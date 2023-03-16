7 best earthen pots: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Discover the best 7 earthen pots of 2023 and savour the natural flavours of your favourite dishes.

Earthen pots can make your food much more palatable.

Step back in time and rediscover the taste of authentic, traditional cooking with the best earthen pots of 2023. Experience the flavour of nature and indulge in the rich taste of slow-cooked meals full of essential nutrients and minerals. Our handpicked selection of earthen pots offers a range of sizes and shapes that are perfect for cooking and serving all types of dishes, from biryanis to curries, stir-fries, and more. Let the natural alkaline properties of clay enhance the flavours of your food and take you on a culinary journey like no other. 1. Craftsman India Earthen Kadai Combo(1, 2, 3 L) Craftsman India Earthen Kadai Combo is a set of premium quality clay pots with complimentary wooden spatulas. These pots come in sizes of 1, 2 and 3 litres, ideal for cooking biryani, pilaf, curries (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), pasta, Chinese and stir-frying. Clay being alkaline in nature neutralises the pH balance of food and adds essential minerals like phosphorus, iron, magnesium and more. The porous nature of clay allows heat and moisture to circulate evenly, making the food juicier and perfectly cooked without burning. The pots are hand-made and pre-seasoned using edible corn starch with no chemicals. They are durable and can withstand high temperatures on gas stoves. Specifications: Brand: Craftsman India Online Product Dimension: 30D x 30W x 12H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Features: Earthenware

Pros Cons Durable Extra care while handling

2. Swadeshi Blessings Unglazed Clay Handi/Earthen Kadai/Clay Pot The Swadeshi Blessings Clay Pot/Handi is an excellent addition to your kitchen! Made from 100% organic and natural clay, it enhances metabolism and fortifies your immune system by adding essential nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium and sulphur to your food. The alkaline nature of clay neutralises the pH balance of the food, reducing common stomach problems. The porous nature of clay allows slow and uniform food cooking, which retains its natural taste and vitamins. These products are 100% handmade on a potter's wheel, and no chemicals or colours are used in manufacturing. Specifications: Brand: SWADESHI BLESSINGS Product Dimensions: ‎26.7D x 26.7W x 14H Centimetres Colour: Red-Ochre(Gerua) Special Feature: 100% Organic

Pros Cons Good Quality Brittle, may broke if not handled properly

3. Craftsman India Online Pot Combo, 1, 2 & 3 L Craftsman India Online Pot Combo is a set of three cooking and serving vessels made of clay, with sizes of 1, 2, and 3 litres. Clay pots provide various health benefits, as they contain essential minerals such as phosphorus, iron, and magnesium. The alkaline nature of the clay helps to neutralise the pH balance of food. The porous texture of the pots allows for even heat distribution, resulting in juicier and perfectly cooked food. These pots are hand-made, and their sizes and shapes may vary slightly. They have a rough finish and are seasoned using edible corn starch, which may appear glossy and slippery on the surface. The pots attain a black colour naturally during the deep burning process, which makes them durable and able to withstand high temperatures. These pots are made without harmful chemicals, and instructions for usage are included. Specifications: Brand: Craftsman India Online Item Dimensions: ‎‎ 34 x 34 x 32 Centimetres Colour: Red Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible

Pros Cons Good Regulated Movement Some may not like the taste of food

4. Craftsman India online Clay Handi/Earthen Pot (3 L) Craftsman India's Earthen Pot, also known as a Clay Handi, is a 3-litre, obsidian-coloured cooking serving receptacle crafted from deeply charred clay. This age-old method involves firing the clay pots twice with timber and straw at a scorching temperature, rendering them sturdy enough to withstand intense heat on a gas range. The permeable nature of the clay promotes the uniform distribution of heat and moisture, ensuring delectably moist and flawlessly cooked meals without the risk of overcooking or charring. This manual creation may exhibit slight deviations in size and shape. Yet, it is infused with edible corn starch and devoid of any hazardous compounds, warranting optimal health and well-being. Specifications: Brand: Craftsman India online Product Dimension: 22D x 22W x 16H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: 100% Natural & Organic

