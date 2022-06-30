8 best 20 MP front camera phones

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is one of the best mid-range 20MP front camera phones priced under ₹15000. This phone is tagged 'Monster' as it offers seamless hardware and camera performance alongside a massive battery, making it a worthy choice smartphone.

If you are a selfie enthusiast looking for the best front camera that fits your budget, you have come to the right place. Many smartphones are configured with Dual cameras, Pop-up cameras, Portrait modes, and special beautification modes that let you capture every moment with utmost clarity. This article will bring the eight best 20 MP Front Camera Phones from well-known brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Poco, and others. So make sure you stay till the end.

Smartphones with excellent front cameras have grown in popularity among people of all ages and are widely used for capturing memorable selfies or groupies.

Xiaomi, with its low and mid-priced models, has always dominated the smartphone industry. The Mi 10T 5G is the brand's latest premium 20 MP front camera phone. The phone comes with top-notch features with an exceptional selfie snapper to give you an overall premium experience.

Because of its excellent multimedia, gaming phone, and camera performance, the Redmi K20 Pro is India's most affordable smartphone. This 20 MP front camera phone has it all:

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is designed specifically for Xiaomi fans in India. This phone has premium features at a low price, like trendy design, superb hardware performance, capable chipset, and powerful cameras. This Xiaomi 20 MP front camera phone is ideal for those looking for a premium mid-range phone with 5G support.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is a good choice 20 MP front camera phone under Rs. 15,000. This phone’s display, cameras, and battery are all quite impressive. Additionally, both the primary & secondary front-facing cameras are capable of recording native 1080p video.

Nokia 8.1 is another excellent 20 MP front camera phone with all the makings of a crowd-pleaser. The phone has a great display, good looks, and a fast processor that provides more than adequate performance. Apart from these, you can click the right amount of detailed selfies with its front camera.

With specs like an immersive display, a massive battery, and an appealing camera setup, the Poco X3 Pro is an impressive entry from the brand. This reasonably priced 20MP front camera phone can take decent photos and videos, especially in good lighting.

The Vivo Y17 is an excellent 20 MP front camera phone, especially when combined with 128 GB of internal storage, a large battery, and large memory. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, and its 20 MP selfie camera gives you many selfie-enhancing features.

Best 3 important features of 20 MP front camera phones to fnow

Here are the top three features of a 20 MP front camera phone that you should be aware of before purchasing one.

1. Bright Aperture

A lens's aperture indicates how much light it lets in. A larger aperture allows more light in, while a smaller aperture allows less light in. So the larger the aperture of your front camera, the lower the f-stop number, and it will deliver better quality images.

2. Flash Type

If you're selfie-obsessed, look for a smartphone with a front selfie LED flash. A 20 MP front camera phone configured with a front flash can create a more natural-looking image and produce better selfies in low light or at parties.

3. Resolution

Resolution refers to the number of pixels your camera has and the amount of detail the camera can capture. The higher the resolution, the more details you will be able to capture, i.e., you will be able to zoom the image more without it getting pixelated.



Best 20 MP front camera phone value for money

From the above list of the best 20 MP front camera phones, the one which is value for money and worth buying is the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M32. With its 20MP front camera and bokeh effect, you can capture attention-grabbing selfies that feature more you and less background.

Best overall 20 MP front camera phone

The best overall 20 MP front camera phone you can use right now is Poco X3 Pro, available at the best price. Poco X3 Pro comes with outstanding specifications & all-around features and has excellent performance. The phone's camera has outperformed many smartphones in this price range, and you can easily capture images and shoot videos if you purchase this phone. Its main 48 MP sensor produces adequate images in bright sunlight. In contrast, the 20 MP front camera produces nice selfies during the day with decent levels of resolved detail, good dynamic range, good contrast, and accurate colours.

How to find the perfect 20 MP front camera phones?

If you love capturing moments with utmost clarity and looking for a 20 MP front camera phone which is ideal for you, then you must pay close attention to the following points:

First and foremost, establish a budget to narrow the numerous available options.

Look for a phone with a screen size of 6 to 6.5 inches.

Opt for 1080 × 1920 pixels resolution having a super AMOLED display.

Make your choice on whether to go for Pop-up or Swivel Selfie Camera.

Look for an f/1.4 aperture that lets in more light than an f/8 aperture.

Choose a dual-tone LED flash.

Lastly, look for additional selfie camera features like Beautification mode, AI mode, smile detection mode, etc.

FAQs

1. Is it important to look at the features of a front camera when buying a new smartphone?

The front-facing camera is designed for taking selfies, and the features of a selfie camera are crucial for capturing your memorable moments with maximum clarity so that you don't compromise on clicking quality selfies or groupies.

2. What storage space should you look for in 20 MP front camera phones to capture high-resolution images & videos?

When you capture high-resolution images & videos, it uses plenty of storage space. So if you don't want to miss out on capturing your memorable moments, you can opt for a 6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage space in 20 MP front camera phones.

3. Which is the most commonly used screen size currently ideal for a 20MP front camera phone?

A 20MP front camera phone of 6 inches screen size having an aspect ratio of 18:9 with a Bezel-less/ Notch display is ideal nowadays for watching movies, playing games, etc.

4. Can one capture a 4K video in a 20 MP front camera phone?

4K video is becoming more common on newer smartphones, and most smartphones can capture 720p HD video at a minimum of 30 FPS (frames per second). The higher the FPS, the smoother the video, which means the video you capture will be of higher quality.

5. Which are the best 5G 20MP front camera phones that you can buy?

Some of the best 20MP front camera phones with 5G wireless technology that you can buy are Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, POCO F4 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, etc.

