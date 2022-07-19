Sign out
4G mobile phones you can get at reasonable prices

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 19, 2022 18:07 IST

Summary:

There are many 4G mobile phones that pack in great many features and come at affordable prices. Read on to know more. 

There are many budget-friendly options in 4G smartphones.

In the past several years, 4G mobile phones have significantly dominated the smartphone business. Everyone is searching for the best 4G mobile phone that meets their needs due to the benefits that 4G LTE mobiles offer over their 3G and 2G predecessors.

Data transfer rates up to 10 times higher than those of 3G and 2G are this network form's most notable advantage. Customers of 4G VoLTE mobile devices get the bonus of crystal-clear audio and video communications.

Despite having a limited budget, many still want to purchase the finest they can. Therefore, we have established this article to provide a list of the best 4G mobile phones in an affordable price range.

4G Mobile Phones (2022)

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Octa-core Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) processor inside the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128 GB 8 GB RAM ensures a fluid performance even when using many programs at once.

Additionally, the smartphone has 128 GB of built-in storage and 8 GB of RAM, allowing you to store various media, including music, videos, and gaming, without stressing about running out of room.

  • Price: Rs.37,950 (Amazon offer)
  • Product weight: 200 g
  • Item measurements: 17 x 8.6 x 6.2 cm
  • OS: ‎Android 10.0
  • RAM: ‎6 GB
  • Battery power rating: ‎5000

 ProsCons
Dynamic AMOLED DisplayExpensive
Triple Rear Camera SetupUnclean fit and finish
8 MP OIS F2.4 Tele CameraHeadphone jack not provided
128 GB internal memory 
 MicroSD Card Slot 
Dual Nano Sim, Sim Slot (Hybrid), Dual stand by 4G+4G  
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
55% off
33,999 74,999
Buy now

2. Vivo iQOO Z6 44W

The newest model in iQOO's Z-series, the Z6, embodies much of what the line has traditionally advocated for: functionality on a bargain. It also has a reduced beginning cost, despite not being the powerhouse with a Snapdragon 778G.

  • Price: Rs.14,499 (Amazon offer)
  • Product weight: 182 g
  • Item measurements (LxWxH): 16.1 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm
  • OS: ‎Fun touch OS 12 which is made based on Android 12
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Battery Power rating: ‎5000

ProsCons
44W Flash ChargeWater drop notch is outdated
Relative to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, the CPU efficiency increases by 25% and the GPU efficiency by 10%.Limited graphics for cost
FHD+ AMOLED displayno ultrawide camera
180Hz Touch Sampling RateNo Stereo speakers
vivo iQOO Z6 44W (Lumina Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 44W FlashCharge + 5000mAh Battery | FHD+ AMOLED Display | in-Display Fingerprint
28% off
14,499 19,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (sAmoled+ 120Hz)

Samsung's M line, which already comes in various price points, is currently led by the Galaxy M53 5G. Samsung's newest smartphone features intriguing hardware, including a 108-megapixel main camera, a 108Hz Super AMOLED display, and a MediaTek Density 900 SoC featuring vapor cooling.

  • Price: Rs.26,499 (Amazon offer)
  • Product weight: 176 g
  • Item Measurements (LxWxH): 0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm
  • OS: ‎‎Android 12.0
  • RAM: ‎6 GB
  • Battery Power Rating: ‎5000

 ProsCons
Segment Best 108MP Quad Camera SetupSuper Steady mode crops frame
Super AMOLED Plus DisplayLots of preinstalled bloatware
Auto Data SwitchingWeak low-light camera performance 
FHD+ resolutionAverage video recording capability
Massive 5000 mAh Battery No bundled charger
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP Camera | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 32MP Front Camera | 6nm Processor | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
20% off
26,499 32,999
Buy now

4. Apple iPhone SE – RED Hue

The 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB versions of the Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) are available for 43,900, 48,900 & 58,900, respectively. It should be no surprise that the latest iPhone SE 2022 line perfectly resembles its forerunner.

The predecessor, in turn, was influenced by the 2014 iPhone 6 (& 6S) line. However, it is equipped with Apple's A15 Bionic smartphone chipset, which is more potent than the ones found in the iPhone 13 & 13 Pro models.

