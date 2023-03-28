5 best ceiling fans to keep you cool during hot summer months in 2023

Summary:
As the summer heat kicks in, it has become essential for us to keep ourselves cool from the scorching temperatures. One of the best and most affordable ways to do so is by installing a ceiling fan in your home. They will add an elegant touch and also circulate cool air efficiently. With so many options out there, it might be hard for you to choose one; therefore, we have combined a list to make the job easier for you. So let’s dive in to find the best ceiling fans for you.
Product List
1. atomberg Renesa 1200mm
This is a unique ceiling fan with a remote control to control the fan from your comfort. It also has LED lights to provide light and also indicates speed. The 1200mm blades are large enough to circulate air and provide a breeze around the room. The design is also very stylish and will add a touch of modern elegance to any room. The fan itself is very energy efficient by consuming just enough to save on your energy bills. The remote control fan price in India is very reasonable and affordable.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Energy saving
LED lights are not bright enough
Remote control
2. Orient Electric I-Tome Smart BLDC Ceiling fan
The I-Tome smart fan is a top-of-the-line product which offers a quality product for the price. The fan blades are 1200 mm long enough to circulate air around even a large room. The remote control allows you to turn the fan on and off and also control the fan speed. Being offered by a reputed brand, it is sure that the product is reliable and can be trusted for the long term. With a variety of colours, it will offer stylish looks, and you can also find the best one for every room.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Voice control
LED brightness
Good brand
3. LUMINOUS New York Brooklyn
This is a high-quality and energy-efficient fan. This ceiling fan is perfect for any room for the stylish modern, and sleek design it offers. It has a 56-Watt high-speed motor which is powerful enough but also energy efficient. It can easily ventilate and circulate even in the largest of rooms. It is easy to install and also comes with all the hardware necessary. With its contemporary design, this fan is sure to complement any décor.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Stylish
No remote control
High speed motor
4. Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan
This is a high-performance fan which looks amazing in any ceiling colour. The fan is very silent in function and can keep the whole room circulated. This pearl-white colour can easily blend into its surroundings. The 5 speeds on the fan are sufficient for everyday use. Overall the premium look and sleek design must belong to every ceiling. The added benefit of the remote is added convenience. This remote fan price is also very affordable.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Silent operation
None
Elegant design
5. Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust
This Usha room fan has a flower-inspired design. The fan is Oil and Moisture Resistant, so you don’t have to clean it often. This remote fan is certainly a looker and will enhance the looks of any room. It has a high speed of 380 RPM, sufficient for a good amount of airflow throughout the room. The unique blade design ensures good airflow. The energy consumption is deficient, resulting in lesser energy bills.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Design
None remote control
Oil and Moisture Resistant
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|atomberg Renesa
|Remote control for convenience
|LED lights for additional lighting and speed indication
|Energy-efficient operation for savings on electricity bills
|Orient Electric I-Tome
|Voice control for hands-free operation
|Trusted brand for reliability
|Stylish design with a variety of colour options
|LUMINOUS New York Brooklyn
|Stylish modern design
|High-speed motor for efficient circulation
|Easy installation with included hardware
|Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan
|Silent operation for quiet use
|Elegant pearl white colour and sleek design
|Remote control for added convenience
|Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust
|nique flower-inspired design for added aesthetics
|Oil and moisture resistant for easy maintenance
|High-speed motor and unique blade design for efficient airflow.
Best overall product
The Orient Electric I-Tome smart fan stands out as the best overall product. With its 1200mm fan blades, remote and voice control, it provides optimal comfort and convenience. Furthermore, buying from this reputed brand means you can trust it for long-term use.
Best value for money
The Havells Stealth Air has proved to be the best value-for-money product. The colour and elegance would suit any ceiling. It's silent during operation and has 5 speeds. It also has a remote for added convenience. The fan's affordable price point and premium features make it a smart investment.
How to find the perfect ceiling fan?
Finding a fan involves considering several factors, such as room size, fan size, style, ceiling height and features. The following are a few things for you to consider.
|Product
|Price
|atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home with Remote Control | Upto 65% Energy Saving High Speed Fan with LED Lights | 2+1 Year Warranty (Matt Black)
|₹ 3,680
|Orient Electric I-Tome Smart BLDC Ceiling fan 1200mm 28W Energy-Saving Fan with IoT, Remote & LED | 5 Star Rated | 3-Year On-Site Warranty | Decorative Ceiling fans for home (White, Pack of 1)
|₹ 5,700
|LUMINOUS New York Brooklyn 1200MM Star-rated BEE Certified Energy Efficient 56-Watt High Speed Ceiling Fan (Venetian Grey)
|₹ 3,849
|Havells Stealth Air " The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish", 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1)
|₹ 7,198
|Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan 1250mm, Sparkle Golden and Brown
|₹ 3,099
