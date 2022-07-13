6-inch mobile phones: You can expect crystal clear display By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you planning to buy a 6-inch smartphone? Following is a list of 6-inch smartphones. You will see the main details for each 6-inch mobile phone. The specifications are mentioned and a link to the 6-inch mobile phone is provided next to each model.

A 6 inch or larger screen size mobile phone helps accommodate all our entertainment needs.

All other devices that people might use in their daily lives are being replaced over time by smartphones. These items go beyond simple phones. People eventually use mobile phones for a wide range of activities besides just calling and texting. People frequently use their phones to send emails, check social media, watch videos, play games, and many other activities. It is beneficial to have a mobile with a larger screen for these functions. These days, a lot of smartphone manufacturers are creating models with screens that are 6 inches or larger to accommodate all entertainment needs. Check out the top 6-inch mobile phones: 1. OnePlus 10R 5G With its strong CPU arrangement and strong battery panel, the OnePlus 10R provides remarkable output. Additionally, the smartphone has a stunning display, excellent cameras on both ends, and an on-screen fingerprint sensor that guarantees total security. Key Specifications Camera - 16 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 50+8+2 MP Triple Rear camera

- 16 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 50+8+2 MP Triple Rear camera Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max

- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Features - Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass v6

- Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass v6 Display - 6.7″screen, 120Hz Refresh Rate

- 6.7″screen, 120Hz Refresh Rate Memory - 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM

- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast Charging feature

Pros Cons Superfast charging

Great display quality

Top-notch battery backup

Latest Android 12

Dual SIM Dual VoLTE support

Dedicated card slot Heating issues

2. Realme GT Neo 2 5G The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen on the Realme GT Neo 2 5G has a pixel density of 394ppi, a 20:1:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The smartphone's bezel-free display also has a punch-hole where a selfie camera lens is mounted. The Realme GT Neo 2 5G performs amazingly for a device under $40,000 thanks to its 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. You may rely on the gadget for excellent catches and many hours of pleasure. Key Specifications Camera - 16 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 50+8+2 MP Triple Rear camera

- 16 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 50+8+2 MP Triple Rear camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core with 2 GHz

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core with 2 GHz Features - On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor

- On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor Display - 6.7″ screen, 402 PPI, 1080 x 2412

- 6.7″ screen, 402 PPI, 1080 x 2412 Memory - 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM

- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Great battery life

Top-notch camera Realme OS not up to the mark compared to stock android.

3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Your ideal partner for day-to-day tasks will be the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G. A 108MP large primary camera and a wealth of cleverly implemented features are also included in the package, providing a fluid shooting experience. Additionally, a strong battery configuration built inside ensures a continued gaming experience after being fully charged. Key Specifications Camera - 16 MP Front Camera, 108 MP Dual Rear camera

- 16 MP Front Camera, 108 MP Dual Rear camera Processor - Snapdragon 888

- Snapdragon 888 Features - Dual Stereo Speakers

- Dual Stereo Speakers Display - 6.67″ screen, 395 PPI, 1080 x 2280

- 6.67″ screen, 395 PPI, 1080 x 2280 Memory - 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM

- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast Charging feature

Pros Cons Great battery life

Superior gaming performance

Brilliant, lively display with Gorilla Glass 6 The exterior is scratch-prone.

Low-light camera lacking.

Redmmi OS is buggy compared to stock android.

4. Samsung S20 FE 5G The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is an excellent flagship handset with an all-around premium operating experience. The brand has excellent cameras, a tonne of storage, and a strong battery. However, the smartphone is somewhat heavy on its own, and Samsung has eliminated the headphone port. Key Specifications Camera - 5 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 13 MP Rear camera

- 5 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 13 MP Rear camera Processor - Snapdragon 865 Processor

- Snapdragon 865 Processor Features - IP68 Water-Resistant

- IP68 Water-Resistant Display - 6.5″ screen, 450 PPI, 1080 x 1920

- 6.5″ screen, 450 PPI, 1080 x 1920 Memory - 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM

- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 4500 mAh battery

Pros Cons Superior build quality

Super AMOLED display

Excellent Camera configuration Hybrid sim slots

Battery life is ordinary.

5. Vivo V23 Pro 5G The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is a high-end mid-range device with a tonne of practical internal features for gaming with a reasonable price tag. It stands out as more than just a camera and may be worn as a fashion statement. Key Specifications Camera - 50+8 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 108+8+2 MP Rear camera

- 50+8 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 108+8+2 MP Rear camera Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893

- MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893 Features - AG Glass Fluorite colour changing back panel

- AG Glass Fluorite colour changing back panel Display - 6.5″ screen, 398 PPI, 1080 x 1920

- 6.5″ screen, 398 PPI, 1080 x 1920 Memory - 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM

- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 4300 mAh battery

Pros Cons Superior gaming performance

Unmatched camera performance

Fast charging Battery life is ordinary.

