Top 10 4 GB RAM mobile phones: A complete buyer’s guide

With its sleek, lightweight design and great storage capacity, it is an ideal phone to possess.

If you’re planning to invest in your next phone, having 4 GB RAM is a minimum specification. With the advancements in technology, 4 GB RAM has gained everyone’s attention. You must be thinking that smartphones with 4 GB RAM can burn your pockets. Not anymore! These phones now fit in everyone’s pocket! We've curated the list of the best mobile phones for you so that you do not have to waste your time doing that. If you’re here to find the best 4 GB RAM mobile phone, you have landed onto the right page. We have created a list that has budget-friendly phones as well. Here's a list of 4 GB RAM mobile phones that will not put a hole in your pocket and has all the latest technology. 1. Samsung Galaxy M12 Samsung Galaxy M12 offers a great storage capacity and 269 ppi pixel density. The phone comes up with 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup along with 64GB internal memory which can be expanded until 1TB. OS - Android 11

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimension - 1 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 221 Grams

Connectivity technology - 4g

Special features - Camera 48MP +5MP + 2MP + 2MP

Colours display - 269 ppi pixel density

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Front

Battery power rating - 6000

Pros Cons Easy on pocket screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality Bulky 4 GB RAM present

2. (Renewed) Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage, 48MP Quad Camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) Screen | Silver With its sleek and super stylish design, the Nokia G20 Smartphone stands out on the list of 4 GB RAM Mobile Phones. It comes with 512 GB memory storage along with 4GB RAM. Additionally, it is lightweight and comes in an elegant colour as well. OS - ‎Android 11

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 196 Grams

Connectivity technology - WiFi Bluetooth;USB

Special features - Dual_Sim, Camera

Display technology - LCD

Device interface - Touchscreen

Colour - Silver

Battery power rating - 5050

Item weight - 196g

Pros Cros Low on budget and easy on your pocket Small in size Great camera quality Limited RAM Storage LCD technology Only comes in silver Colour

3. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition One of the newest editions of Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition was launched recently in India. It comes with 4GB RAM, Triple camera setup, Monster 6000 mAh Battery and other exciting features. In all, it’s a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will get all your work done faster and better. OS - Android 11.0;OneUI Core3.1

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.5 x 15.9 cm; 192 Grams

Connectivity technologies - ‎WiFi 5G USB; Bluetooth

Special features - Front Camera, Gorilla Glass, Camera

Display technology - AMOLED

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Front

Colour - Arctic Blue

Battery power rating - 6000

Item weight - 192 g

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the pocket Only 6.4-inch inches screen size Great battery life Limited RAM size Inspired by AMOLED display technology Available in only one colour

4. Samsung Galaxy A13 Black With a 5000 mAH long lasting Battery, Samsung Galaxy A13 Blackis one of the latest editions launched by Samsung under the range of 20,000. If you're looking for a mobile phone which not only features great camera quality but fits in your pocket rightly, this can be an ideal pick for you. It comes with 64 GB storage making it efficient in all possible ways. OS - Android 12.0

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.5 cm; 195 Grams

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Special features - Rear Camera, Front Camera

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Rear, Front

Colour - Black

Battery power rating - 5000

Item weight - 195 g

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the budget Available in only one colour 54 hours phone talk time Only one processor is present Excellent storage

5. Samsung Galaxy M32 If you’re looking for the next generation phone with 4 GB RAM, then choosing the Samsung Galaxy M32 is a great choice. The phone features 6000 mAh Battery and Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display which makes it highly-advanced and a favourite of many. OS - Android 11, OneU 3.1

RAM - 4 GB

Product description - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams

Communication technologies - Bluetooth

Display technology - AMOLED

Display features - Wireless

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Front

Colour - Black

Battery power rating - 6000

Pros Cons Thin, lightweight, and easy to carry Limited RAM size Low on price Available in only one colour Great camera quality

6. Realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery With a large display, Realme narzo 50i is one of the latest editions launched by Realme. If you’re looking for a feature-packed mobile phone with 5000 mAh Battery, this can be an ideal pick for you. This comes with 4 GB RAM and 8MP Primary Camera. OS - Android 11

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 195 Grams

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Display technology - LCD

Special features - Camera Front Camera;Primary Camera

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Front

Colour - Mint Green

Item weight - 195 g

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the budget Available in only one colour Great connectivity Only one processor is present Excellent storage

7. I KALL K570 Smartphone (6.53HD+, 4GB, 64GB) (Sky Blue) With 20MP Rear Camera and 13MP Front Camera, I KALL K570 Smartphone is a 4 GB RAM mobile phone. It comes with a 6.53 inch HD + Display. In all, it’s a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will get all your work done faster and better. OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 7.7 x 1 x 16.3 cm; 285 Grams

Colour - Sky Blue

Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi

Special features - Bluetooth Tethering, Dual SIM, USB, Primary Camera, Radio, GPS, Flashlight, Wifi

Device interface - Touchscreen

Phone talk time - 4 Hours

Phone standby time - 36 Hours

Item weight - 285 g

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the pocket Only 6.53 inch screen size Great battery life Available in only one colour Excellent camera quality Heavy

8. Maplin MAP-2 Max(4GB / 32 GB) with 5.5 Inch Touchscreen and 4000 mAh Smartphone (Aroma Gold) The Maplin MAP-2 Max mobile phone comes packed with loads of features that make it worth it. With expandable memory and long battery life, this not only fits your budget but also makes it to the top of the list. OS - Android 6.0

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - 18 x 8 x 0.84 cm; 138 Grams

Communication technologies - Cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

Connectivity technologies - 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, 3G, Wifi, Data

Display features - Wireless

Device interface - Touchscreen

Phone talk time - 20 Hours

Phone standby time - 100 Hours

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the budget Available in only one colour 20 hours phone talk time Only one processor is present Excellent storage

9. OPPO A16e (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers Described as one of the most trusted brands in India, the OPPO A16e phone is the best addition to the 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone list. It has all the latest features that make it stand out in a crowd. OS - Android 11

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 175 Grams

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Special features - Dual SIM, Fingerprint Sensor

Other display features - Wireless

Colour - Blue

Battery power rating - 4230

Item weight - 175 g

Pros Cons Thin, lightweight, and easy to carry Limited RAM size Low on price Available in only one colour Great camera quality

10. POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) The POCO C31 phone is one of the most effective 4 GB RAM Mobile Phones on the list. It has a simple yet elegant build that can easily fit in your pocket. The keypad is highly functional and very much responsive. It also has an in-built camera for your convenience. OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 7 x 5 x 3 cm; 380 Grams

Communication technologies - Cellular, Wi-Fi

Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi

Display technology - LCD, LED

Camera features - Rear, Front

Colour - Shadow Gray

Battery power rating - 5000 Milliamp Hours

Item weight - 380 g

Pros Cons Moderate RAM Limited storage space. 6.53 inch display Heavy body.

Price of 4 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 12,999 Nokia G20 Smartphone ₹ 12,990 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition ₹ 14,499 Samsung Galaxy A13 Black ₹ 18,499 Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 16,999 Realme narzo 50i ₹ 9,999 I KALL K570 Smartphone ₹ 10,999 Maplin MAP-2 Max ₹ 12,999 OPPO A16e ₹ 15,990 POCO C31 ₹ 11,999