  • Price: Rs.46,900 (Amazon offer)
  • Product weight: 144 g
  • Item measurements (LxWxH): 13.8 x 6.7 x 0.7 cm
  • OS: ‎‎IOS
  • RAM: ‎4 GB
  • Type: 16-core Neural Engine

 ProsCons
Retina HD displayCramped display
Advanced single-camera systemInadequate battery life
A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performanceExpensive
15 hours of video playback 
7MP FaceTime HD camera 
 IP67 water resistance 
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q19YNXE, White)
31% off
38,790 55,990
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Note 10 series from the Xiaomi sub-brand is led by the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Redmi is providing affordable pricing for different users with its 4 smartphones. You should be aware of the Redmi Note 10 Pro's attractive appearance, good spec list, and stellar performance.

  • Price: Rs.15,999 (Amazon offer)
  • Product weight: 192 g
  • Item measurements: 16.5 x 0.8 x 7.6cm
  • OS:‎ ‎Android
  • RAM: ‎6 GB
  • Battery power rating: ‎5020

 ProsCons
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with Kryo 470 Octa-coreMIUI12 Bugs
120Hz high refresh rate FHDProximity Sensor Issue
AMOLED Dot displayNo Gorilla Glass at Rear
5020 mAh large batteryThe phone gets quite Warm 
Hidden LED Display 
 Dual SIM with enormous standby 
 33W fast charger in-box 
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Glacial Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -120hz Super Amoled Display|64MP with 5mp Super Tele- Macro | 33W Charger Included
Buy now

6. Oppo A31

Another low-cost smartphone from the Chinese maker is the OPPO A31. It boasts a stylish, modern look and a sizable battery in the engine. In India, the Oppo A31 is offered in two trims: the lower 4 GB + 64 GB variant and the pricier 6 GB + 128 GB variant. Fantasy White, Lake Green, and Mystery Black are some color possibilities.

  • Price: Rs.11,990 (Amazon offer)
  • Product weight: 180 g
  • Item measurements (LxWxH): 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm
  • OS: ‎Android 9.0
  • RAM: ‎6 GB
  • Battery power rating: ‎4230

 ProsCons
 12+2+2MP triple rear cameraFast Charging not included
Water drop multitouch screen Type-C port missing
Dual Standby SIM with large frequency An average chipset
Android v9.0 made based on the Color 6.1 operating system 
Light sensor, Acceleration sensor 
Oppo A31 (Fantasy White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Buy now

7. Moto G22

The Moto G22 approaches the needs of the budgetary user more comprehensively. It features the software capabilities, camera systems, battery capacity, and screen characteristics that one would typically expect with a tablet of this price range.

  • Price: Rs.10,975 (Amazon offer)
  • Product weight: 185 g
  • Item measurements (LxWxH): 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84cm
  • OS: ‎Android 12
  • RAM: ‎4 GB
  • Battery power rating: ‎5000

 ProsCons 
Mediatek Helio G37 Processor Performance could be better
 HD+ Display Poor photos in low light
 5000 mAh Lithium-Ion Battery 
50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera 
 Turbo Power 20W Charger 
90Hz display on a budget 
MOTOROLA Moto g22 (Cosmic Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
24% off
10,649 13,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy M32

The most recent smartphone in the Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M32, has a base price of less than Rs.15,000. The Galaxy M32 faces significant competition because the subsequent Rs.15,000 categories are so important to smartphone manufacturers.

With this new smartphone, Samsung has primarily concentrated on the display and battery, as evidenced by its 90Hz Super AMOLED display & 6,000 mAh battery.

  • Price: Rs.16,999 (Amazon offer)
  • Product weight: 196 g
  • Item measurements (LxWxH): 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm
  • OS:‎ ‎Android 11, One U 3.1
  • RAM: ‎6 GB
  • Battery Power Rating: ‎6000

ProsCons
Super AMOLED containing extended U-cut displayNot the best performance
‎FHD+ visual resolutionStreaming services do not offer HD/HDR casting
High Brightness FeatureIntegrated camera sensors click on faulty pictures
Multiple Back Cam Variants with Preinstalled Quad Processor15W brick packaged in a package
Extensive 6000 mAh Power Backuptem 
Helio G80 Series with Octa-Core Sys 
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
21% off
14,999 18,999
Buy now

9. Mi Redmi - Note 7S

The Redmi Note 7S, a new mobile in this line from the Chinese manufacturer, has just been unveiled. Based on its features, this version sits between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Although the updated Redmi Note 7S sports a 48-megapixel camera like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, it has the same engine and RAM choices as the Redmi Note.

