USB Type-C and Wi-Fi. Sensor options consist of the proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer. Specifications: Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 13 MP main + 2MP macro + 2MP Bokeh Lens

Screen: 6.51 inches

Processor: Octa-core, MediaTek Helio P35

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Large display screen 4K video recording not available Support for 5G network NFC not present Screen with full HD resolution Long battery life with 10W charger

3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 OnePlus has launched Nord CE 2 to make its grip in the 25K segment. It is basically an upgraded version of its predecessor with respect to specifications and features. It is a well-designed phone that scores high in terms of its user interface and battery life. The performance is not up to the mark for hardcore gaming. But it has a memory expansion slot and a 3.5mm headset socket. Overall, the phone is good with the below specifications. Specifications: Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Screen: 6.43 inches

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Pros Cons Powerful battery with 65W charging Stereo speakers missing Beautiful design and nice build Non adaptive refresh rate Clean UI Amazing primary camera

4. Realme Narzo 50 Narzo 50 is a new addition to the Realme Narzo series that is priced well according to the features and specifications it has to offer. Though it misses out on an ultra-wide shooter and OLED panel, its amazing performance and user-friendly experience make it worth buying. The design is inspired by a race car that gives it names as Speed Black and Speed Blue. The phone has a Helio G96 processor, 5000 mAh battery, and 6GB RAM. Specifications: Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Screen: 6.6 inches

Processor: Octa core, MediaTek Helio G96

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Smooth performance Stereo speakers missing Great performance by camera in daylight 5G support not available Decent display Contains microSD card slot

5. Vivo IQOO Z6 Vivo IQOO Z6 is one of the best smartphones in the category 16 MP front camera phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 in terms of price. It comes with the best chipset that suits the CPU needs and gaming. The storage is also huge, with RAM of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GM in its variants, and internal storage is 128 GB. There is a slot for a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB. Specifications: Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Screen: 6.58 inches

Processor: Snapdragon 695-6nm

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Superb performance Stereo speakers missing Amazing battery life Bloatware issue Great design and Decent display 120 Hz refresh rate

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G Redmi Note 11T 5G is the new addition to the Redmi Note series and the first phone in the Redmi Note 11 series with its primary focus on performance. It is another affordable phone you can buy if checking out 16 MP front camera phones. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810, manufactured on a 6nm process. The phone supports a 90Hz display and 33W charging. Though camera performance is not so good, overall phone performance and 5G support give a thumbs up. Specifications: Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP

Screen: 6.6 inches

Processor: Octa core, MediaTek Dimensity 810

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Smooth operation No NFC for data transfer Big battery life MicroSD card slot is missing Stereo speakers present for good quality audio output Contains infrared to use as remote control

7. Oppo F19S The Oppo F19 S is another smartphone in the limelight for its robust and decent AI-enabled 48-megapixel triple camera accompanying durable battery life of 5000mAh. In addition to that, it’s got multiple features that made this phone excellent and a good recommendation. The design of this smartphone is pretty eye-catchy with a slim package. The display offers richer color, deeper blacks, and better viewing angles. Specifications: Front Camera: 16 MP

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Screen: 6.43 inches

Processor: Octa-Core

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery life: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Elegant design Average performance Long battery life The sensors could be better Sensor can be used to take pictures AI-enabled camera

8. Vivo Y15 The Vivo Y15 smartphone has an impressive visual impact due to its decent narrow bezels across all sides. The screen-to-body ratio is 89% giving an elegant look to this device. The 16 Megapixels front camera in Vivo Y15 can capture stunning pictures with facial details and makes sure you are good to get clicked. It’s got 6.51 inches screen size along with the IPS LCD. Specifications: Front Camera: 16 MPs

Rear Camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 2MP

Screen: 6.35 inches

Processor: Helio P22

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery Power: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Long lasting battery life Not suitable for advanced games Decent performance Gorilla glass protection is not available Worth buying it Light weight

9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro is another good option to consider in the category of 16 MP front camera phones. It has a quad-camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a portrait camera, and a 5 MP macro camera. The screen is 6.67 inches with an AMOLED display, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The battery is 5020 mAh having a fast charging support of 33W. The Qualcomm Snapdragon processor provides great performance. Overall, it is a highly recommended phone with a 16 MP front camera. Specifications: Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Screen: 6.67 inches

Processor: Quad-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5020 mAh

Pros Cons Impressive AMOLED display No Gorilla glass Stunning design Phone gets warm while charging Fast charging battery with long life Good performance

10. Realme 8 Realme 8 is another pick for the buyers looking for a 16MP front camera of top-notch quality. Additionally, it comprises a sturdy quad-camera setup with a 64 MP rear camera. The Realme 8 smartphone also includes a 6GB RAM and massive internal storage of up to 128GB. It has a robust MediaTek Helio G95 processor. It offers a long-lasting battery support of 5000 mAh that gets quickly charged. The screen size of this smartphone is 6.4 inches, an AMOLED display. Also, it has a fingerprint sensor. These features make it another good option for 16 MP front camera phones. Specifications: Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Screen: 6.4 inches

Processor: Octa-core, MediaTek Helio G95

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Super fast dart charging Stereo speaker not present Good all-round performance Stabilization not available for 4K videos Many customization options Great front camera performance

Price of 16 MP front camera phones at a glance:

Product Price Vivo Y19 20,000 Oppo A54 11,990 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 24,999 Realme Narzo 50 15,499 Vivo IQOO Z6 16,999 Redmi Note 11T 5G 15,999 Oppo F19S 18,000 Vivo Y15 12,500 Redmi Note 10 Pro 15,999 Realme 8 15,990

Best 3 Important Features

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Vivo Y19 Octa-core 5000mAh 128GB, 4GB RAM Oppo A54 Octa-core 5000mAh 128GB, 6GB RAM OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G MediaTek Dimensity 900 4500mAh 128GB, 8GB RAM Realme Narzo 50 Octa-core 5000mAh 128GB, 6GB RAM Vivo IQOO Z6 Snapdragon 695-6nm 5000mAh 128GB, 6GB RAM Redmi Note 11T 5G Octa-core, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5000mAh 128GB, 6GB RAM Oppo F19S Octa-core 5000mAh 128GB, 6GB RAM Vivo Y15 Octa-core 5000mAh 64GB, 4GB RAM Redmi Note 10 Pro Quad-core, Qualcomm 5020 mAh 64GB, 6GB RAM Realme 8 Octa-core 5000mAh 64GB, 4GB RAM