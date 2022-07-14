16 MP front camera phones: Top picks

Summary:
Earlier, people preferred uploading full profile pictures, but now is the time for selfies. Selfies have taken over our social media feeds, creating the need for smartphones with impressive front cameras.
Taking perfect selfies is an art you can improve using a high-quality front camera. Here are the best 16 MP front camera phones you can use to up your selfie game:
Top 10 16 MP front camera phones
1. Vivo Y19
Vivo Y19 is an amazing phone in the category of 16 MP front camera phones having great screen clarity stretched up to 6.53 inches with a full view display. The screen has 1080 x 2340 resolutions, and screen to body ratio is 90.3%. The phone has an internal storage of 128 GB and 4 GB RAM. There are three rear cameras 16 + 2 + 8 MP with an autofocus feature.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Effective screen span
|Bit heavy
|Huge storage
|Screen too wide
|High performance
|Good for multitasking and heavy games
2. Oppo A54
Launched in March 2021, Oppo A54 is a smartphone with 6.51 inches screen size and resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The RAM is 6 GB. The internal storage is 128 GB, which can get extended up to 256 GB. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and two 2MP cameras. The available connectivity options are USB Type-C and Wi-Fi. Sensor options consist of the proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Large display screen
|4K video recording not available
|Support for 5G network
|NFC not present
|Screen with full HD resolution
|Long battery life with 10W charger
3. OnePlus Nord CE 2
OnePlus has launched Nord CE 2 to make its grip in the 25K segment. It is basically an upgraded version of its predecessor with respect to specifications and features. It is a well-designed phone that scores high in terms of its user interface and battery life. The performance is not up to the mark for hardcore gaming. But it has a memory expansion slot and a 3.5mm headset socket. Overall, the phone is good with the below specifications.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful battery with 65W charging
|Stereo speakers missing
|Beautiful design and nice build
|Non adaptive refresh rate
|Clean UI
|Amazing primary camera
4. Realme Narzo 50
Narzo 50 is a new addition to the Realme Narzo series that is priced well according to the features and specifications it has to offer. Though it misses out on an ultra-wide shooter and OLED panel, its amazing performance and user-friendly experience make it worth buying. The design is inspired by a race car that gives it names as Speed Black and Speed Blue. The phone has a Helio G96 processor, 5000 mAh battery, and 6GB RAM.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth performance
|Stereo speakers missing
|Great performance by camera in daylight
|5G support not available
|Decent display
|Contains microSD card slot
5. Vivo IQOO Z6
Vivo IQOO Z6 is one of the best smartphones in the category 16 MP front camera phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 in terms of price. It comes with the best chipset that suits the CPU needs and gaming. The storage is also huge, with RAM of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GM in its variants, and internal storage is 128 GB. There is a slot for a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Superb performance
|Stereo speakers missing
|Amazing battery life
|Bloatware issue
|Great design and Decent display
|120 Hz refresh rate
6. Redmi Note 11T 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G is the new addition to the Redmi Note series and the first phone in the Redmi Note 11 series with its primary focus on performance. It is another affordable phone you can buy if checking out 16 MP front camera phones. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810, manufactured on a 6nm process. The phone supports a 90Hz display and 33W charging. Though camera performance is not so good, overall phone performance and 5G support give a thumbs up.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth operation
|No NFC for data transfer
|Big battery life
|MicroSD card slot is missing
|Stereo speakers present for good quality audio output
|Contains infrared to use as remote control
7. Oppo F19S
The Oppo F19 S is another smartphone in the limelight for its robust and decent AI-enabled 48-megapixel triple camera accompanying durable battery life of 5000mAh. In addition to that, it’s got multiple features that made this phone excellent and a good recommendation. The design of this smartphone is pretty eye-catchy with a slim package. The display offers richer color, deeper blacks, and better viewing angles.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design
|Average performance
|Long battery life
|The sensors could be better
|Sensor can be used to take pictures
|AI-enabled camera
8. Vivo Y15
The Vivo Y15 smartphone has an impressive visual impact due to its decent narrow bezels across all sides. The screen-to-body ratio is 89% giving an elegant look to this device. The 16 Megapixels front camera in Vivo Y15 can capture stunning pictures with facial details and makes sure you are good to get clicked. It’s got 6.51 inches screen size along with the IPS LCD.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Long lasting battery life
|Not suitable for advanced games
|Decent performance
|Gorilla glass protection is not available
|Worth buying it
|Light weight
9. Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro is another good option to consider in the category of 16 MP front camera phones. It has a quad-camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a portrait camera, and a 5 MP macro camera. The screen is 6.67 inches with an AMOLED display, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The battery is 5020 mAh having a fast charging support of 33W. The Qualcomm Snapdragon processor provides great performance. Overall, it is a highly recommended phone with a 16 MP front camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive AMOLED display
|No Gorilla glass
|Stunning design
|Phone gets warm while charging
|Fast charging battery with long life
|Good performance
10. Realme 8
Realme 8 is another pick for the buyers looking for a 16MP front camera of top-notch quality. Additionally, it comprises a sturdy quad-camera setup with a 64 MP rear camera. The Realme 8 smartphone also includes a 6GB RAM and massive internal storage of up to 128GB. It has a robust MediaTek Helio G95 processor. It offers a long-lasting battery support of 5000 mAh that gets quickly charged. The screen size of this smartphone is 6.4 inches, an AMOLED display. Also, it has a fingerprint sensor. These features make it another good option for 16 MP front camera phones.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Super fast dart charging
|Stereo speaker not present
|Good all-round performance
|Stabilization not available for 4K videos
|Many customization options
|Great front camera performance
|Product
|Price
|Vivo Y19
|20,000
|Oppo A54
|11,990
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
|24,999
|Realme Narzo 50
|15,499
|Vivo IQOO Z6
|16,999
|Redmi Note 11T 5G
|15,999
|Oppo F19S
|18,000
|Vivo Y15
|12,500
|Redmi Note 10 Pro
|15,999
|Realme 8
|15,990
Best 3 Important Features
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Vivo Y19
|Octa-core
|5000mAh
|128GB, 4GB RAM
|Oppo A54
|Octa-core
|5000mAh
|128GB, 6GB RAM
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|4500mAh
|128GB, 8GB RAM
|Realme Narzo 50
|Octa-core
|5000mAh
|128GB, 6GB RAM
|Vivo IQOO Z6
|Snapdragon 695-6nm
|5000mAh
|128GB, 6GB RAM
|Redmi Note 11T 5G
|Octa-core, MediaTek Dimensity 810
|5000mAh
|128GB, 6GB RAM
|Oppo F19S
|Octa-core
|5000mAh
|128GB, 6GB RAM
|Vivo Y15
|Octa-core
|5000mAh
|64GB, 4GB RAM
|Redmi Note 10 Pro
|Quad-core, Qualcomm
|5020 mAh
|64GB, 6GB RAM
|Realme 8
|Octa-core
|5000mAh
|64GB, 4GB RAM
Best Value for Money
The best value for money in the category of 16 MP front camera phones is Realme 8. This phone fits in the budget for anyone. Also, in this budget, the phone comes up with commendable features. These include a quad-camera setup, amazing front camera, long battery life, super-fast dart charging, great performance with MediaTek Helio G95 processor, and several customization options. The screen size is also enough with an AMOLED display. These are the features that everyone looks for in general in a budget phone and all these features are available for INR 15,000.
Best Overall
Vivo Y19 is the best device that consists of a 16-megapixel front Camera. It has a triple-camera setup with an autofocus feature. The screen size is also sufficient, which offers a full display view and 1080 x 2340 resolutions. The internal storage is also enough that consists of 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 processor offers a high-performing phone. The phone is perfect for multitasking and gaming purposes.
How to Find the Perfect 16 MP Front Camera Phones?
The 16 MP front camera is available in many smartphones and can capture elegant and beautiful selfies. When there are a lot more options to choose from, it is obvious to get confused about which one to buy. A 16 MP front camera is one thing you need, but there are many other essential features to look for while finding the perfect phone.
Performance is of foremost importance that depends upon the processor. Apart from that, there should be enough RAM and internal storage to save that much selfies you click with your 16 MP front camera phone. After that, you need to consider the battery performance as it should be fast-charging and long-lasting. Apart from these, you should check the price, rear-camera, screen size, display, and other essential features.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. I am looking for a 16 MP front camera phone under 10,000. Is any phone available within such a budget?
We have listed 2 smartphones under INR 10,000 having 16 MP front cameras. These are LG W30 and Panasonic Eluga Ray 810.
2. Which brand is better - Samsung or Vivo?
Both Samsung and Vivo are good. But if your preference is the selfies camera, you should go for Vivo as Vivo is known for its camera and picture quality.
3. Is the smartphone having 3GB RAM enough for users?
3GB RAM is a bit lesser as the storage gets full soon. As the memory available in the phone is less, it may affect the speed and performance of the phone. If you are still buying a 3GB RAM phone, make sure it has enough internal storage and is expandable too.
4. What is the best smartphone for multitasking under INR 20,000 budget and having a 16 MP front Camera?
According to reviews, Vivo Y19 and Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 are the best smartphones available in the market under 20k. They both have 16-megapixel front cameras. Apart from this, both devices perform multiple tasks without any hassle.
5. Is a 16-megapixel front camera in a smartphone good enough to take beautiful pictures?
Since the 16 MP Camera in a smartphone came into the market, most people started preferring such phones for clicking selfies. If you are a selfie lover, you can undoubtedly go for these smartphones with a 16 MP front Camera.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.