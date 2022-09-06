8 best 3000 mAh battery mobile phones in India

Summary:
The 3000 mAh battery is ideal for a smartphone since it will last a regular workday when you unplug it in the morning and still have enough charge to get you home. Furthermore, with android apps becoming increasingly resource-hungry, it is critical to have at minimum a 3000 mAh battery running your device. Buying a phone that has a 3000 mAh battery would at least guarantee that the device lasts a normal work day once you unplug it in the afternoon and there's enough charge remaining to get you home. Continue reading to discover the best features, pros, cons, and full specs.
Want to purchase a new phone? Take advantage of the finest offers by taking a look at this list of the top 8 3000 mAh battery mobiles in India.
Karbonn K451 Power is a mobile phone made in India with buttons, suitable for use by elders. It is a dual SIM phone in which you can insert two different GSM SIM cards. The phone is budget-friendly and has a bright TFT colour display. It comes preloaded with features such as a mobile tracker and torch light. You can also use the internet using the WAP browser, even though it will be slower on 2 G networks. It is a basic mobile phone for those who primarily use phones for calling and sending SMS.
Specifications
Best features
|Pros
|Cons
|dual sim
|no touch screen
|pre loaded games
|no 3 G/4 G
|no front camera
2. Redmi 6A
The Redmi 6 A is a feature-rich smartphone with a few different configurations. You can buy the 2 GB RAM 16 GB version if you are tight on the budget. Otherwise, you can choose the 32 GB internal memory configuration and expand to 3 GB RAM. The 5.45" LCD touchscreen uses IPS technology to give you a crystal-clear display even under direct sunlight.
Specifications
Best features
|Pros
|Cons
|excellent battery life
|no facial unlocks
|long durability
|no dual SIM
|attractive design
|speaker sound is unsatisfactory
|stock camera software lacks features
Utilise the Nokia C 01 Plus to make every second count as it comes equipped with an octa-core processor, front and rear HDR cameras and a brilliant HD+ screen. You'll be connected for a longer period between charges because of the powerful battery and 4 G connectivity. With android TM 11 (go version), you may save data and storage space while getting enhanced privacy and usability. Let's have a look at some of its specifications.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|long battery life
|heavy body
|android stock
|limited storage space
|available at a pocket-friendly price
|less bright display available
65” touchscreen easily fits your hand and still offers a brilliant display. The curved edges of the design make it look like a high-end phone. It has a fingerprint sensor that provides a perfect locking system for your phone. For a budget-friendly phone, Itel S42 easily becomes a top choice with its 13 MP cameras both on the front and rear. It is a great phone for selfie lovers. It shows excellent performance for moderate usage. It comes preloaded with many apps; some of them may not be very usable.
Specifications
Best feature
|Pros
|Cons
|good display
|camera not good in low light conditions
|sturdy build quality
|poor performance while playing games
|ease of use
|supports dual nano SIM
The blackzone X R 4 G features the very initial basickeypad mobile phone with 4 Gfrom the Black zone brand and supports all 4 G sim cards, including Jio. Other features include a 2.4" screen Panel with dual sim, a 3000 mAh large battery, an integrated FM and MP 3 player, LED Torch Light, automatic call recording, vibrating alert, and SOS function.
Specifications
Best features
|Pros
|Cons
|all carriers are unlocked
|camera is not good
|torch Light with LEDs
|poor performance while playing games
|supports dual SIM
Blackzone polo is a basic cell phone with a 2.8" main screen and a powerful 3000 MAH battery, making it one of the finest feature phones. Other features include a digital camera featuring LED torch lighting, bluetooth, a cordless FM radio featuring a large speaker, an audio player, vibrations, and expandable storage of up to 32 GB. However, since it’s a simple feature phone, only 2 G sim cards function.
Specifications
Best features
|Pros
|Cons
|support for several languages
|camera not good in low light conditions
|ease of use
|youtube and whatsApp will not function.
|LED torch light
7. MTR GT
The most recent MTR GT mobile phone includes 4 G voice service. Jio SIM is accepted. MTR GT features everyday necessities such as a camera, flashlight, games, and internet connectivity. It helps to browse the web, play games with pals, and remain sociable with inexpensive 4 G. This is a cell phone you can count on with its long-lasting battery capacity and scratch-resistant durability.
Specifications
Best features
|Pros
|Cons
|jio sim support
|no hotspot support
|sturdy build quality
|poor performance while playing games
|supports dual SIM
8.MTR S600
MTR S 600 comes with dual sim mobile with 3000 mAh capacity, 2.4-inch screen display and a 0.8 MP Camera. It sports an alphanumeric keypad and accepts full-size double sim. This phone features bluetooth connectivity, so you can transfer your favourite music, images, movies, or other files from another phone that also has Bluetooth connectivity. You may now use the cell phone for an extended time without recharging it several times. This phone is available with an LED torch that may be utilised as a source of light while travelling, conducting detailed work, or looking for anything in the dark. There is no need to carry a torch separately.
Specifications
Best features:
|Pros
|Cons
|expandable memory card
|camera is not good
|full-size dual sim cards
|poor performance while playing games
|ease of use
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Karbonn K451 Power
|OS-symbian 9.1
|Memory - 16 G B ROM
|Connectivity - 2 G
|Redmi 6A
|OS - android
|Memory - 2 GB RAM
|Connectivity 4 G
|Nokia C01 Plus
|OS - android
|Memory - 2 GB RAM
|Connectivity -Bluetooth, Wifi, and USB
|Itel S42 Smartphone
|OS - android
|Memory - 3 GB RAM
|Connectivity - 2G,3G,4G
|Black Zone XR
|OS - symbian 9.1
|Memory - 48 MB RAM
|Connectivity - 4G
|Blackzone Polo
|OS - symbian 9.3
|Memory - 8 GB
|Connectivity - 2G
|MTR GT
|OS - IOS 11
|Memory - 32 MB
|Connectivity - GSM
|MTR S600
|OS - symbian 9.3
|Memory - GSM
|Connectivity - 2G
Best value for money
The Redmi 6A offers the best value for money in the above list. Even though the specifications don't seem very exciting at first sight, it is one of the least expensive options with an HD display and 4 G connectivity. The Redmi 6 A is a feature-rich smartphone with a few different configurations. If money is an issue, the 2 GB RAM 16 GB version is available. You may also select the 32 GB internal memory option and increase it to 3 GB RAM.
Best overall product
The Itel S42 is an overall combo in the 3000 mAh battery mobiles list. The battery life, display, and build quality of this smartphone stand up to the comparative price tag. In this price bracket, the Itel S 42 edition provides you with the latest 4 G support. It also easily becomes a top choice with its 13 MP cameras both on the front and rear. Moreover, it shows excellent performance for moderate usage and comes preloaded with many apps.
How to find the perfect 3000 mAh battery mobiles?
How to find 3000 mAh battery mobiles here are some key factors to consider:
Price of 3000 mAh battery mobile phones at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Karbonn K 4 51 Power
|1,449
|Redmi 6 A
|7,790
|Nokia C 01 Plus
|5,942
|Itel S 42 Smartphone
|5,999
|Black Zone XR
|2,299
|Blackzone Polo
|1,399
|MTR GT
|2,100
|MTR S 600
|1,050
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.