Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

6-inch mobile phones: You can expect crystal clear display

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 13, 2022 20:04 IST

Summary:

Are you planning to buy a 6-inch smartphone? Following is a list of 6-inch smartphones. You will see the main details for each 6-inch mobile phone. The specifications are mentioned and a link to the 6-inch mobile phone is provided next to each model. 

A 6 inch or larger screen size mobile phone helps accommodate all our entertainment needs.

All other devices that people might use in their daily lives are being replaced over time by smartphones. These items go beyond simple phones. People eventually use mobile phones for a wide range of activities besides just calling and texting. People frequently use their phones to send emails, check social media, watch videos, play games, and many other activities. It is beneficial to have a mobile with a larger screen for these functions. These days, a lot of smartphone manufacturers are creating models with screens that are 6 inches or larger to accommodate all entertainment needs.

Check out the top 6-inch mobile phones:

1. OnePlus 10R 5G

With its strong CPU arrangement and strong battery panel, the OnePlus 10R provides remarkable output. Additionally, the smartphone has a stunning display, excellent cameras on both ends, and an on-screen fingerprint sensor that guarantees total security.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 16 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 50+8+2 MP Triple Rear camera
  • Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
  • Features - Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • Display - 6.7″screen, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast Charging feature

ProsCons
  • Superfast charging
  • Great display quality
  • Top-notch battery backup
  • Latest Android 12
  • Dual SIM Dual VoLTE support
  • Dedicated card slot 
  • Heating issues
OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
38,999
Buy now

2. Realme GT Neo 2 5G

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen on the Realme GT Neo 2 5G has a pixel density of 394ppi, a 20:1:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The smartphone's bezel-free display also has a punch-hole where a selfie camera lens is mounted. The Realme GT Neo 2 5G performs amazingly for a device under $40,000 thanks to its 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. You may rely on the gadget for excellent catches and many hours of pleasure.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 16 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 50+8+2 MP Triple Rear camera
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core with 2 GHz
  • Features - On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor
  • Display - 6.7″ screen, 402 PPI, 1080 x 2412
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 5000 mAh battery

ProsCons
  • Great battery life 
  • Top-notch camera
  • Realme OS not up to the mark compared to stock android.
Realme GT Neo 2 (Neo Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Buy now

3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Your ideal partner for day-to-day tasks will be the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G. A 108MP large primary camera and a wealth of cleverly implemented features are also included in the package, providing a fluid shooting experience. Additionally, a strong battery configuration built inside ensures a continued gaming experience after being fully charged.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 16 MP Front Camera, 108 MP Dual Rear camera
  • Processor - Snapdragon 888
  • Features - Dual Stereo Speakers
  • Display - 6.67″ screen, 395 PPI, 1080 x 2280
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast Charging feature

ProsCons
  • Great battery life
  • Superior gaming performance
  • Brilliant, lively display with Gorilla Glass 6
  • The exterior is scratch-prone.
  • Low-light camera lacking.
  • Redmmi OS is buggy compared to stock android.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(Celestial Magic,8GB RAM,128GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime|Additional Exchange Offer|Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
28% off
35,990 49,999
Buy now

4. Samsung S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is an excellent flagship handset with an all-around premium operating experience. The brand has excellent cameras, a tonne of storage, and a strong battery. However, the smartphone is somewhat heavy on its own, and Samsung has eliminated the headphone port.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 5 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 13 MP Rear camera
  • Processor - Snapdragon 865 Processor
  • Features - IP68 Water-Resistant
  • Display - 6.5″ screen, 450 PPI, 1080 x 1920
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 4500 mAh battery

ProsCons
  • Superior build quality
  •  Super AMOLED display
  • Excellent Camera configuration
  • Hybrid sim slots
  • Battery life is ordinary.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
51% off
36,990 74,999
Buy now

5. Vivo V23 Pro 5G

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is a high-end mid-range device with a tonne of practical internal features for gaming with a reasonable price tag. It stands out as more than just a camera and may be worn as a fashion statement.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 50+8 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 108+8+2 MP Rear camera
  • Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
  • Features - AG Glass Fluorite colour changing back panel
  • Display - 6.5″ screen, 398 PPI, 1080 x 1920
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 4300 mAh battery

ProsCons
  • Superior gaming performance
  • Unmatched camera performance
  • Fast charging
  • Battery life is ordinary.
Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
15% off
29,900 34,999
Buy now

6. Oneplus Nord 2

The phone has a 6.43 inch screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The processor featuring an octa-core CPU powers it. You may pick from up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space.

