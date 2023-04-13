Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

5 best Daikin ACs for big rooms in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 13, 2023 17:16 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Looking for good Daikin ACs for your large rooms in 2023? Check out our expert guide featuring the top 5 Daikin ACs for bedrooms and living rooms.

product info
Daikin Acs are particularly effective in providing robust and efficient cooling.

When it comes to finding the right air conditioner for your big room, navigating the many brands and models available in the market can be challenging. However, Daikin has been a trusted brand in the air conditioning industry for years, known for its high-quality and energy-efficient products. This article will discuss the five best Daikin ACs for big rooms and their key features and benefits. These ACs are designed to provide robust and efficient cooling for large rooms, ensuring a comfortable living space even during the year's hottest months. From the variety of Daikin Inverter Split AC, we'll discuss a variety of models to suit various requirements. So, if you are in the market for a Daikin AC for your bedroom or living room, keep reading to find the perfect fit for your needs.

Product list

1. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC from Daikin (MTKL50U) is a popular choice for people looking for a reliable and efficient air conditioning unit for their home. This AC model comes with several advanced features such as PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, and Coanda Airflow. Additionally, the 2023 model is designed to be energy-efficient, which can result in significant savings on your electricity bill.

Specifications:

  • 1.5 Ton Capacity
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Inverter Technology

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficientCan be expensive
Advanced air filtrationInstallation may require professional help
Coanda Airflow ensures uniform coolingMay not be suitable for very large rooms
Low noise operationMay take some time to cool the room
Sleek and modern designLimited availability in some areas
cellpic 27% off
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)
4 (348)
4 (348)
27% off
42,660 58,400
Buy now

2. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC

The 1.5 Ton 5 Star Daikin Inverter Split AC (MTKM50U) is a highly rated air conditioning unit known for its energy efficiency and advanced features. This AC model is equipped with a PM 2.5 filter that removes harmful particles from the air, ensuring a clean and healthy environment in your home. The 2022 model also features inverter technology, which adjusts the compressor speed to optimize cooling performance and reduce energy consumption.

Specifications:

  • 1.5 Ton Capacity
  • 5 Star Rating
  • Inverter Technology

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficientCan be expensive
Advanced air filtrationInstallation may require professional help
Coanda Airflow ensures uniform coolingMay not be suitable for very large rooms
Low noise operationLimited availability in some areas
Easy to use remote controlRequires regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance
cellpic
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM50U, White)
4 (348)
4 (348)
Get Price

3. Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The 1 Ton 3 Star Daikin Inverter Split AC (MTKL35UV16) is a popular choice for those looking for an energy-efficient air conditioning unit that is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. This AC model is equipped with a PM 2.5 filter that ensures clean and healthy air circulation in your home. The 2022 model also features inverter technology, which adjusts the compressor speed to optimize cooling performance and reduce energy consumption.

Specifications:

  • 1 Ton Capacity
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Inverter Technology

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficientCan be expensive
Coanda Airflow ensures uniform coolingInstallation may require professional help
Low noise operationMay not be suitable for very large rooms
Easy to use remote controlLimited availability in some areas
Advanced air filtrationRequires regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance
cellpic
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKL35UV16, White)
4.1 (599)
4.1 (599)
Get Price

4. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The 1.5 Ton 3 Star Daikin Inverter Split AC (MTKL50U) is a highly advanced air conditioning unit with a range of features designed to provide efficient and effective cooling for your home. This AC model is equipped with a PM 2.5 filter, which removes harmful particles from the air, ensuring a clean and healthy environment in your home. The 2023 model also features a triple display, allowing you to easily monitor temperature, humidity, and air quality. Additionally, the Dew Clean technology removes excess moisture from the air, preventing the growth of mold and bacteria. The Coanda Airflow ensures uniform cooling by directing the air towards the ceiling, which then flows along the walls and reaches every corner of the room.

