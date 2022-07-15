Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 4 GB RAM mobile phones: A complete buyer’s guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 15, 2022 18:22 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Mobile phones are the need of the hour. With a 4 GB RAM mobile phone, work becomes easier and more convenient to backup or store on the device.

product info
With its sleek, lightweight design and great storage capacity, it is an ideal phone to possess.

If you’re planning to invest in your next phone, having 4 GB RAM is a minimum specification. With the advancements in technology, 4 GB RAM has gained everyone’s attention. You must be thinking that smartphones with 4 GB RAM can burn your pockets. Not anymore! These phones now fit in everyone’s pocket! We've curated the list of the best mobile phones for you so that you do not have to waste your time doing that.

If you’re here to find the best 4 GB RAM mobile phone, you have landed onto the right page. We have created a list that has budget-friendly phones as well. Here's a list of 4 GB RAM mobile phones that will not put a hole in your pocket and has all the latest technology.

1. Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 offers a great storage capacity and 269 ppi pixel density. The phone comes up with 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup along with 64GB internal memory which can be expanded until 1TB.

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimension - 1 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 221 Grams
  • Connectivity technology - 4g
  • Special features - Camera 48MP +5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Colours display - 269 ppi pixel density
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Front
  • Battery power rating - 6000
ProsCons
Easy on pocket screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera quality Bulky
4 GB RAM present 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 6000 mAh with 8nm Processor | True 48 MP Quad Camera | 90Hz Refresh Rate
19% off
10,499 12,999
Buy now

2. (Renewed) Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage, 48MP Quad Camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) Screen | Silver

With its sleek and super stylish design, the Nokia G20 Smartphone stands out on the list of 4 GB RAM Mobile Phones. It comes with 512 GB memory storage along with 4GB RAM. Additionally, it is lightweight and comes in an elegant colour as well.

  • OS - ‎Android 11
  • RAM - ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 196 Grams
  • Connectivity technology - WiFi Bluetooth;USB
  • Special features - Dual_Sim, Camera
  • Display technology - LCD
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Colour - Silver
  • Battery power rating - 5050
  • Item weight - 196g
ProsCros
Low on budget and easy on your pocketSmall in size 
Great camera quality Limited RAM Storage
LCD technology Only comes in silver Colour 
cellpic
(Renewed) Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage, 48MP Quad Camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) Screen | Silver
34% off
9,889 14,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

One of the newest editions of Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition was launched recently in India. It comes with 4GB RAM, Triple camera setup, Monster 6000 mAh Battery and other exciting features. In all, it’s a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will get all your work done faster and better.

  • OS - Android 11.0;OneUI Core3.1
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.5 x 15.9 cm; 192 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - ‎WiFi 5G USB; Bluetooth
  • Special features - Front Camera, Gorilla Glass, Camera
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Front
  • Colour - Arctic Blue
  • Battery power rating - 6000
  • Item weight - 192 g
ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the pocketOnly 6.4-inch inches screen size
Great battery life Limited RAM size
Inspired by AMOLED display technology Available in only one colour 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off
11,499 14,499
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy A13 Black

With a 5000 mAH long lasting Battery, Samsung Galaxy A13 Blackis one of the latest editions launched by Samsung under the range of 20,000. If you're looking for a mobile phone which not only features great camera quality but fits in your pocket rightly, this can be an ideal pick for you. It comes with 64 GB storage making it efficient in all possible ways.

  • OS - Android 12.0
  • RAM - ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.5 cm; 195 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Special features - Rear Camera, Front Camera
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Rear, Front
  • Colour - Black
  • Battery power rating - 5000
  • Item weight - 195 g
ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the budgetAvailable in only one colour 
54 hours phone talk time Only one processor is present
Excellent storage  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A13 Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FZKGINS)
24% off
13,999 18,490
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M32

If you’re looking for the next generation phone with 4 GB RAM, then choosing the Samsung Galaxy M32 is a great choice. The phone features 6000 mAh Battery and Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display which makes it highly-advanced and a favourite of many.

  • OS - Android 11, OneU 3.1
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product description - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams
  • Communication technologies - Bluetooth
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Front
  • Colour - Black
  • Battery power rating - 6000
ProsCons
Thin, lightweight, and easy to carryLimited RAM size
Low on price Available in only one colour 
Great camera quality  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
12% off
14,999 16,999
Buy now

6. Realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery

With a large display, Realme narzo 50i is one of the latest editions launched by Realme. If you’re looking for a feature-packed mobile phone with 5000 mAh Battery, this can be an ideal pick for you. This comes with 4 GB RAM and 8MP Primary Camera.

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 195 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - 4g
  • Display technology - LCD
  • Special features - Camera Front Camera;Primary Camera
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Camera features - Front
  • Colour - Mint Green
  • Item weight - 195 g
ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the budgetAvailable in only one colour 
Great connectivity Only one processor is present
Excellent storage  
cellpic
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
10% off
8,999 9,999
Buy now

7. I KALL K570 Smartphone (6.53HD+, 4GB, 64GB) (Sky Blue)

With 20MP Rear Camera and 13MP Front Camera, I KALL K570 Smartphone is a 4 GB RAM mobile phone. It comes with a 6.53 inch HD + Display. In all, it’s a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will get all your work done faster and better.