It utilises the most recent OxygenOS build. Including an 8mp ultrawide camera with a 119-degree field of view and a 50 MP monochrome sensor, there is a 50 MP primary lens. A 32mp camera is located up front.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 50 + 8 + 2 MP Rear camera, 32 MP Front Camera
  • Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Octa core
  • Features - LED Flash
  • Display - 6.43 inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM

ProsCons
  • Superior processor
  • Superior camera
  • Lively display
  • Poor battery life
OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Gray Sierra, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Buy now

7. Apple iPhone 13

The brand's newest product, the Apple iPhone 13, is renowned for its precise camera setup and superior audio output. Both water and dust resistance are included. The OLED, 6.1-inch bezel-free display on the Apple iPhone 13 has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Its screen has a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 hertz, and a pixel density of 457 PPI.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 12 MP Front Camera, 12+12 MP Rear camera
  • Processor - Apple A-15 Bionic Chip
  • Features - Dust and water-resistant
  • Display - 6.1″ screen, 457 PPI, 1170 * 2532
  • Memory- 256 GB Storage, 12 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 3227 mAh battery enabled with fast Charging feature

ProsCons
  • Great camera
  • Premium built quality
  • AMOLED Display
  • Expensive
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight
10% off
71,990 79,900
Buy now

8. OnePlus 9

One may settle with the OnePlus 9 since it performs admirably. Customers may rely on specific equipment for smooth operations, detailed photographs, and longer usage times. Additionally, an integrated cooling system with many layers prevents overheating.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 16 MP Front Camera, 48+50+2 MP Rear camera
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Features - Stunning look and feel
  • Display - 6.5″ screen, 402 PPI
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 4500 mAh battery

ProsCons
  • Built quality and looks
  • Multi-layered cooling system
  • Remarkable camera
  • Value for money proposition
  • Similar features to competitors
OnePlus 9 5G (Astral Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24% off
37,999 49,999
Buy now

9. Realme GT Master Edition

The smartphone from Realme is an incredibly stylish option that costs less than 30,000. The device's really amazing combination of technical features, including its 6GB RAM, fantastic cameras, ample internal storage, and a standard power choice, enable smooth operation all the time. Additionally, the item stands out from the competition because of a unique suitcase design created by the likes of Naoto Fukasawa.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera| 32MP Front Camera
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor
  • Features - LED Flash
  • Display - 6.43 inch
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 4300 mAh battery

ProsCons
  • Superior gaming performance
  • Premium slim design
  • Low battery capacity

10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Android 12 operating system powers the April 2022 release of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The smartphone comes in two colour options, green and blue, and its principal security feature is a built-in fingerprint sensor. It also has a wide range of connectivity options, including 3G, 4G, GPS, WiFi, and NFC Bluetooth capabilities. The phone has 128 Gb of internal storage.

A high processor powers the smartphone. Even the most memory-intensive programs function without stuttering on a phone with 6 GB of RAM. The internal storage of 128 GB cannot be increased. The screen, which produces sharp details and vibrant colours, is a standout feature. You receive a processor capable of handling daily activities and light gaming. You can use the battery for at least a solid day, and charging takes place quickly.