  • Price: Rs.13,490 (Amazon offer)
  • Product weight: 176 g
  • Item measurements (LxWxH): 5 x 7 x 3 cm
  • OS: ‎ ‎Android
  • RAM: ‎4 GB
  • Battery power rating: ‎4000

ProsCons
AI Dual Rear CameraMIUI features intrusive advertisements
FHD+ DisplayDual-SIM hybrid port
Super Low light (Night Photography)No fast charger is included
13 MP AI Front Camera 
Mi Redmi -Note 7S (Onyx Black, 64GB, 4GB RAM)
4% off
13,490 13,999
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy F22

The budget-focused smartphone from Samsung is a decent option, but it isn't for everybody.

The MediaTek Helio G80 SoC-powered Galaxy F22 has a 6.40-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 48MP quad-camera configuration, One UI Core 3.1 & a huge 6000 mAh battery with compatibility for 25W fast charging.

  • Price: Rs.10,499 (Amazon offer)
  • Product weight: 330 g
  • Item measurements (LxWxH): ‎2.3 x 7.4 x 16 cm
  • OS: Android 11.0
  • RAM: ‎4 GB
  • Battery power rating: ‎6000

ProsCons
HD+ DisplayOrdinary Cameras
Intense Focused Back CameraCostly in comparison to other phones
13MP Front Camera 
6000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery 
MediaTek Helio G80 Processor 
SAMSUNG Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
23% off
11,490 14,999
Buy now

Three features to consider while buying 4G mobile phones

You should consider these three essential features or specifications while buying 4G mobile phones in 2022:

Battery:

Do you picture yourself using streaming media applications or playing video games frequently? Batteries typically deplete faster when used heavily online. If you fall into this group of users, you should get a phone with a powerful battery.

Memory:

It makes sense that smartphones with more RAM will operate more quickly, while those with more ROM will offer greater storage. A 2 GB RAM plus 16 GB ROM should suffice for most users. However, if you use your phone frequently, choose one with a minimum of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM.

Processor:

The hoopla surrounding processors is like that surrounding smartphone cameras. Terms like quad-core, octa-core, Snapdragon, MediaTek, and so forth are frequently used.

The processor runs more quickly if faster the processing speed. Choose a speedier processor if you plan to stream videos, play online games, or edit lots of photos and videos.

Comparison between the best 4G mobile phones - Monetary value:

As the monetary value is considered, theSamsung Galaxy M32 offers a wide variety of latest and optimal features at a very reasonable price.

Samsung has primarily concentrated on the display and battery, as evidenced by its 90Hz Super AMOLED display and 6,000 mAh battery. Its Helio G80 Octa-Core Processor adds a cherry on top by providing high functioning rates.

4G mobile phone - The best overall

If you buy 4G mobile phones in India, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FEoffers the best value. Given that it includes high magnification, wireless charging, and IP68 certification, the Galaxy S20 FE 4G may have been the most feature-rich, low-cost flagship device.

These characteristics make it an appealing choice, as do its vivid OLED display, excellent cameras, extended battery life, and reliable everyday functionality.

Price of 4G mobile phones at a glance:

 

 ModelPrice
Samsung Galaxy S20 FERs.37,950 
 Vivo iQOO Z6 44WRs.14,499
Samsung Galaxy M53 5GRs.26,499
Apple iPhone SERs.46,900 
 Redmi Note 10 ProRs.15,999
Oppo A31Rs.11,990
MOTOROLA Moto g22Rs.10,975 
 Samsung Galaxy M32Rs.16,999 
 Mi Redmi - Note 7S Rs.13,490
 Samsung Galaxy F22Rs.10,499 

Final Words:

These were the top ten 4G mobile phones available in the global market. We hope the valuable insights from our article help you make the right choices while buying a 4G mobile.

FAQ

1. What does 4G on a smartphone imply?

Fourth-generation wireless, abbreviated as 4G, is the phase of broadband communications technology that follows 3G (3rd generation wireless).

2. What are the advantages of 4G?

A 4G channel's benefits include

  • Improved spectral effectiveness.
  • High rate & large bandwidth capacity.
  • Severe network security.
  • High usability with technology, everywhere, anytime.
  • Assistance with multimedia services cheap cost of transmission.

3. Is my 4G phone usable abroad?

International 4G/LTE service providers could use several methods & bandwidths. Your 4G mobile phone or tablet might not be functional with their networks owing to the dispersion of the LTE radio bands.

4. What is a 4G phone capable of?

The key distinction between 3G and 4G is that the latter allows for quicker and more fluid operation than 3G. Web pages open more quickly, downloads take only a few seconds, and there is no buffering when streaming music or video.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