Specifications:

  • 1.5 Ton Capacity
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Inverter Technology
  • PM 2.5 Filter
  • Triple Display
  • Dew Clean Technology
  • Coanda Airflow

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficientCan be expensive
Advanced air filtrationInstallation may require professional help
Dew Clean technology prevents mold and bacteria growthMay not be suitable for very large rooms
Coanda Airflow ensures uniform coolingLimited availability in some areas
Triple display for easy monitoringRequires regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance
cellpic 27% off
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)
4 (348)
4 (348)
27% off
42,660 58,400
Buy now

5. Daikin 2.02 Ton 3 Star Split AC:

The 2.02 Ton 3 Star Daikin Inverter Split AC (FTKL71UV16) is a powerful air conditioning unit suitable for large rooms or commercial spaces. The AC unit comes with a PM 2.5 filter that removes harmful particles and impurities from the air, providing clean and fresh air to breathe. The inverter technology provides efficient cooling while saving energy, making it an environmentally friendly option. The 2022 model has a sleek white design that adds a modern touch to your room.

Specifications:

  • 2.02 Ton Capacity
  • 3 Star Rating
  • Inverter Technology
  • PM 2.5 Filter

Pros

Cons

Powerful cooling suitable for large rooms or commercial spacesLarge size may not be suitable for small rooms
Efficient energy-saving technologyExpensive compared to smaller AC units
Advanced air filtration with PM 2.5 filterInstallation may require professional help
Sleek design adds a modern touch to any roomLimited availability in some areas
cellpic
Daikin 2.02 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model Model, FTKL71UV16, White)
Get Price

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split ACTriple displayDew clean technologyCoanda airflow
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split ACCoanda airflowPower chill operationEcono mode
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Split ACNeo swing compressorIntelligent eyeStabilizer free operation
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split ACTriple displayDew clean technologyCoanda airflow
Daikin 2.02 Ton 3 Star Split ACPowerful modeQuiet operationSelf diagnosis

Best product from the list above

The 2.02 Ton 3 Star Daikin Inverter Split AC is a highly advanced air conditioning system that efficiently cools large rooms. One of the standout features of this AC is its 2.02-ton capacity, making it perfect for large rooms or halls. In addition, it has a copper condenser coil that offers high durability and superior cooling performance.

The inverter technology used in this AC makes it highly energy-efficient, allowing you to save on your electricity bills in the long run. It also features a PM 2.5 filter, which helps to purify the air, removing harmful pollutants and allergens. This feature makes it a perfect choice for families with allergies or respiratory issues.

The AC also features a self-diagnosis system that can detect any issues in the system and alert you in case of a malfunction. This ensures that you can get it serviced before the problem escalates, reducing the cost of repairs in the long run. The AC also has a 3-star rating for energy efficiency, which further ensures that it is a cost-effective solution for your cooling needs.

Overall, the Daikin 2.02 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a highly efficient, durable, and reliable air conditioning system that is perfect for large rooms. Its advanced features, energy efficiency, and powerful cooling performance make it a top choice for those looking for a high-quality AC for their home.

Best value for money
The Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC is the best value-for-money product because it perfectly balances price and performance. It has various features like a copper condenser, power chill operation, and a stabilizer-free operation. The copper condenser is durable and efficient, providing excellent cooling performance. Rapid cooling in a short period of time is made possible by the power chill operation, which is helpful in hot and humid weather. The stabilizer-free operation is an added advantage, saving the cost of purchasing an additional stabilizer.

Moreover, the 3-star energy rating helps save electricity bills while providing effective cooling. The AC has a noise level of 36 dB, which ensures a peaceful environment while sleeping or working. The air filter with PM 2.5 filtration ensures clean and healthy air for the users. In addition, it has a sleek and modern design that complements any room decor.

All these features make it an ideal AC for big rooms, and its price point makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers looking for a high-quality and efficient air conditioning solution. Hence, the Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC is the best value-for-money product.

Product Price
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White) ₹ 42,660
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM50U, White)
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKL35UV16, White)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White) ₹ 42,660
Daikin 2.02 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model Model, FTKL71UV16, White)

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Home Appliances
TOPICS
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Top 7 tablets to buy in 2023: Buying guide
JBL Quantum 300: Ultimate laptop headphones for gaming and work
Top 7 smartphones under 10,000 for a budget-friendly 2023
9 best neckband headphones on a budget
Comprehensive guide to OPPO mobile phones in 2023: Top picks

Best Daikin AC for big rooms in 2023

Do these air-conditioners come with a warranty?

How often do I need to service my Daikin AC?

Can I install Daikin AC by myself?

electronics FOR LESS