Key Specifications

  • Rear Camera - 108 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP
  • Processor - MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G
  • Features - LED Flash
  • Display - 6.7 inch, 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 6 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 5000 mAh battery

ProsCons
  • Superior gaming performance
  • Premium slim design
  • Strong build
  • Not value for money
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP Camera | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 32MP Front Camera | 6nm Processor | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
20% off
26,499 32,999
Buy now

Price of 6-inch mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus 10R 5G 38,999
Realme GT Neo 2 34,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G 37,999
Samsung S20 FE 5G 36,990
Vivo V23 5G 30,940
Oneplus Nord 2 18,999
Apple iPhone 13 70,990
One Plus 9 5G 37,999
Realme GT Master Edition 25,994
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 26,499

Best 3 important features for consumers

1. A battery that lasts longer

Even if your smartphone had a shrink-ray or could transform lead into gold, it would be useless without power. There are a few techniques to extend the battery capacity of your phone, but in the end, a larger battery will last you longer.

2. Processing at warp speed

In the smartphone arms race, speed remains the ultimate prize. When apps slow or swiping takes an eternity, you notice. A fast processor is a must.

3. A display that is crystal clear

Our smartphones are used for both media consumption and communication. You watch films, play games, look at images on your smartphone screen, and want the sharpest display possible.

Best value for money

If you're looking for a gaming smartphone on a budget, there's a large selection to choose from. The finest budget phones have improved over time and can now compete with more expensive models relatively easily. Budget smartphones nowadays come with great cameras and even more capable hardware to meet your on-the-go computing requirements. Realme GT Neo 3 is the clear choice for the best budget gaming smartphone.

Best overall

The finest gaming smartphone is the Samsung S20 FE, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.5-inch screen and a non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery. The primary rear camera is a 12+8+12 MP triple camera setup, and the front camera is a 12 MP Camera with various selfie modes.

How to find the perfect 6-inch smartphone

Your gaming smartphone needs to be dependent on 4 key factors which include Performance, Display, Camera and Battery. These are directly proportional to your gaming experience. An important factor to consider in the display is the refresh rate. This ensures smooth transitions in your gameplay. Some smartphones even come with a cooling system which is very effective as phones tend to heat up during your gaming sessions. A fast-charging battery ensures you have enough juice for the day within a few minutes of charging.

The number of individuals playing mobile games is growing as cellphones become more sophisticated and widely available. However, because smartphones are made mainly with different features and performance, not all players have the same play experience. To get the most out of any game, it is, therefore, best to select a gaming smartphone.

To assure the gamer’s comfort throughout a lengthy game, the smartphone’s size is crucial. To minimise stressing the wrists and fingers, it is important to always choose a smartphone that is light and simple to use. Additionally, the screen size must be sufficient to display all the intricate game features.

The display’s quality must be examined. We advise using a smartphone with at least an AMOLED resolution for gaming in order to view game graphics in high-quality and with greater clarity.

With phones that have a faster refresh rate, the gameplay experience is typically more smooth. Faster refresh rates can also reduce eye strain or eye fatigue, which are frequent side effects of prolonged smartphone use

FAQs for best 6-inch phones in 2022:

1. Which 6-inch phone is best suited for gaming purposes?

Some of the best gaming Smartphone brands under Rs. 40,000 are Samsung, Oneplus, Redmi, etc.

2. Which are some of the latest 6-inch Gaming Phones under Rs. 40,000 in India?

Latest Gaming Smartphones which are under Rs. 40,000 in 2022 are Samsung Galaxy S20, Oppo Reno 7 5G, OnePlus, etc.

3. Which processor has been used in smartphones?

Smartphones use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888,866 and other high-end processors from MediaTek.

4. What is the price range of 6 inch smartphones?

It ranges from Rs.20000 to Rs.40000 with brands like Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, etc.

5 Which smartphone has the longest battery life?

The OnePlus 10R is the perfect choice for people looking for a smartphone with long battery life.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Engagement dress for men: Go for ones that are high on comfort and style 
Camera phones under 15,000: You can expect photos and videos of high quality
Samsung phones under 10,000: Here are the top 10 picks
Rings for girls come in eclectic and trendy designs, are lightweight too      
Top 10 5G smartphones under 20,000 to look forward to this year
electronics FOR LESS