  • OS - Android 10.0
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.7 x 1 x 16.3 cm; 285 Grams
  • Colour - Sky Blue
  • Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi
  • Special features - Bluetooth Tethering, Dual SIM, USB, Primary Camera, Radio, GPS, Flashlight, Wifi
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Phone talk time - 4 Hours
  • Phone standby time - 36 Hours
  • Item weight - 285 g
ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the pocketOnly 6.53 inch screen size
Great battery life Available in only one colour 
Excellent camera quality Heavy
cellpic
I KALL K570 Smartphone (6.53HD+, 4GB, 64GB) (Sky Blue)
Buy now

8. Maplin MAP-2 Max(4GB / 32 GB) with 5.5 Inch Touchscreen and 4000 mAh Smartphone (Aroma Gold)

The Maplin MAP-2 Max mobile phone comes packed with loads of features that make it worth it. With expandable memory and long battery life, this not only fits your budget but also makes it to the top of the list.

  • OS - Android 6.0
  • RAM - ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions - 18 x 8 x 0.84 cm; 138 Grams
  • Communication technologies - Cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
  • Connectivity technologies - 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, 3G, Wifi, Data
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Phone talk time - 20 Hours
  • Phone standby time - 100 Hours
ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the budgetAvailable in only one colour 
20 hours phone talk time Only one processor is present
Excellent storage  
cellpic
Maplin MAP-2 Max(4GB / 32 GB) with 5.5 Inch Touchscreen and 4000 mAh Smartphone (Aroma Gold)
54% off
5,970 12,999
Buy now

9. OPPO A16e (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Described as one of the most trusted brands in India, the OPPO A16e phone is the best addition to the 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone list. It has all the latest features that make it stand out in a crowd.

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 175 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Special features - Dual SIM, Fingerprint Sensor
  • Other display features - Wireless
  • Colour - Blue
  • Battery power rating - 4230
  • Item weight - 175 g
ProsCons
Thin, lightweight, and easy to carryLimited RAM size
Low on price Available in only one colour 
Great camera quality  
cellpic
OPPO A16e (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Buy now

10. POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

The POCO C31 phone is one of the most effective 4 GB RAM Mobile Phones on the list. It has a simple yet elegant build that can easily fit in your pocket. The keypad is highly functional and very much responsive. It also has an in-built camera for your convenience.

  • OS - Android 10.0
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimensions - 7 x 5 x 3 cm; 380 Grams
  • Communication technologies - Cellular, Wi-Fi
  • Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi
  • Display technology - LCD, LED
  • Camera features - Rear, Front
  • Colour - Shadow Gray
  • Battery power rating - 5000 Milliamp Hours
  • Item weight - 380 g
ProsCons
Moderate RAM Limited storage space.
6.53 inch display Heavy body. 
cellpic
POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
26% off
8,869 11,999
Buy now

Price of 4 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M12 12,999
Nokia G20 Smartphone 12,990
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition  14,499
Samsung Galaxy A13 Black 18,499
Samsung Galaxy M32  16,999
Realme narzo 50i   9,999
I KALL K570 Smartphone  10,999
Maplin MAP-2 Max  12,999
OPPO A16e  15,990
POCO C31  11,999

Best 3 important features for consumers

  • The 4 GB RAM mobile phone is lightweight, sleek, and stylish. It can easily fit in your pocket and you do not have to worry about dropping it from your hand all the time. It fits perfectly in your palm.
  • With unmatched experience, great storage, and strong networks, 4 GB RAM mobile phones have become the ideal choice for all phone owners. These come with built-in bluetooth, radio fm, and speakers to add to your experience.
  • All the 4 GB RAM mobile phones are sure to fit your budget. You do not have to worry about long EMI bills or interest rates anymore. With our rates, you can easily buy the mobile phone at a reasonable price in India.

Best Value for Money

The I KALL K570 Smartphone (6.53HD+, 4GB, 64GB) (Sky Blue) phone is one of the most budget-friendly and effective on the list. It has all the functions that one desires in a mobile phone. With 4 GB RAM and 6.53 inch HD + Display, it is a great product to invest in. After a discount, it costs around Rs. 7,999.

Best Overall

With the trust of Samsung and 50MP rear camera, the Samsung Galaxy A13 Black is one of the best phones on the list. It also comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Android 12.0 OS

And 5000 mAH long lasting Battery. Apart from that, it also has a dual sim slot so that you can use any sim of your choice at once. It is also priced decently at only 13,999.

How to Find the Perfect 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone?

The things that you should keep in mind when you buy a 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone for yourself are:

  • It should have a functional keypad.
  • It should have ample storage space.
  • It should have a functional and effective OS.
  • It should be budget-friendly.
  • Do not focus on the looks only without looking at the qualities first.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which brands provide a 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone?

They are Nokia, Lava, Samsung, Motorola, sir, and I KALL.

2. What are some specifications of the Realme narzo 50i phone?

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimension - 1 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 221 Grams
  • Connectivity technology - 4g
  • Special features - Camera 48MP +5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Colours display - 269 ppi pixel density
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Front
  • Battery power rating - 6000

3. What is the price range for a 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone?

They are priced between 1999 to 10,999. Based on other requirements, these prices keep on changing.

4. Is it possible to click pictures with a 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone?

Occasionally, yes. Not all phones have the camera feature in them which means you can't click pictures with it. Only some Nokia and Samsung phones have that.

5. List the top 3 phones with a 4 GB RAM Mobile Phone.

They are:

  • Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Maplin MAP-2 Max
  • Realme narzo 50i

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Hair wigs for women: Go for ones that fit snugly and are of good quality
10 best pedestal fans in India: Complete buying guide
Amazon fashion sale: Grab discounts of up to 71% on t-shirts, vests for men
Best 4K TVs: The ultimate buyer’s guide
Sarees for girls: A wonderful addition that will delight munchkins 
electronics FOR LESS