Pros Cons Easy to use Brittle, may broke if not handled properly

5. 4U Crafts India Online Earthen Pots Combo (1,2,3 L) The 4U Crafts India Online Earthen Pots Combo includes three black clay pots of 1, 2, and 3 litres. These clay pots are alkaline, which helps to balance the pH of the food while cooking by interacting with the acids present in it. They require less oil for cooking and use a slower cooking process, helping retain the natural moisture and oils in the food. Clay pots are porous, allowing heat and moisture to circulate evenly during cooking. This lets the food retain more nutritive value than food prepared with other kinds of utensils. Food cooked in these clay pots becomes rich in essential minerals like iron, phosphorus, calcium, and magnesium. They are ideal for traditional-style cooking and maintain the temperature throughout the cooking process. Specifications: Brand: 4U Crafts Item Dimension: 18 x 20 x 20 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Maintains The Nutritive Value

Pros Cons Value for money Brittle

6. Craftsman India Online Clay Pot(2 Litre) The Craftsman India Online Clay Pot (2 Litre) is a cooking and serving vessel with two wooden spatulas and a coaster. It can make biryani, pilaf, curries (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), pasta, Chinese dishes, and stir-fries. The pot is made of natural clay and is handcrafted, giving it extra strength and durability. It is seasoned using edible cornstarch and does not contain any chemicals. The pot is deep-burned, making it black and able to withstand high temperatures on a gas stove. Cooking in this pot ensures evenly circulated heat and moisture, producing juicy and perfectly cooked food. Specifications: Brand: Craftsman India Online Item Dimension: 31 x 31 x 20 Centimetres Colour: Red Special Feature: Earthenware

Pros Cons Easy to clean Needed to be handled with care

7. Craftsman India online Clay Pot (2 L) Craftsman India's online collection features a 2-litre Clay Pot that is exclusively hand-crafted and includes a coaster and 2 wooden spatulas for serving and cooking. This Clay Pot is a perfect match for preparing and serving biryani curries (veg and non-veg). The alkaline nature of the clay material is well-suited for neutralising the pH balance of food. The pot's porous character ensures the uniform distribution of heat and moisture, resulting in succulent and well-cooked food. It is deep-burned to guarantee robustness and longevity and has been expertly seasoned with edible corn starch to enhance the flavour of your food. Specifications Brand: Craftsman India Online Item Dimension: 25 x 25 x 13 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Microwave Safe

Pros Cons Nutritious food Brittle, may break

Top 3 features for you

Products feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Craftsman India Earthen Kadai Combo(1, 2, 3 L) Curved base Deep burned Wide and thick handle Swadeshi Blessings Unglazed Earthen Kadai Handcrafted Multipurpose use Slow & Uniform Cooking Craftsman India Online Pot Combo, 1, 2 & 3 L Gas stovetop compatible Microwave Safe Pre-Seasoned Craftsman India online Earthen Pot (3 L) Wide and thick handle Smooth Surface Curved base 4U Crafts India Online Earthen Pots Combo (1,2,3 L) Gas stovetop compatible Curved base Pre Seasoned Craftsman India Online Clay Pot(2 Litre) Deep burned Pre Seasoned Microwave Safe Craftsman India online Clay Pot (2 L) Wide and thick handle Smooth Surface Deep Burned

Best overall product Craftsman India Earthen Kadai Combo is a premium quality cooking and serving vessel set that includes three sizes (1, 2, and 3 litres) and two complimentary wooden spatulas. This hand-picked set is perfect for cooking biryani, curries (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), pasta, Chinese, stir-frying, and more. The deep-burned clay pot technique used to make the set involves kilning the pots twice, making them stronger and more durable. The pots naturally turn black during this process and can withstand high temperatures on a gas stove. The set is made of naturally excavated clay and is seasoned using edible corn starch, making it a healthy and chemical-free cooking option. Best value for money The Swadeshi Blessings Unglazed Clay Handi/Earthen Kadai/Clay Pot is the perfect choice for those seeking a healthy and natural way of cooking without breaking the bank. This 100% organic and natural pot enhances metabolism and fortifies your immune system by adding essential nutrients to your food. Its alkaline nature reduces common stomach problems, and its slow, uniform cooking helps retain the natural taste and vitamins of the food. This handmade pot is rubbed with a special stone for a mirror finish and baked uniquely for a white shading effect. It is made using naturally excavated clay with no chemicals or colours and is the best value-for-money option. How to find the perfect earthen pot for yourself? When looking for the best earthen pot for yourself, there are a few things to consider. First, look for pots made from high-quality clay that have been fired at a high temperature to ensure they are strong and durable. You should also consider the size and shape of the pot, as well as its intended use, whether it be for cooking, storing water, or decoration. It is also important to read reviews and recommendations from other users to get an idea of the pot's performance and quality.