6. Oneplus Nord 2 The phone has a 6.43 inch screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The processor featuring an octa-core CPU powers it. You may pick from up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. It utilises the most recent OxygenOS build. Including an 8mp ultrawide camera with a 119-degree field of view and a 50 MP monochrome sensor, there is a 50 MP primary lens. A 32mp camera is located up front. Key Specifications Camera - 50 + 8 + 2 MP Rear camera, 32 MP Front Camera

- 50 + 8 + 2 MP Rear camera, 32 MP Front Camera Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Octa core

- MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Octa core Features - LED Flash

- LED Flash Display - 6.43 inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels

- 6.43 inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels Memory - 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM

- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

Pros Cons Superior processor

Superior camera

Lively display Poor battery life

7. Apple iPhone 13 The brand's newest product, the Apple iPhone 13, is renowned for its precise camera setup and superior audio output. Both water and dust resistance are included. The OLED, 6.1-inch bezel-free display on the Apple iPhone 13 has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Its screen has a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 hertz, and a pixel density of 457 PPI. Key Specifications Camera - 12 MP Front Camera, 12+12 MP Rear camera

- 12 MP Front Camera, 12+12 MP Rear camera Processor - Apple A-15 Bionic Chip

- Apple A-15 Bionic Chip Features - Dust and water-resistant

- Dust and water-resistant Display - 6.1″ screen, 457 PPI, 1170 * 2532

- 6.1″ screen, 457 PPI, 1170 * 2532 Memory - 256 GB Storage, 12 GB RAM

- 256 GB Storage, 12 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 3227 mAh battery enabled with fast Charging feature

Pros Cons Great camera

Premium built quality

AMOLED Display Expensive

8. OnePlus 9 One may settle with the OnePlus 9 since it performs admirably. Customers may rely on specific equipment for smooth operations, detailed photographs, and longer usage times. Additionally, an integrated cooling system with many layers prevents overheating. Key Specifications Camera - 16 MP Front Camera, 48+50+2 MP Rear camera

- 16 MP Front Camera, 48+50+2 MP Rear camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Features - Stunning look and feel

- Stunning look and feel Display - 6.5″ screen, 402 PPI

- 6.5″ screen, 402 PPI Memory - 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM

- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 4500 mAh battery

Pros Cons Built quality and looks

Multi-layered cooling system

Remarkable camera Value for money proposition

Similar features to competitors

9. Realme GT Master Edition The smartphone from Realme is an incredibly stylish option that costs less than 30,000. The device's really amazing combination of technical features, including its 6GB RAM, fantastic cameras, ample internal storage, and a standard power choice, enable smooth operation all the time. Additionally, the item stands out from the competition because of a unique suitcase design created by the likes of Naoto Fukasawa. Key Specifications Camera - 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera| 32MP Front Camera

- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera| 32MP Front Camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor Features - LED Flash

- LED Flash Display - 6.43 inch

- 6.43 inch Memory - 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM

- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 4300 mAh battery

Pros Cons Superior gaming performance

Premium slim design Low battery capacity

10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G The Android 12 operating system powers the April 2022 release of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The smartphone comes in two colour options, green and blue, and its principal security feature is a built-in fingerprint sensor. It also has a wide range of connectivity options, including 3G, 4G, GPS, WiFi, and NFC Bluetooth capabilities. The phone has 128 Gb of internal storage. A high processor powers the smartphone. Even the most memory-intensive programs function without stuttering on a phone with 6 GB of RAM. The internal storage of 128 GB cannot be increased. The screen, which produces sharp details and vibrant colours, is a standout feature. You receive a processor capable of handling daily activities and light gaming. You can use the battery for at least a solid day, and charging takes place quickly. Key Specifications Rear Camera - 108 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP

- 108 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Processor - MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G

- MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G Features - LED Flash

- LED Flash Display - 6.7 inch, 1080 x 2408 pixels

- 6.7 inch, 1080 x 2408 pixels Memory - 128 GB Storage, 6 GB RAM

- 128 GB Storage, 6 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Superior gaming performance

Premium slim design

Strong build Not value for money

Price of 6-inch mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus 10R 5G ₹ 38,999 Realme GT Neo 2 ₹ 34,999 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G ₹ 37,999 Samsung S20 FE 5G ₹ 36,990 Vivo V23 5G ₹ 30,940 Oneplus Nord 2 ₹ 18,999 Apple iPhone 13 ₹ 70,990 One Plus 9 5G ₹ 37,999 Realme GT Master Edition ₹ 25,994 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G ₹ 26,499